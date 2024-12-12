Finish: The succinct finish welcomes an uptick in baking spices as cinnamon and black pepper permeate through the last sip. Bottom Line: Crown Royal’s new Single Malt Canadian Whisky expands the brand’s portfolio in a way that isn’t particularly innovative but does represent an interesting tip of the cap to high-quality whisky drinkers. For the purpose of this list, it’s the ample presence of cinnamon notes that makes this selection a great choice to try for Christmas sipping. 24. Old Man Winter Bourbon ABV: 54.9%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Old Man Winter, from Preservation Distillery, was formerly an export-only product from the mind of legendary American whiskey brand builder Marci Palatella. While the age of this bourbon is undisclosed, the brand itself has been around for decades. It should be noted, however, that the liquid in these contemporary bottlings is unlike the whiskey that Preservation used for previous iterations of Old Man Winter Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old Man Winter’s nosing notes open with salted toffee and juicy plums before those bold notes recede to introduce some dark chocolate and mature oak. It has a great aroma that is at once classic for a Bardstown bourbon but also a bit fruitier than one might expect. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey delivers more of the plum and dark chocolate notes that were found on the nose, making it alluring. Those notes blend well with a touch of clove, caramel, and cardamom, giving it a touch more sweetness and a hefty helping of spice to balance it all out. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium in length and leaves you with a final impression of its mature oak and dark chocolate flavors with just a flash of plum skin as a closing note. Bottom Line: Come for the name (this and the even more impressive Olde St. Nick whiskey out of Preservation Distillery practically scream Christmas time), but stay for the polished, spice-heavy flavor profile that pairs well with the sumptuous flavors of the season. 23. Octomore 15.2

ABV: 57.9%

Average Price: $245 The Whiskey: For Octomore 15.2, the whiskey was initially aged in second-fill wine casks (42%) and second-fill Bourbon casks (58%) before being finished in second-fill French oak ex-Cognac casks that push the flavor profile in an intriguing direction. The 15.2 features the same batch of Scottish-grown barley as 15.1, also malted to 108.22 PPM. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes sing with Brie cheese, lime zest, walnuts, and cherries. Despite having the same phenol level of 15.1, the 15.2 comes across as less smoky thanks to its pine-like woodsiness, with moss, ginger cookies, and brown butter. Palate: Once on the palate, those nosing notes delicately unfurl with wisps of moss and smoke, subtly masking the vanilla custard, dried apricot, and Rainier cherry notes. The slick, velvety texture finds a home in every corner of the mouth as it gently coats the palate, allowing each flavor note to develop with ample space. Finish: The finish is where a greater infusion of smoke comes through with pink peppercorn, nutmeg, and a slight salinity. Bottom Line: While this year’s Octomore 15.3 is drawing a lot of attention for being a phenomenal phenolic force, it’s the finesse of the 15.2 that stands tall in the lineup. With a balanced bouquet of aromas married to a patient, revealing palate, Octomore 15.2 is a testament to the delicate deployment of peat. Enjoy this one either fireside or when you wish you had a fire to cozy up to. 22. Old Line Madeira Cask Finish American Single Malt ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: For its Double Oak Series, Old Line Spirits in Baltimore, Maryland, utilizes finishing casks to elevate its base whiskey and showcase how its flavors can evolve. This 100% malted barley whiskey uses both 2-row malt and deep roast malt, ages it for at least three years before finishing it in Madeira casks for an additional 10 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes are full of several layers of flavor, with pecans, nutmeg, black cherries, and almond extract standing out at first while a touch of clove and cinnamon are buried slightly deeper in the glass.

