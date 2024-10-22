Not all electronic producers are built the same. If there’s anyone who can attest to this statement, it’s award-winning artist and producer Ben Böhmer, and this includes how he approaches his global travels.

Fresh off several major performances, including festivals such as Sonar by Night and a closing set at Lollapalooza, and serving as direct support for ODESZA’s finale at The Gorge and Madison Square Garden, Böhmer isn’t slowing down. For the rest of the year, he’ll round out his airline miles with tour stops in Australia and Europe to perform his latest third studio album Bloom.

The 11-track LP is a confident reassertion of Böhmer’s improvisational origins as a songwriter, bringing his innate skill and passion for songwriting and composing to the foreground. Bloom is bursting with raw and emotive electronica melodies that explore new genres and tempos. From the very first piano notes of the introductory track “Martin,” Ben’s melodies are the stars of the show, whether in orbit with vocals by The Blaze’s Enfant Sauvage on “Evermore” or rooted by grounding dancefloor rhythms on “Rust.”

Meanwhile, “The Sun” perfectly encapsulates the feeling of rebirth throughout Bloom. Featuring alt/dance-pop duo Oh Wonder’s Josephine Vander West, Ben toes the line between his established sound and his sophisticated instincts as a composer.

As he sets off on the second leg of his tour, we sat down to chat with Böhmer on his travel essentials, how he beats jet lag no matter the circumstances, his favorite cities to run in, and more.

Let’s talk about your global travels. You’re coming off a huge summer season of festivals and are about to embark on sold-out shows in Australia and in Europe. I see you were also just in the Dolomites. What’s one thing you consider necessary to take on tour that a lot of people might find odd/not agree with?

There’s one thing that I rarely see—slippers on the plane. I like bringing my own shoes that I wear inside my house. It’s really just a comfort thing that might be very unusual, but I like to bring them on the plane.

What are your travel essentials?

I always travel with a small keyboard, so whenever there’s an idea, I can still play around and compose. Headphones, of course, so I can work while on tour and listen to music in good quality. I always like using biodynamic headphones, those big ones that fit over your ears and they’re comfortable. They sound great. On the plane though I use Bluetooth headphones with a noise-cancelling function.