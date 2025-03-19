12. Redwood Empire “Foggy Burl” Single Malt ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Redwood Empire is the California-based distillery responsible for this “small lot” of 100% malted barley American Single Malt Whiskey. The size of the lot in this release is 27 barrels. Of note about the distillery is that they’re committed to planting a tree for every bottle sold. As of the publication date, that count is now well over 1.5 million trees planted. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright orange and cherry gummy bear aromas jump out of the glass; this is far and away the most fruit-forward ASM of the bunch with a gentle undertone of dark chocolate, mint, and curry powder. It’s truly intriguing stuff! Palate: The cherry candy notes continue to the palate along with more malted barley than the nose indicated and a slight mesquite characteristic that grips the midpalate and leaves barrel char and slight smokiness in its wake as it transitions to the finish. The mouthfeel is quotidian, but it has a lot of grip towards the end. Finish: For the finish, Foggy Burl is full of black pepper spice, youthful oak, and cherry fruit leather. It’s pretty succinct, but that brevity definitely works here. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire’s Foggy Burl expression packs a ton of unexpected flavors for a well-balanced, positively impressive whiskey. If you’re making your first foray into the category, this is an excellent jumping off point. 11. Bulleit American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 45%

Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: Bulleit is a major producer, and its inaugural American Single Malt expression made a significant splash. For this offering, Bulleit distills on a copper column still with a secondary distillation in a copper doubler at a slightly higher proof than their bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lots of honey, cinnamon red hots, and clove with accents of freshly picked mint. There are also some raisin and sage aromas that follow the first set. Overall, it’s a slightly unexpected but pleasant nose with a bit of cookie dough in there as well.

Palate: The initial impression of the palate is that it’s doughy with dollops of honey and a light cinnamon dusting. It has a nice viscous mouthfeel, which carries a bit of dried strawberry. It’s not necessarily simple, but it is exceedingly crowd-pleasing with good balance and restrained baking spices, with nutmeg and green pepper chief among them. Finish: Bulleit American Single Malt has a mellow medium-length finish that welcomes more of the spice notes like nutmeg and black pepper to go with the honeyed barley flavors. Bottom Line: Bulleit American Single Malt performs well as a crowd-pleasing entry to the category. At its moderate price point, I’d highly recommend this uncomplicated, straightforward delight that doesn’t excel in any one way but doesn’t leave you wanting anything more, either. This is meant to be an Amerian Single Malt for everyone, and in that role, it succeeds.

10. Bear Fight Whiskey American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 45%

Average Price: $47 The Whiskey: Made in copper pot stills and utilizing 100% malted barley and spring water sourced from Raleigh, North Carolina, where the brand is based, Bear Fight Whiskey’s American Single Malt expression utilizes three different types of oak barrels: ex-bourbon for primary maturation, then finishing in sherry and smoked peat casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with classic American single malt aromas of hay, green apples, and honey, with some faint smoke, nutmeg, and caraway anchoring those light, sweet notes with an earthy base that’s easy to enjoy. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey truly blossoms with black currants, honey, and stewed green apple notes cascading over the tongue and sticking to the back of your teeth. Chewing the whiskey unlocks those baking spices that grant it extra depth, gently brushing your palate and the roof of your mouth with nutmeg, freshly cracked black pepper, and faint whisps of sage before juicy orange tones initiate the transition into the finish. Finish: This whiskey’s closing act reintroduces the smoky note that was first promised on the nose, with a touch of leather, fresh figs, dilute honey, and youthful oak in tow to balance things out. It’s a reasonably succinct finish that beckons repeat sips due to its crispness and distinct flavors. Bottom Line: Bear Fight Whiskey’s American Single Malt, adorned with an apropos tattered label, is far less rugged than its name would suggest. Instead, this whiskey’s delicate infusion of well-developed, sherry-tinged flavors makes for a mellow sipping experience that eschews the bite for a wonderfully approachable whiskey that should help the brand expand the American Single Malt category’s popularity. The subtlety of the peated smoke in this one, in particular, is worthy of applause.

9. St. George Baller American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 47%

Average Price: $58 The Whiskey: “American made. Japanese (whiskey) inspired. Wholly original.” So goes the tagline for St. George’s Baller expression. The whiskey itself is produced from 100% American barley, aged for at least three years in used bourbon and French oak wine casks, then filtered through maple charcoal. Finally, the whiskey is finished in house-made umeshu casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apricots, figs, and candied lemon peels comes wafting out of the glass with St. George’s Baller whiskey poured. There’s a slight salinity and green notes reminiscent of cucumbers, with roasted malt gently washing it all away and resetting your senses before the first sip. Palate: On the palate, the melange of flavors on the nose increases twofold, with honeydew, fried pickles, and honeysuckle joining the already loaded bunch. Despite the range of layers in this whiskey, it somehow all comes together and keeps you guessing as you suck your teeth and anticipate what the slot machine of flavors will kick out next. Finish: The finish lingers with medium length and narrows the assortment of flavors down to fried pickles, dried apricots, seaweed, and white sugar before it slowly dissipates. Bottom Line: Perhaps the most unique Americanskey on this Single-Malt whi list, St. George delivers a bevy of bold flavors that will shake up folks delving into the category for the first time. This surprisingly delicious whiskey needs to be experienced to be fully enjoyed. 8. Wolves American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 48%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Wolves Whiskey has been producing some stellar and incredibly unique premium blends over the past few years, but this expression is the brand’s very first crack at creating an evergreen product. Aged for five years in California wine barrels before being finished in Cognac casks, this brand-new American Single Malt debuted in September this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with mocha, deep honey tones, and roasted Brazil nuts. After a few waves of the hand, cinnamon and doughy notes emerge from the glass, along with dried strawberries.