Palate: This is Old Line’s most multilayered pour, and it starts sweetly with black cherry syrup and pecans taking the lead while clove and walnut notes sprout at mid-palate and introduce black pepper with cinnamon before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The whiskey’s finish has a quickly receding tobacco leaf note that’s replaced by the walnuts and black cherry note from earlier. It’s short to medium in length, but the curt conclusion is a welcome one, allowing you to reflect on the notes found earlier in each sip without them lingering and distracting you from this whiskey’s strong start. Bottom Line: Old Line, out of Baltimore, MD., is producing incredible American Single Malt Whiskey, and their swift embrace of finishing casks is paying dividends with a portfolio that showcases several of them. While their flagship and Navy Strength offerings are the best bottles they’ve got, this Madeira Cask Finish is the most Christmas-ready, highlighting the brand’s commitment to artfully altering their awesome juice with a flavor profile that would make Kris Kringle’s rosy cheeks radiate with a smile. 21. Barrell Bourbon Ice Wine Cask Finish ABV: 53.26%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: For this brand-new expression, Barrell Craft Spirits combines straight bourbon whiskeys from four different states and finishes them in Ice Wine casks. The blend components include 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, & 11-year-old bourbon from Indiana, 5 & 8-year-old bourbon from Kentucky, 9 & 15-year-old bourbon from Tennessee, and 9-year bourbon from Wyoming. Lastly, the atypical mash bill comprises 71% corn, 24% rye, 4% malted barley, and 1% wheat, bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins pretty floral with white grapes, cantaloupe, and creme brulee leading the charge aromatically. The scent of white peaches, candied ginger, and butterscotch also stands out. Palate: The flavors of honey, golden raisins, apricots, and butterscotch announce themselves prominently on the palate, which gently warms and coats your tongue as each sip washes over your tastebuds. The mouthfeel is impressively dense, which provides plenty of depth texturally for those flavors to blossom fully.

Finish: The finish is lengthy and exhibits a ton of grip as the flavors hang on the edges of your tongue, with honeysuckle, white peach, and candied ginger chief among them. Bottom Line: Barrell is no stranger to unique finishing casks, and this latest experimentation undoubtedly delivers. This brand-new expression brings a flavorful cavalcade of stone fruits that will be at home during your holiday dinners or, more accurately, as an after-dinner dessert. 20. SirDavis Rye Whisky Finished In Sherry Casks ABV: 44%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Beyoncé’s much-talked-about entry into the whisky world comes in the form of a bespoke blend of American whisky made with a grain recipe that’s 51% rye and 49% malted barley, meaning this is officially a rye whisky. Once the whisky, hand-selected by Dr. Bill Lumsden, reached maturity, it underwent a secondary aging process in Texas. It was dumped into Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for that aging process, imparting it with a ruby hue, a creamier texture on the tongue, and a more berry-forward flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries and rye spice delight the nose at first, and with a twist of orange rind in the mix, it actually smells a lot like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Swirl SirDavis in your glass, and you’ll also begin to pick up notes of honeyed wheat toast, oregano, and black tea. Palate: The flavor of fresh mint sprigs, vanilla pod, and nutmeg greet the tongue while notes of honey and ripe cherries begin to spring up once you get past that initial wave of baking spices. The notes of nutmeg and black pepper kick up again at the end of each sip, as does some sherry flavor, which leaves a whisper of Brazil nuts with a gentle kiss of dessert wine sweetness. Finish: On the finish, as the whisky trickles off your palate, the taste of sherry is again prominent. Fresh hazelnuts, oak from the barrels it was aged in, and black pepper are also evident. The flavors dissipate fairly quickly, giving the whisky a smooth impression overall. For its final act, you’ll notice that your mouth begins drying out, encouraging repeat sips so you can return to the flavor found early on. Bottom Line: This whisky lends itself well to mixed drinks and features luscious, balanced flavors, making it an attractive, moderately proofed option for drinking neat while you’re taking in Christmas festivities. Its unconventional production method, from the grain recipe to its secondary maturation under the Texas sun, offers enough intrigue to entertain hardcore whisky enthusiasts, and the sweet, sherry-enhanced approachability helps corral newcomers, making this one a holiday hit. 19. Sagamore Spirits Sherry Finish Rye Whiskey

