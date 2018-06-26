Uproxx

The summer is heating up, and we’re heading downtown, hitting all the coolest places to drink. Navigating the scene is no easy feat — there are bars aplenty, catering to every taste and temperament — so we’re lucky to have Tiffany Kim, bar manager of Kasih, on hand to lead the way.

Dishing up contemporary Indonesian cuisine in the heart of downtown’s arts district, Kasih’s cocktails are liquid works of art themselves — each featuring fresh, exciting ingredients and an Indonesian twist. Think old fashioneds utilizing banana-infused bourbon and palm syrup, coffee cocktails laced with spicy syrup, coconut cream, and chocolate bitters, and mezcal with tangerine shrub, lemon juice, and bird’s eye chili. Kasih means “love,” and sipping one of these cocktails, you know that’s exactly what they’re made with: a love for the craft, the product, and the patron.

Loving these drinks and ready for more? Let’s head out with Tiffany and drink this city!