Palate: This whiskey is immediately supple and expansive on the palate, defying its modest proof to flood your tastebuds with the flavor of Manuka honey, crème brulée, clove, and fresh figs. There are additional layers of nutmeg, cinnamon, and half-baked pastries, complete with a slight doughiness and well-developed sweetness. Finish: The finish is medium-length and just as silky as the liquid itself, causing it to gently recede, leaving a touch of black pepper and clove with cinnamon bark at the end. Bottom Line: Wolves Whiskey’s brand-new American Single Malt is definitely off to an auspicious start, launching just a few months ago, but already turning heads as the brand’s very first evergreen product. This whiskey showcases an impressive blend of finishing casks for a smooth, easy-sipping end result. While the Wolves brand has a ton of intriguing higher-end offerings, this entry-level whiskey is poised to capture a new audience thanks to its more affordable price point and approachable flavor profile.

7. Old Line Navy Strength American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 57%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Distilled from 100% malted barley, Old Line’s Navy Strength American Single Malt Whiskey is matured in heavily charred virgin American oak barrels before being bottled at near-cask strength as an homage to the traditional strength favored by America’s naval forces. Tasting Notes: Nose: Butterscotch, malted barley, honey, and white pepper stand out on the nosing notes of this punchy whiskey. True to expectations, this noses like an amped-up version of Old Line’s stellar flagship American Single Malt, but with a few surprising notes around the margins, like star anise, to heighten the affair. Palate: This whiskey has a heavy mouthfeel with lilac, dark chocolate, star anise, and honey featured most prominently at the front of the palate. The rich, floral note is perhaps the most surprising development in the transition from the nose to the palate, but the dense texture works well to display the flavors and temper the high heat of this one. Finish: The lengthy finish is where the oak hangs out, and the lilac note fuses with lavender and honey in a major way. It’s an unusual but wholly welcome development that makes this one fun to sip slowly and savor at length. Bottom Line: This is my favorite expression in Old Line’s American Single Malt portfolio because it’s a straight shooter. While the brand’s double oak series features some truly fun riffs on its base spirit, by sticking to simplicity and simply offering its whiskey at an amplified ABV, Old Line has a hit.

6. Westward Barrel Strength Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Westward’s Cask Strength offering is the pinnacle of their core lineup in that it offers their flagship whiskey as unfettered as you can hope for, short of theiving it from a barrel yourself. Made with 100% malted barley using only Pacific Northwest grains, this whiskey is perhaps the truest representation of the region you’ll find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Plums and cherries dance on the nose along with an undercurrent of malted chocolate, honey, and thyme. It’s a bold, fruit-forward bouquet that’s further buoyed by slightly burnt wheat toast and black pepper. Palate: The silky mouthfeel of this whiskey leads to the introduction of black cherry, redcurrant, plum flesh, and black pepper on the palate. At midpalate is where honey sweetness simply bursts and fans out over the tongue with malted chocolate and oak, highlighting the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish is full of fresh hazelnuts, more malted chocolate, and well-aged oak. Black pepper spice kicks in at the end as this lengthy finish slowly undulates away, making it a pour you’ll enjoy long after the last sip. Bottom Line: Westward’s Cask Strength expression is bursting at the seams with flavor, showcasing the nuance of barley and the blending prowess of Westward, which is one of the country’s preeminent American Single Malt producers. Simply put, this is a proof, pitch-perfect expression that will readily win over bourbon and rye drinkers to the nascent category.

5. New Riff Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 56.9%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: For their inaugural ASM release, New Riff went way off the beaten track, utilizing five different types of grain and a combination of six different cask types. Those grain types include Barleywine style barley, Belgian quadruple, Golden Promise, Maris Otter, and Scottish Peated Malted Barley. As for the casks involved, they use ex-Brandy and ex-Oloroso Sherry, among other more common cask types. Lastly, this whiskey has been aged for at least 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey and malted barley open the door for some light cherry notes before the overall sweetness turns a tad bit darker, with vanilla pods and bright cherry emerging from the background. Palate: On the palate, there are honey, allspice, and faintly floral notes to tickle the tip of the tongue, but as the whiskey travels to the back of the mouth, it’s the infusion of cinnamon bark, dried apricots, orange zest, and an undertone of Peated smoke that draws you into deep waters. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and slick, which further enriches the impact of all those flavors. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is medium length, and it closes out with some gentle vanilla and faint, bright cherry notes. Bottom Line: New Riff’s exhaustive process for creating a unique American Single Malt paid dividends here. As a first foray into the category, it’s a highly commendable result that indicates the inventiveness of producers in the field. That’s something that curious consumers will greatly appreciate. 4. Triple Eight Distillery The Notch 8-Year American Single Malt Whisky ABV: 48%