ABV: 53%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Sagamore Spirits, Maryland’s premier whiskey distillery, has been around for more than a decade now, and while they’ve hit their stride with no-frills straight rye expressions, they also continue to release fun finishes like this sherry cask edition. Whiskey aged at least four years spends an additional 18 months in 132-gallon PX Sherry barrels for this offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose unveils a basket of red and purple fruits with figs, dates, and jammy raspberries featured prominently alongside toasted almonds and cacao nibs for an entrancing blend that beckons your initial sip. Palate: In the mouth, those red berries take the lead with raspberry jam and raisins laying claim to the tip of your tongue alongside white sugar while caramel, oak, and gentle rye spice occupy the middle of your palate. The texture here is just robust enough to carry all of those well-developed flavors without coming across as overly slick. Finish: The finish showcases a rising influence of baking spices, with allspice, nutmeg, and cinnamon bark taking the lead as it lingers on the palate, with some cooked apple notes closing things out. Bottom Line: Sagamore Spirits is well-known for focusing its sights on rye, the style of whiskey that Maryland helped put on the map in the early part of the 20th century, and the brand’s stellar finishing series puts a fun spin on its expertise. Sherry finished whiskeys (as this list will show) just work as Christmas sippers, and this is one of the premier American whiskeys to utilize the technique. 18. Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey ABV: 47%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig’s latest line extension, building on the success of their well-received Toasted Bourbon, is a Toasted Rye bottled at the brand’s classic 94-proof point. They claim this one is “twice barreled for flavor,” so let’s see how it shakes out… Tasting Notes: Nose: Browned marshmallow, cream soda, and cinnamon make quite an impression on the nose before milk chocolate, thyme, and a touch of menthol rise in prominence. It’s a delightful medley that makes you anxious to explore your first sip.

Palate: Vanilla and cinnamon are the first prominent notes on the palate, with mint and black pepper baking spice infusing each sip with a touch of prickliness. The mouthfeel isn’t particularly remarkable, but it’s broad enough to allow the flavors to blossom over every stretch of your palate. Finish: Honeyed mint and white pepper help extend each sip’s medium length, along with a touch of vanilla custard. Bottom Line: This toasted rye forgoes complexity and delivers a lip-smacking, straightforward whiskey worth subbing out dessert for. The marshmallow tones are vibrant, the mint is vivacious, and all told, this bottle is just a straight-up gift from the Elijah Craig brand. Given the choice between this one and the lineup’s standard rye, this is the one you should unwrap for the holidays. 17. Uncle Nearest 777 Anniversary Blend Premium Tennessee Whiskey – The Lost Chapter (Batch 007) ABV: 60.8%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: For this special Anniversary Blend, created to honor Uncle Nearest’s 7th year in operation, the brand takes 7-year-old Tennessee whiskey that’s been hand-selected and mingled by their Master Blender, Victoria Eady Butler. The ABV for these small batch blends varies, but the one we’ll be considering today from Batch 007 landed on the higher side at 121.7 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rainier cherries, maple candy, and white chocolate. There’s some clove and more faint cinnamon, but the cherries are the strongest aroma. Palate: Incredibly smooth and supple mouthfeel that instantly and gently coats your palate with honey, rainier cherries, and allspice hitting the palate. It’s remarkably even-keeled, and it’s only as it transitions to the finish where baking spices from clove to black pepper start to tingle the tongue. Finish: The lengthy finish finds white pepper, sage, and rich, well-rounded honey, gently sending this whiskey on its way. Bottom Line: This is far and away the best whiskey I’ve ever had from Uncle Nearest. The 777 Anniversary Blend has an incredible depth of flavor coupled with an impressive balance that subtly and effectively coats the palate this whiskey will leave you craving a backup bottle as soon as you take your first sip — the perfect gift to self for Christmas. 16. Bushmills 16-Year Single Malt

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: For this 16-year-old whiskey, Bushmills ages the base spirit in a combination of Oloroso Sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks before going the extra mile of finishing it for about nine months in port wine pipes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey and port wine come billowing out of the glass once Bushmills 16 is poured, as the aroma of black cherries, raw almonds, and vanilla pods accent the air. There are also gentle hints of menthol, pine, and tobacco leaf to enrich the experience further. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey lives up to the expectations set by the nosing notes as syrupy black cherry notes meld with almond meat and vanilla extract with a slightly oily texture that quickly coats your tongue with rich flavor. There are also hints of pistachio, dark chocolate chunks, and Manuka honey in the mix to keep things interesting. Finish: The finish is most prominently marked by black pepper, oak, almonds, and non-descript red berries as it slowly tapers off with a medium-length departure that you’ll want to take your time savoring. Bottom Line: The port and sherry casks that helped see this whiskey to maturity really shine here. This boozy fruitcake-flavored whiskey will make you want to cozy up on the couch with your favorite Christmas classic. This is simply feel-good whiskey. 15. Tincup Fourteener Bourbon, 14-Year Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 42%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: For this year’s Fourteener release, the third in the series from Colorado’s Tincup, the brand decided to honor Mt. Sneffels. This well-aged bourbon began its life in Indiana before seeing extended aging in the Centennial State and being cut to proof with pure Eldorado Spring water. Tasting Notes: Nose: The lush aroma of strawberry saltwater taffy comes tumbling out of the glass at first, and then it’s joined by caramel, graham crackers, and white pepper for a pleasant, harmonious medley.

