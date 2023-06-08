google map
Uproxx
Life

Discover the World Like a Pro: 14 Must-Try Google Maps Features For Android and IOS

by: Uproxx authors

Some complain, “I was born too late to explore the earth and born too early to explore the universe.” Well I disagree. What if now is the ultimate time to explore the earth? Because with Google Maps people now quite literally have the world at their fingertips. It seems, some just don’t know how to wield such power.

I’ll confess: I like maps. A lot. I won’t bore you with the info from my favorite online community but just know all the hours I’ve spent obsessively exploring Google Maps have led to picking up a few handy tips. Now I’d like to share these nuggets to help you get the most out of the app. Master all these features and you will take one step closer to becoming the ultimate pro traveler, explorer, navigator, or at the very least a very competent user of Google Maps on your phone.

So without further delay, let’s zoom off.

1. ONE FINGER ZOOMING

We’ll start with fixing a common novice blunder, using two fingers to zoom in and out of maps. It’s time to graduate from granny shots to jumpers. Simply double-tap the map, and on that second tap, hold, and swipe down. Now swipe up, zoom out, and see the forest for the trees.

2. SAVE PARKING

Okay, we’re back in the forest, perhaps in the parking lot of a colossal sports stadium, and by God, no one remembers where the car’s parked. A game of Marco Pollo via spamming the alarm is just amateur hour, so let’s fix that once and for all.

t
Google Maps

The next time you park, pull up the app and locate the blue icon, that’s you. Click it. If you don’t see it, that means you have to turn “location” back on, which can be found in general settings. (NOTE: Make sure to have the most recent Google Maps update for these tips to work).

Google Maps

Now a window should pop up like above. Hit “Save parking.” When you see a “P” icon by the blue dot, you’re golden.

t
Google Maps

Now when you head back to the car, just hit the directions arrow icon, and “Saved parking” will be a destination option.

t
Google Maps

Congrats! You’re now ready to navigate the Silk Road like Marco Polo.

3. MEASURING DISTANCE

It’s great that Google Maps can calculate distances on a road and all, but what if you’re hiking the Camino? How about Fourth of July boating on Lake Tahoe? Well, you can actually measure any distance on Earth over any surface using the measurement tool. To activate this function, first hold down on the map to drop a pin.

t
Google Maps

“Measure distance” now becomes an option. Select and then add some points to measure your journey from point A-B.

t
Google Maps

It turns out, most journeys are more like point A to Z, and Lake Tahoe’s about twenty miles long.

4. ADD LABEL

Next we have labeling and this can be quite useful when you have a regular destination (Dentist, Grocery Store, Work, etc), but loathe having to plug in the tedious address Every. Single. Time. Let’s say someone found their new favorite surf break. Just like the last feature, we begin with a pin.

t
Google Maps

Now, click the option, “Add label,” and brand that spot. Henceforth, Google Maps will remember that address as “Beach.”

t
Google Maps

Having trouble activating the “Add Label” and measurement tools? That’s because your pin placement is off! See corrections below.

t
Google Maps

As you can see, “Add Label” is nowhere to be seen. That’s because our red pin is overshadowed by the Hospital label. For whatever reason, you have to place the pin on an unclaimed spot.

t
Google Maps

5. ADD STOPS

Imagine a loud, innocent passenger crunching on Cheeze-Its while driving to Phoenix with their very Type-A friend. The driver are about to lose their mind, especially if presented with any significant delays. The passenger realizes, en route to Arizona they’ll be passing a once-in-a-lifetime landmark, The Cheeze-it-stop. After begging them to stop, the Type-A friend replies passive-aggressively, “I wonder how long that’s gonna take.”