Average Price: $250

The Whiskey: Neatly tucked on Nantucket Island is Triple Eight Distillery, which has been quietly producing some of the country’s best single malt whiskey for north of twenty years. Made from 100% Maris Otter malt, a heritage barley cross-bred in 1966, The Notch is distilled twice through an Arnold Holstein hybrid pot still before being matured in ex-bourbon barrels for eight years, then finished in scrapped and retoasted wine barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with gentle cloves, tobacco leaf, sweet malt, and Manuka honey tones, which will send your nose deeper into the glass to discover more aromas. Once fully plunged, additional notes of melon rind, golden raisins, and nutmeg continue to waft out of the glass for a well-integrated and balanced aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey is impressively creamy, with notes of hazelnuts, dried apricots, and cloves capturing your focus at first. From there, further notes of malted chocolate, vanilla, and a faint tobacco leaf aspect coat the palate as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium, but it has a slightly saline-inflected send-off that pairs nicely with the notes of dried stone fruits and hazelnuts, which makes it a treat down to the last drop. Bottom Line: While its expressions are famously on the spendy side, there’s absolutely no denying that Triple Eight Distillery is producing some of the best American Single Malt whiskey on the market today. With a combination of experience and a unique micro-climate, releases of The Notch deserve to be on your list. If you can only splurge on one expensive ASM expression, this is the bottle you should chase down to experience one of the more elusive offerings in the category. 3. Cedar Ridge “The QuintEssential” American Single Malt Whiskey Portside Special Release ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $100

The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2005, Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery has slowly put the state on the whiskey-making map. For this “Portside” edition of The QuintEssential, the brand starts off with its 100% 2-row pale malted barley distillate aged in Cedar Ridge’s ex-bourbon barrels. Then it uses first-fill ruby port casks in conjunction with whiskey finished in a first-fill Amontillado Sherry Butt and a Virgin French Oak cask. The end result is matured for at least six years and bottled at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sugar cookies, candied ginger, sweet barley notes, and fresh berries dominate the nose on this whiskey at first pass. Allspice, pecans, a dollop of caramel, and gentle clove aromas are undulating just beneath the surface once you really begin taking deep inhalations and preparing for your first sip. Palate: On the palate, the port influence is far more pronounced than it initially was on the nose, as raspberry compote, oily Brazil nuts, cacao, and hints of toffee stand out. Freshly cracked black pepper breaks things up a bit and introduces the earthier nutty tone of walnuts, while those jammy berry notes gain their second wind and bring some vanilla extract with them as they transition to the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey features more Sherried notes than Port, as almond meat, dried cranberries, figs, and nougat begin to overtake the cooked fruit and dark sweetness found at midpalate. It’s a delightful closing impression that does well to balance the whiskey. Bottom Line: Cedar Ridge’s impressive Special Release, The QuintEssential “Portside,” does indeed boldly showcase port-led flavors, but by tempering those robust tones with sherry and virgin French oak, it delivers a level of nuance that will leave you in awe. At a relatively affordable price point, this is a great exploration of how the art of blending is crucial in creating a beautiful American Single Malt whiskey. 2. Stranahan’s 12-Year Founder’s Release ABV: 60%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: How does the highest-proofed nationally released Stranahan’s whiskey of all time sound? Pretty damn good to us, and that’s exactly what’s in this bottle. Aged for 12 long years in Colorado, this American Single Malt is made from 100% malted barley and aged in new American oak barrels. It’s worth noting that some of the barrels in this blend were finished for one to four years in second-use bourbon barrels and blonde ale casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeydew, golden raisins, and apricots come tumbling out of the glass almost immediately. Sweet barley notes and organic honey soon follow, with a hint of allspice, amaretto, and oak tying it all together. This is a truly lovely nose.

Palate: The heavy mouthfeel stands out immediately because I’m not used to Stranahan’s liquid being so dense. Oily and viscous, yes…but this is a different animal. Sweet malt, honey, plump coconut tones, and cinnamon over buttered biscuits make a striking first impression on the palate, and those notes only grow richer as they sit on your tongue. Brown sugar peaches, freshly cracked black pepper, torched lemon peels, and a faint dusting of chocolate truffle powder cap things off. Finish: The finish is lengthy and concentrates the notes of honey, cinnamon, and sweet malt for an exceedingly satisfying conclusion. Bottom Line: With all due respect for Snowflake releases from years past, this just catapulted to the top of my favorite Stranahan’s releases ever. What it lacks in a variety of flavors, it more than makes up for with the richness of its limited notes, and that’s before you add points for its robust mouthfeel and extensive finish. Whether you’re already on the American Single Malt train or not, this is a sweet release you’re sure to instantly fall in love with.