Palate: The liquid itself is surprisingly viscous, with bubblegum and oak striking the palate at first before brown sugar, peaches, and white pepper crop up at midpalate. Finish: The finish is medium-length and manages to linger a surprisingly long time considering the proof as nougat and stone fruit sweetness hang around well after the final sip. Bottom Line: Tincup’s new Fourteener expression is lip-smackingly tasty and punches above its modest ABV to deliver a great, well-rounded experience. While the nosing notes are rock solid, it’s on the palate and through the finish where this bourbon really shines. 14. Benriach The Smoky Ten ABV: 46%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Benriach’s use of Highland peat sets them apart from the bruising Islay peated expressions that most whiskey drinkers are familiar with. The Highlands’ wood-rich peat is more delicate and fruit-forward, and it’s part of what makes Benriach’s Smoky Ten (and their fabulous Smoky 12) expression so unique. This one is made from a blend of peated and unpeated whiskey that was aged in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels, ex-Jamaican rum casks, and virgin oak that was toasted to the distillery’s specifications. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose gives you an indication of that intricate lineage with a faint bit of tropical fruits like overripe mangoes and bananas joining forces with butterscotch, dried apricots, and smoked applewood. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey opens with spiced pear flavors along with smoked honey and dried apricots. Wow, the first sip is so complex and full of well-defined flavors that a second sip is immediately necessary, and once you take a second sip, the joy of unlocking that mystery takes hold. The liquid is moderately textured, which means that its viscousness doesn’t stand in the way of your picking apart each layer of flavor and savoring it at length.

Finish: The medium-length finish is where the smoke takes hold, and as promised, it’s a gentler smoke profile than most Islay Scotches and comes complete with an applewood and honey sweetness that makes it more palatable for beginners and more intriguing for avid imbibers. Bottom Line: Benriach’s Smoky Ten expression perfectly encapsulates the type of fun, flavorful whiskeys that the Highland distillery is making across its portfolio. While it remains true to the delicate, sweet, and slightly floral profile that Highland single malt is known for, by adding that twist of Highland peat, Benriach elevates this whiskey to Christmas-ready, must-try status with ease. As a holiday companion, this is one you’re likely to stick to like glue throughout the entire night. 13. Eagle Rare Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Eagle Rare is one of Buffalo Trace’s many sought-after mid-shelf offerings. Aged for at least ten years, this bourbon is essentially a single-barrel version of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, with the primary difference being that the two brands are hand-selected to cater to slightly different tastes despite the fact they have the same mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a cherry cough drop note that is persistent on the nose, and it’s buoyed by bits of milk chocolate, tobacco leaf, and mature oak. Palate: On the palate, the Luden’s cherry cough drop note makes a big splash along with a bit of leather and caramel. The mouthfeel is thin, which prevents those well-developed flavors from reaching their potential, but it succeeds in keeping them balanced and making this an approachable pour. Finish: As this pour transitions to the back of the palate, the Luden’s cherry note becomes more of a natural black cherry and is aided by the addition of freshly cracked black pepper and barrel char as it succinctly tapers off for a brief finish. Bottom Line: Eagle Rare Bourbon packs a ton of cherry-forward notes that will comfortably coexist with all of the Christmas aromas in the air. While its availability has waxed and waned in recent years due to its runaway popularity, if you can buy a bottle (or two) of this bourbon for Christmas, you won’t be disappointed. 12. Lagavulin 16-Year Whiskey

