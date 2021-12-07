When it comes to bold, robust wintry beer flavors, few are more desirable than chocolate. Even without the addition of chocolate malts and flavorings (which can also be tasty!), chocolate is one of the main flavors found in porters, stouts, inky dark ales, and other winter brews. This is typically thanks to the malting process — sure to bring out tastes reminiscent of cacao. While drinking dozens of beers to find the true chocolate bombs seems like a great afternoon activity, we actually don’t want to take a nap at two o’clock in the afternoon and wake up hungover around dinner time. That’s why we once again turned to the brewing professionals. We asked a handful of well-known brewers and beer experts to tell us the best beers for fans of chocolate and — as always — they delivered! Keep reading to see all of the dessert-like, chocolate milkshake adjacent, and choco-filled choices that the pros passed our way. Boulder Shake Chocolate Porter Adriana Terron, brewer at LUKI Brewery in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 5.9% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter has always been a go-to for me when I get the hankering for a tall glass of chocolate milk, but with alcohol, please. The chocolatey-ness is way up there without being overwhelming. It’s got a velvety smooth and rich mouthfeel, but it’s still very drinkable for what it is.

Boulder Beer has been through a lot as of late, so I feel good continuing to support the place that used to give one of the best brewery tours around. Rogue Chocolate Stout Jason Santamaria, co-founder and brewer at Second Self in Atlanta ABV: 6% Average Price: $7.50 for a 22-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Rogue’s Chocolate Stout is a great example of how to get a lush, rich, chocolate flavor into a beer. It’s also a great beer to mix with. Mix it with a spiced beer to get a sweet, chocolaty heat or a coffee beer to get a mocha beer.

Young’s Double Chocolate Stout Manny Salvatori, lead brewer at The Bronx Brewery in Bronx, New York ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $11 for a four-pack Why This Beer? I immediately go Young’s Double Chocolate Stout. It’s a pretty classic Chocolate Stout, one of the first that I had ever tried, and a brewery that I have worked closely with in the past. It’s brewed with real dark chocolate and it is just incredibly silky. If you dig chocolate, find this beer. Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout Brad Bergman, director of brewing at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 12% Average Price: $17.50 for a four-pack Why This Beer? While there’s a lot more than just chocolate going on in this beer, this is one that everyone should try at least once. It’s super complex, laden with a ton of malty goodness like chocolate, coffee, caramel, honey, vanilla. It’s also paired with the oaky, spicy bourbon barrel character. It’s always been one of my favorite BBA offerings that also has a healthy chocolate backbone. Copper Kettle Mexican Chocolate Stout Brandon Proff, managing partner at Our Mutual Friend Brewing in Denver, Colorado ABV: 7% Average Price: $11 for a 22-ounce bottle Why This Beer? I don’t know how they do it, but it hits every note you expect from a beer with that name. A little heat from chili peppers, cinnamon spice, roasty bittersweet chocolate, and vanilla character all come through on the palate. They’ve been making it forever and it’s always solid.

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Shaun O’Sullivan, co-founder and brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I didn’t know what to expect from Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, but it delivers on all fronts. For the collaboration beer, this 100-year-old iconic brewery brewed a porter with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, cocoa powder, and cocoa nibs. It’s quite tasty with chocolate milk flavors and a dark roasted character. Moksa Indulgence Stout Isaiah Mangold, innovation supervisor at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, California ABV: 12% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Indulgence from Moksa Brewing Co. is loaded with big malty chocolate with layers of coconut. It tastes like a German chocolate cake in beer form. What could be more chocolatey than that? Faction Nyx Stout Matthew Barry, director of operations at Fieldwork Brewing Company in Berkeley, California ABV: 12.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? This beer is aged for four whole years in St. George Spirits B & E barrels. It’s like a booze-soaked fudge brownie with a dry cocoa finish. The body is massive and feels like it has barely leaned out from all that time in the barrel. Exceptional. Great Divide Yeti Stout Charles McManus, head brewer at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado ABV: 9.5% Average Price: $14 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Yeti from Great Divide is hands down one of the maltiest, chocolate-forward beers without having any actual chocolate added. It is rich and decadent and like a dessert in a glass.