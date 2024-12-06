Art Basel has evolved into more than just an art fair — it’s a cultural phenomenon. While Miami Beach and Wynwood often takes the spotlight, Downtown Miami and Brickell also offer exceptional programming during this iconic week. Known for their sleek skyline, luxury hotels, and cosmopolitan vibe, these neighborhoods transform into dynamic hubs of creativity and sophistication. Beyond the world-class exhibitions, Brickell and Downtown Miami present a vibrant mix of curated pop-ups, immersive installations, and exclusive rooftop events, all framed by the city’s dazzling urban backdrop. This year, Miami Art Week runs from December 1st–8th, with Art Basel’s main programming taking place December 6th–8th. Downtown and Brickell will showcase cutting-edge art, elevated dining experiences, and lively after-hours celebrations. Iconic venues like Rosa Sky Rooftop will host standout events, while chic lounges and galleries provide stylish escapes for art enthusiasts. Whether you’re sipping signature cocktails at a rooftop bar, exploring contemporary art at local galleries, or dancing into the night at upscale hotspots, Brickell and downtown Miami deliver a sophisticated yet electric way to experience Art Basel. Check out the top events happening in these neighborhoods this Art Basel weekend below. Art Miami: December 3rd-8th Art Miami, the city’s original and longest running contemporary and modern art fair, celebrates its 34th edition with over 160 galleries representing 21 countries at the prestigious waterfront location of One Herald Plaza in the heart of downtown Miami. Renowned for showcasing exceptional works from the 20th and 21st centuries, this year’s highlights include first-time exhibitors Blond Contemporary (London) and Gallery UG (Tokyo). Kicking off on December 3rd with an exclusive Platinum VIP Preview, attendees will get an early glimpse of an impressive array of paintings, sculptures, and digital media. Running alongside CONTEXT Art Miami, the fair continues to be a cornerstone of Miami’s vibrant art scene. Tickets and additional information can be found here. CONTEXT Art Miami: December 3rd-8th CONTEXT Art Miami, the companion fair to Art Miami and also taking place at One Herald Plaza, marks its 12th edition as a premier showcase for emerging, mid-career, and avant-garde artists. Featuring works from 73 galleries spanning 19 countries, the fair offers collectors and art enthusiasts a dynamic space to explore and discuss the ever-evolving world of contemporary art. Highlights include special projects from notable galleries such as Galerie Adrienne Desbiolles (Zürich), Blink Group Gallery (Miami), and Harman Projects (New York), alongside ten captivating large-scale installations. Tickets and additional information can be found here. E11even x Art Week: December 4th-8th E11even Miami will host a slew of shows this week, featuring Giselle, DJ Pee Wee, 50 Cent, Steve Aoki, Amémé, Lil Wayne, and Gordo.

Tickets and additional information can be found here. Club Space Presents Space Basel: December 4th-10th For over 20 years, Miami’s Club Space has been a Mecca for electronic music lovers craving marathon raves curated by acclaimed DJs and selectors from across the globe. Even in a city known for its after-hours parties, Space has garnered widespread praise among audiences by regularly extending nighttime parties into mornings, afternoons, and subsequent evenings. Live music fans and ravers can expect top-notch programming during Art Basel week to liven up your creative endeavors well into the early morning. Club Space is also offering a “Space Basel Art Pass” that grants you anytime access to every event at The Terrace, The Ground, and Floyd during the week of Art Basel. This pass allows entry and re-entry into any of its three venues for all shows. Headliners playing across its Space Basel days include Black Coffee, WhoMadeWho, Carlita, Adam Port, Chloé Caillet, The Martinez Brothers, Dennis Cruz, Uncle Waffles, Ben Sterling, Michael Bibi, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Museum Of Ice Cream Miami: December 4th-8th Here, the focus isn’t on meeting artists but indulging in sweet escapism. While the world’s top creative talents showcase their work at nearby fairs, the Museum of Ice Cream Miami offers Art Basel attendees a special treat from December 4 to 8. Show your Art Basel pass to enjoy a complimentary cocktail as you explore 14,000 square feet of whimsical, interactive installations. Highlights include the retro Cream Liner, a 60s-inspired airplane, and the iconic sprinkle pool, nodding to the legendary Versace Mansion. Between savoring sugary delights and snapping Instagram-worthy photos, the Museum of Ice Cream provides a perfect, chill retreat from the Art Basel buzz. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Factory Town x Art Basel: December 5th-8th Located in Hialeah – aka Miami’s “City of Progress” – Factory Town has been committed to fostering a community of dancers and other creatives inclusive of South Florida’s diverse population. Its multi-acre outdoor space warmly greets all attendees for art and cultural marketplaces and concerts year-round, but it’s during Art Basel Week where the venue really shows off its best set of programming. This year, Factory Town is also offering an All Access Basel pass, which unlocks all of their events from Thursday to Sunday. From Thursday to Sunday, Factory Town will host a bevy of parties spanning around-the-clock hours from late night to early morning. Seth Troxler b2b Victor Calderone, GOLFOS, EASTENDERZ, Fisher, Paco Osuna, and Brutalismus 3000, among others, are slated to headline the venue this week.