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $88 The Whiskey: Considered by many to be the benchmark of smoky Islay Scotch whisky, Lagavulin’s well-earned reputation is difficult to escape. This peated Scotch classic achieved its status as the King of Islay for balancing that smoky profile with a deft touch of sweetness. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with bold billows of peat smoke, but as those gently waft away, you’ll notice some meaty undertones with slight salinity reminiscent of savory bacon fat, a touch of smoked honey, sweet sherry, and creamy vanilla ice cream with a touch of cinnamon bark. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey remains true to its aroma notes as it opens with enveloping smoke that then introduces the savory bacon fat notes, which then subside, allowing space for the sherry sweetness along with a touch of honeyed black tea and the flavor of crème brûlée. The texture is robust, and it simultaneously coats your palate while also spryly rolling over your tongue, searching for new territory to claim. Finish: The finish continues the interplay of savory and sweet with a gentle kiss of smoke as it lingers for quite a while after the final sip is gone, gently and slowly receding as it beckons you to re-fill your glass. Bottom Line: While the heavily-peated Islay profile isn’t for everyone, this bottle is sure to sink its hooks into someone. At the very least, it’s a cool idea to bring this classic example of Islay Scotch out for guests to try, but you shouldn’t be shocked if a smaller group of discerning individuals slowly drink the bottle into extinction throughout the night. 11. Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 12, Scene 1 ABV: 49.3%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: High West’s annual release of Midwinter Night’s Dram is always met with fanfare. Though the expression has seen its price creep up in recent years, the enthusiasm around the brand hasn’t abated, making the blend of rye whiskies finished in both Tawny and Ruby port barrels one of the season’s hard-to-find bottles that are actually worth it. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with the sweetness of the port wine casks as a slight nuttiness envelopes the overall profile before jammy red berries, allspice, cedar, and a faint bit of mint pick up in prominence.

Palate: On the palate, this whiskey begins a bit austere but soon blossoms to reveal the red berry notes from the nose in lockstep with allspice, mint, and honeyed, toasted multigrain bread. The texture, too, begins a bit austere before unwinding as the whiskey travels toward the back of the palate, revealing ribbons of black pepper and more mint before reaching the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish is where black pepper, raspberry compote, and singed mint can be found, along with some vanilla pod flavor and restrained sage. Bottom Line: While High West’s Midwinter Night’s Dram offering has waxed and waned in quality over the years, what remains consistent is that this unique flavor profile is a perfect fit for holiday enjoyment. This is an ideal whiskey for Christmas enjoyment with its seasonally appropriate name and flavor profile full of red berries and baking spice. 10. Willett Family Estate Rye ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Willett Family Estate bottlings are legendary in both the bourbon and rye whiskey world, with high-end expressions in both categories that fetch tens of thousands of dollars on the secondary market. They take choice barrels of rye and bottle them at cask strength for their standard four-year-old expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of fresh red grapes and candied green apple is really rich on the nose, with butterscotch, pine needles, and a faint bit of fudge and polished leather adding to the affair. Palate: Dark chocolate, savory dates, butterscotch, and some clove come through in a major way on the incredibly dense palate. The whiskey itself just feels heavy, rolling over your tongue while subtly coating it.

Finish: A medium-long finish where leather and milk chocolate leaves a welcome impression along with black pepper and, surprisingly… bay leaves? That’s not what you might expect, but it’s there, and it delivers. Bottom Line: Willett Family Estate Rye is so polarizing because of the variety that exists under the brand’s banner, but when you find exceptional barrels, you’ll understand the hype. This particular single barrel is full of magic and goes to show why folks say that rye can be truly special, even at only four years of age. 9. The Glen Grant 21-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46%

