Reminisce Over Festival Season With These Photos From CRSSD

Summer has come to a close. There’s no denying that anymore. We tried to stall but Halloween is next-freaking-week. Even the beloved festival season — which tries to pull an Endless Summer and extend until the weather turns every year — is pretty much done.

Back in late September, CRSSD Festival hit San Diego — which was still downright tropical at the time — with its most wide-reaching lineup to date. Attendees were treated to electronic performances at the lush bayside Waterfront Park by day followed by a range of after-parties in clubs, venues, and converted spaces by night. Underworld, Flume, Fatboy Slim, Ben Böhmer, LP Giobbi, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, Barry Can’t Swim, Eliza Rose, FISHER, Chris Lake, Cloonee, TSHA, among others curated the CRSSD music experience — helping it stake its claim as one of the best electronic music events on the West Coast.

To keep the vibe going now that fall is fully fall and the end of summer is undeniable, peep this photo gallery that truly showcases CRSSD’s renowned status within the international festival circuit. Then start to make plans for hitting some festivals next spring, when the weather is warm again!