Here’s how to find out: First, click the ellipses on the route.

t
Google Maps

Then press “Add stop.”

t
Google Maps

Plug in the Cheeze-It-Stop: “61943 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, California.”

t
Google Maps

It doesn’t look like a quick stop. But can you spot what’s wrong below?

t
Google Maps

“Oh, just a five-hour delay?” No, the order’s messed up. To fix that, press down on the destination and slide that sucker into the second spot.

t
Google Maps

The Type-A friend apologizes for doubting the passenger’s navigation skills.

t
Google Maps

6. OFFLINE MAP HACK

Out on the road you’re using data, spending money, and at the mercy of satellites. Come to think of it, what if you lose internet access and have to get directions to a new place in town? This is when having a pre-downloaded offline map comes in clutch (especially of your local area), and it’s quite simple to get.

t
Google Maps

First, click your Google account icon and find, “Offline maps.”

t
Google Maps
t
Google Maps

Once you select your own map, zoom in or out (one-handed) to set your boundaries. Just know, larger maps require more data to save.

t
Google Maps
t
Google Maps

As you can see, even on Airplane-mode, you can still get directions within a downloaded boundary.

t
Google Maps

Note that everything we’ve covered up to this point is available on an offline map, but every feature from this point onwards will only be accessible with internet access.

7. SET DEPART & ARRIVAL TIME

When it’s imperative to arrive somewhere at a specific time, it would be foolish to “eyeball” it. For example, let’s say our passenger needs to get their friend to LAX by 4:08 pm to make sure they don’t miss their 11:00 pm flight to New York. To get this paranoid timing down, they’d first plug in the route and click the ellipses.

t
Google Maps

Then they’d click “Set depart/arrive time” and plug in the following.

t
Google Maps
t
Google Maps

That morning, the friend texts, “make sure to set a reminder.”Here’s what that would look like.

t
Google Maps

8. LIVE VIEW
This one will definitely come in handy whenever you’re visiting a new, bustling city. Basically, this is the ultimate walking guide, so here’s how to use it (NOTE: make sure camera access and live view tilt are both turned on). Step 1. Plug in your destination, get directions, and click the walking route.

t
Google Maps
t
Google Maps

Step 2. Click “Live view,” and start scanning for any point of reference. (Make sure you’re outside).

t
Google Maps

The arrows now completely guide you in real time.

t
Google Maps
t
Google Maps

The issue is, you don’t want to look like a tourist and have your camera up at all times like you’re playing Pokemon Go. With Tilt mode, you can interchange seamlessly between live view and a standard map by simply putting down the phone.

9. EXPLORE

Besides offering directions, Google Maps has terrific tools for exploring new places and finding just about everything (Gas, Groceries, Hotels, ATMS, Etc). Let’s say our passenger was visiting their friend in New York. On their last night, they solo wander across the Brooklyn Bridge searching for a fun nightclub. They pull up Maps, and at the very end of the exploration options they click “more.”

t
Google Maps

They find exactly what they’re after.

t
Google Maps

But they don’t just want any nightclub, they want “the best” (you can tinker with lots of other filters like “price”).

t
Google Maps

“The best night club in NYC,” catches their attention, so they inquire further.

t
Google Maps

What they find is a slam dunk with overwhelmingly positive reviews. After reviewing the photos, they say yes and send it.

t
Google Maps

10. LAST TRAIN/BUS

Okay, now it’s 1 AM and this person is going hard and having a blast. But there’s a problem: They want to stay as long as possible, but also realize they can’t be stranded for the night, and under no circumstances can they wake their friend up to pick them up. Given their current state, this is a near-impossible calculation to eyeball, so they consult Google Maps.

First, they plug in their impending journey on Google Maps.

t
Google Maps

Then, they hit the “Transit” symbol and click the “Depart at…” dropdown menu.

t
Google Maps

Among a few other handy options they select “Last.”

t
Google Maps

And there they have it, the perfect route to stay out as long as possible.

t
Google Maps

This would also be a great opportunity to use “Live View” to ensure they don’t get lost in the Subway catacombs. And given how easy it is to lose track of time, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to set a reminder.

t
Google Maps

11. MAP TYPE/DETAIL

If they wanted to explore New York City even further, they could use a great feature, customizing the map view. To do this click on the top right texture icon.

r
Google Maps

This prompts various options to see the city.

r
Google Maps

Satellite:

r
Google Maps

Transit:

r
Google Maps

Traffic:

r
Google Maps

Biking:

r
Google Maps

Street View:

r
Google Maps

A quick word on street view. Live View (and the next feature) will only work on the streets covered by this function. If you zoom out (one-handed), you can see which areas Google cars have documented, and likewise, the areas you wouldn’t want to be stranded (like Northern Chad).