Average Price: $275 The Whiskey: The Glen Grant has no shortage of options in its Core Collection series, and yet it’s this 21-year-old expression that claims the stage as the best Christmas-sipping companion. Aged for 21 long years, making it the third oldest offering in the range, this whiskey hits the sweet spot of the Glen Grant DNA. Tasting Notes: Nose: The Glen Grant’s 21-year-old expression opens with the aroma of golden raisins, Manuka honey, brown butter sugar cookies, and dried apricots. Those notes are buoyed by ripe Golden Delicious apples, white pepper, and a touch of nougat. Palate: On the palate is where this whiskey really opens up and shines. There are pineapple chunks, honey, golden raisins, white pepper, roasted almonds, and blood orange flavors. The mouthfeel is deceptively viscous, with an austere start that keeps you captive long enough for it to reveal just how slick the texture is as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length, and again it’s the texture and robust flavor of honey that stand out as white pepper, well-developed nutmeg, dried apricots, and tropical fruits accent the entire affair. Bottom Line: While a bevy of tropical fruits definitely provides the backbone for this whiskey, which may seem odd as a Christmas-themed pour, it’s the healthy helping of raisins, roasted almonds, and nutmeg that makes this an ideal bottle to grab this holiday season. 8. Glendronach 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Glendronach’s stellar 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky undergoes primary aging in ex-Sherry casks before being finished in American oak. It’s that combination that gives it such sweet base notes, with the American oak providing some spice that makes this balanced, single malt so on-theme in the winter. Tasting Notes: Nose: Glendronach 12’s gentle nuance makes a striking initial impression as the aroma of red berries, vanilla extract, pralines, and rich roasted malt fills the air above the glass. The nose on this whiskey perfectly primes your palate for what’s to come. Palate: With your first sip, “gentle nuance” again comes to mind as the liquid subtly seeps into your tongue and envelopes your tongue in the flavor of both ripe and stewed raspberries, dilute honey, hazelnuts, and almonds. From that auspicious start, it continues to evolve with black pepper and a more savory Brazil nuts flavor, laying claim to the back end of your palate as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length and loaded up with freshly baked graham cracker notes to go with the jammy red berries, a prominent infusion of black pepper spice, and a dollop of vanilla ice cream, giving it an ultimately sweet send-off that you’ll want to explore at your leisure. Bottom Line: The beautiful balance of sweet and spicy notes calls Santa’s nice and naughty list to mind. As Glendronach deftly appeals to both sides of the flavor spectrum, you’ll revel in the fact that both the sweet and spice notes offer gifts to your palate that you’ll want to unwrap again and again. 7. Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 59.4%

Average Price: $310 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strenght Bourbon, now in its 13th iteration, takes some of the most distinctive barrels in the brand’s portfolio and sees them finished in barrels that previously held both Ruby and Tawny Port Wine. At full cask-strength, this release and the brand’s cask-strength rye are typically the highest-proofed expressions you can expect from Angel’s Envy each year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Nutty port tones create the aroma of umami, chilled black cherries, and freshly polished leather on the nose. It immediately comes across as rich and displays a depth of flavor that draws you into the glass, beckoning an initial sip.

Palate: The whiskey is at first demure, and it lures you into exploring further until it bursts unexpectedly at midpalate with rich cherry notes, leather, peanut shell, and chewy ginger cookies. The mouthfeel is dense, allowing all of that flavor to fully blossom on a bed of mature oak, cooked apples, vanilla, and black pepper spice. Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, showcasing more of a cherry undertone with dense oak, milk chocolate chips, and clove rising in prominence until it’s all gone. Bottom Line: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength is a pricy expression that proves its mettle by plumbing a depth of flavor far beyond the reach of most other bourbons on the market today. By serenading you with a muted siren’s song up front, this whiskey crashes against your palate with syrupy red berries and all of the hallmarks of mature oak, which will leave you floating on waves of lip-smacking flavor. 6. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar find the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this expression carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit at Christmas time. 5. Redbreast 27-Year-Old Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

ABV: 54.6%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: This single pot still product of the Midleton Distillery, Redbreast 27-Year, is currently on Batch 5, and it’s artfully aged for nearly three decades in a combination of bourbon casks, sherry casks, and ruby port casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Redbreast 27’s nosing notes open with sultanas and red berries, vanilla custard, dark chocolate, and a prominent kick of oak and black pepper. Those distinct aroma notes are all really well-developed and bleed into one another for a blend of scents that work together to significantly raise the floor of this whiskey. Palate: Once on the palate, you’ll begin pulling notes of butter pecan ice cream and sherry-inflected nuttiness to go with jammy red berries, ripe plums, and faint butterscotch flavor. Overall, the texture is very lush, entering the territory of being decadent while it seeps into your palate and forces you to account for every rich layer of flavor. Finish: The finish is impressively long-lasting and reinforces both the red-berry sweetness and subtle nuttiness of the sherry casks used in its production, while gentle oak, faint dark chocolate, and silky hazelnut notes reminiscent of Ferrero Rocher truffles also emerge before it’s all said and done. Bottom Line: Everything about this whiskey, from the packaging, the flavor, and, yes, the price, seems fitting for Christmas. It’s a lush and exceptional treat that you’ll want to reserve for special occasions, and what could be more special than December 25th? 4. Premier Drams Rye “Bourb Your Enthusiasm” ABV: 51.3%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Premier Drams was sprung from several great American whiskey minds, with Jack Rose’s proprietor Bill Thomas among them. These outstanding ryes come from several sources, all aged at the historic Castle & Key Distillery, formerly the home of Old Taylor. This particular single barrel was selected by Frank Dobbins III (me) and sold exclusively through Seelbach’s. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is remarkably rich with honeysuckle, green apple, and mint. Each aroma note is distinct and well-developed, making this rye whiskey a pleasure to raise to your nose repeatedly, as the aromas’ limited extent is an afterthought given the heights they reach.