Unsure which one to go to? We recommend hitting up Factory Town on Sunday for its Art Basel closing party, Hallucinarium. Designed in partnership with iconic psychedelic artists Alex and Allyson Grey, this party will take attendees on a cosmic journey through the peaks and valleys of human consciousness. Hypnotic backdrops, sacred geometry, and performers depicting characters of divine imagination will be decorated and adorned throughout Factory Town while Hugel, Ilario Alicante, Paco Osuna, Max Styler, Tini Gessler, Oden & Fatzo (live), SYREETA, and more will soundtrack the evening. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Brickell Basel: December 6th Art Basel…but in Brickell. Featuring an art exhibition, live music, and a redefining dining and cocktail experience at Barsecco from 7-11pm. Admission is free but an official RSVP is recommended here. Unarthodox Miami x Art Basel Miami: December 6th-8th New York’s Chelsea-based collective just opeend its doors to its new downtown Miami location to host its first-ever events alongside Art Basel. Tickets and additional information for the below experiences can be found here. Sculpture Without Sight A fully curated experience, with an introduction to basic clay handling, sensory warm-up exercises, and of course, sculpting blindfolded. This will be a sensory enhancing, immersive, and therapeutic sculpting experience to feel your way through a mental image. While tickets are $65 per person, sculptures are not intended to be taken home as they are simply a sensory tool in the exploration of the sense of touch. Urban Canvas Experience An immersive mixed-media painting experience Immersive inspired by the dynamic artistry of New York City street artists. Dive into a world of vibrant colors, expressive symbols, and bold lines, channeling the raw energy characteristic of street art. A Night With Picasso Experience Paint while surrounded by the images of Picasso’s famous paintings, listen to the music he liked, and immerse yourslf in the inspiraitonal environment to create your own masterpiece with the guidance of an instructor. Brunch With Monet Experience An immersive painting experience that transports guests into the world of Monet’s masterpieces. Held on Sunday mornings, this event invites attendees to unleash their creativity while painting a Monet-inspired artwork alongside bottomless mimosas and snacks for a truly indulgent experience. Pérez Art Museum Miami: December 6th-8th

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) takes center stage as one of Downtown Miami’s most prominent cultural destinations. The gallery will have special hours for Art Week, opening its doors for patrons from 11am-6pm. Tickets and additional information can be found here. A Wu-Tang Experience Film Screening Premiere: December 7th Immerse yourself in the legendary world of the Wu-Tang Clan with the exclusive premiere of A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Hosted at the historic Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater, this one-of-a-kind event combines the energy of hip-hop’s greatest with the vibrant culture of Miami during Art Basel. The evening will conclude with an interactive Q&A with the Film Production team, Wu-Tang affiliates, industry insiders, and special guests for insights into the making of the film and its cultural impact. Tickets and additional information can be found here. APHRO HOUSE Rooftop Miami: December 7th What’s better than celebrating Afro House on a rooftop in downtown Miami? APHRO HOUSE will feature tribal beats overlooking the city with unbeatable views at Novotel Miami Brickell from 5-11pm. Featuring live DJs Princeses Nichi, DJ Michel Attie, and Zenoja and a rooftop pool for swimming. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Link Miami Rebels Block Party: December 8th The first ever Link Miami Rebels BLOCK PARTY in the heart of Downtown Miami. This will be a rave right next to Miami’s iconic courthouse, celebrating the long awaited return of Michael Bibi. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Rosa Sky Rooftop x Art Week: December 8th