t
Google Maps

12. TIME TRAVEL

Here’s a very fascinating tool for exploring the past. This function lets you track the development of a certain area by seeing photos that Google Cars have photographed for a while. To demonstrate this, let’s take a trip to Sin City.

t
Google Maps

First, we’ll drop a pin on a street (not a named establishment) covered by “Street View.” Then, let’s click on the 360° photo imagery and take a gander around.

t
Google Maps

It seems we’ve stumbled upon a $2 billion stadium. To investigate the past, we click “See more dates.”

t
Google Maps

It turns out this same property essentially resembled the barren deserts of Northern Chad just a few years ago.

13. BORDERS

In the spirit of exploration, did you know you can see official borders in Google Maps? Not just international borders, but city, national park, and county borders too. So what? Well, this could be extremely helpful if, for example, you were searching for an affordable spot to raise kids that was still within the boundaries of a very posh, distinguished public school district. To see a border, first click on the name of a place. The border becomes outlined in red.

r
Google Maps

Here’s another example, the boundaries of one the most underrated National Parks, often overshadowed by Yosemite and Sequoia, Kings Canyon.

t
Google Maps

“In the vast Sierra wilderness far to the south of the famous Yosemite Valley, there is a yet grander valley of the same kind.” — John Muir, 1890.

t
Google Maps

Some borders might make you wonder, “why is that like that?” Take Oman for example. Why is it divided into three seemingly sporadic enclaves? There must be some juicy story there. International Borders are fascinating because they often tell stories of conflict and power disputes.

t
Google Maps

You might also notice that Google Maps doesn’t outline the borders of some countries (32 in fact). This is because Google Maps doesn’t want to stick their neck out and put a label on some countries that still have ongoing border disputes.

14. THE ULTIMATE EXPLORER TOOL – 3D SATELLITE IMAGERY

And finally, I’d be remiss to write an article about Google Maps and not include what I believe is its most powerful tool, 3D satellite imagery. Note that this is a feature only accessible via desktop. Just click satellite view, then control-click and scroll. (Click here if you’re having trouble). Let’s say on a summer trip to Mammoth, our passenger notices on Google Maps a little lake perched in the mountains, so they ask their friend to check it out. They reply “These things need to be planned.” When they get to the cabin, the passenger whips out the computer to see what’s up.

t
Google Maps

Convict Lake. They wonder, “Are those mountains climbable?”

t
Google Maps

They turn the view around and notice…. hello, a mining path.

t
Google Maps

Using the Measurement tool, they calculate a rough estimate of what that hike would look like…

t
Google Maps

And also get an idea of the stunning view in-store. The level of detail put into planning this impromptu expedition leaves the friends with no choice but to send it.

t
Google Maps

FINAL WORDS:

While now it’s possible to explore the world from one’s fingertips, it’s important to understand that true exploration and travel occurs beyond an app. Making the wrong turn, stumbling into janky spots, and really just getting lost are wonderful components of a journey that contribute to the traveler experience. While Google Maps is a powerful tool that aids in exploring and navigating the world, it’s great to sometimes get out there just use your gut. Maybe it’s all a balancing act, who knows?

All I know is if you made it to the end of this, congratulations! You are now one step closer to being a proficient user of Google Maps. Go explore the Earth — you were born just in time!

Travel Guides
A Weekend Guide To The Chill Side Of Cabo — Where To Stay, Play, And Eat
by: Uproxx authors
Unique Travel Experiences For The Wanderlust-Fueled Woman
by: Uproxx authors
We Asked Female Travel Influencers To Speak On The Joys (And Challenges!) Of Solo Travel
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: This Barbados Property Changed My Mind About Luxury Travel
by: Uproxx authors
A 20-Something’s Advice For Your First Trip To Paris — The Touristy Stuff And The Underground
by: Uproxx authors
These Photos Of ‘Day Zero, Tulum’ Make A Festival In Mexico Look Way Better Than Whatever The Hell You’re Doing Right Now
by: Uproxx authors
×