Palate: Once on the palate, the same rings true for this whiskey’s flavor wheel, which is limited mainly to honey, mint tea, green apples, black pepper, and oak. It’s a classic combination done well that makes this whiskey so impressive, as none of the notes bleed over into each other, taking turns finding different regions of your tongue to detonate with flavor. The mouthfeel is supple and spry, coating your tongue with ease while encouraging chewing so you can plumb greater depths of richness. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium, but thanks to its viscous texture, it doesn’t feel like the party is cut short because it’s so packed with flavor before the finish even occurs. Bottom Line: The beauty of Premier Drams isn’t that they offer well-aged American whiskeys at cask strength, what brand doesn’t do that these days? The beauty lies in the brand’s twin virtues of careful cask curation and atypical maturation, which results in much lower proofs, delivering an incredible amount of flavor at exceptionally approachable ABVs. This style of American whiskey was once all the rage, and if the quality offered by Premier Drams is any indication, it’s sure to become en-vogue again very soon. 3. Glenfiddich 30 ABV: 43%

Average Price: $1,300 The Whiskey: This stunning whiskey from Glenfiddich comes in equally awe-inspiring packaging. Suppose Christmas is (at least partially) about unwrapping presents. In that case, this recently redesigned expression perfectly fits the bill showcasing whiskey that has spent at least 30 years in Spanish Oloroso and American Bourbon oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with smoked honey, roasted almonds, bacon fat, and canned peaches before black pepper, figs, and dark chocolate seize the wheel and steer the aromas in an altogether darker direction. Palate: Once this whiskey hits your palate, its viscous slickness grabs your attention and forces you to pay attention to the robust flavors within. The nosing notes give a good indication of what follows, as smoked honey, tallow, roasted almonds, and cooked peaches make an initial impression on the front end before it takes a turn toward darker flavor elements at midpalate. It’s there that dark chocolate, figs, and touches of baking spice round things out.

Finish: The finish is surprisingly lengthy and rich, with the taste of honey, apricots, and hazelnut gracing the back of your palate for minutes after the liquid leaves your glass. Bottom Line: Glenfiddich’s flagship range and Grand Series both feature a bevy of impressive single malt Scotches, but in stepping it up to the Time Reimagined collection, we really get a glimpse into some of the brand’s most impressive stock of barrels. Though it’s the entry point into this hyper-aged series, the decadent sherry-inflected flavors in Glenfiddich 30 make it a must-buy bottle if you’re looking to splurge on something spendy this holiday season. 2. Westward Milestone Edition 2 American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: For Westward’s premium Milestone expression, Master Blender Miles Munroe created a twenty-one-barrel Solera system to continuously age and blend some of the brand’s most precious whiskey in various casks. Two other things that make this release unique? The distillate is slow-proofed in-cask, and new for this year is the inclusion of Amburana barrel-aged whiskey in the solera blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich orange marmalade and cinnamon notes come leaping out of the glass when you run your nose over the rim, with further aromas of malt chocolate and dense French vanilla drawing you in and imploring an initial sip. Palate: This is an incredibly lush and smooth whiskey with cinnamon and nougat meshing harmoniously with the orange marmalade, French vanilla, and malt chocolate notes from the nose. The texture is also remarkably creamy, allowing all of those decadent flavors to coat your palate and blossom at length. Finish: The medium-length finish gently recedes with orange blossom, Brazil nuts, and cinnamon, leaving the final impression before it escapes your palate. Bottom Line: Westward Whiskey’s annual Milestone expression has quickly established itself as a whiskey not to be missed, exhibiting Master Blender Miles Munroe’s expert blending prowess. This expression’s moniker, a sly nod to Mr. Munroe and aptly named to mark Westward’s growth, definitely fits, and the whiskey exemplifies the neck tag’s Latin dictum Verum Factum, the maker’s knowledge. You’ll definitely look like you’re in the know if you share this bottle with your family during the holiday season. 1. Stranahan’s Snowflake