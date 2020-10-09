If you’re a parent with kids who (would, on a non-pandemic timeline) go trick-or-treating or just a single adult who bought too much Halloween candy, on November 1st you’ll probably find yourself with a surplus of Snickers bars, Starburst, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Candy Corn. To get rid of them, you can spend the next week gradually munching leftover treats with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Or you can be a maximalist and pair those sugar-laden confections with your favorite whiskey. We vote the latter. And since we’re all about the proper pairing, we decided to reach out to our favorite bartenders for help picking which whiskeys go with beloved Halloween candies. Their combinations sound… pretty good, actually. So good, in fact, that we might just have to dip into our supplies early.

Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon (Snickers Bar) Nick Coles, bartender at Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento The perfect duo for Halloween would be Snickers and Maker's 46. We want that caramel from the candy, but we also want the peanuts to complement the spice that Maker's 46 gives off. Maker's 46 is creamy and soft at the first drop of the tongue, then the spices explode on the palate. 77 Whiskey Local Rye & Corn (Banana Laffy Taffy) Roberto Berdecia, bartender at La Factoria in San Juan, Puerto Rico During Halloween, I once tried a Banana Laffy Taffy candy paired with 77 Whiskey (Local Rye & Corn) and I always have that memory in my mind. It was very good. The flavor and complexity of the rye mixed with corn made that candy taste like heaven and vice versa.