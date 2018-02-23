Bartender Ashtin Berry Shares Her Favorite Bars In New Orleans

Uproxx

This week, we’re going hard in the Big Easy! Welcome to New Orleans! Our guide, bartender Ashtin Berry, practices her craft in New York City at Tokyo Record Bar, an underground, 18-seater jewel box vinyl bar that pays homage to the record bars of Tokyo. One look at Tokyo Record Bar’s menu leaves little doubt that it should be on your must-see list the next time you visit the Big Apple, but Berry also has plenty to share about the city of New Orleans and its rich cocktail culture.

“I’ve been wanting to live in New Orleans since I can remember,” she says. “Something about the city just calls to some of us and that was definitely what happened with me. I moved there after spending time in a city that wasn’t a great fit for me. New Orleans immediately felt like home and I made a connection to so many people there. I worked at the Ace Hotel New Orleans; I was part of their opening team and later became the GM of the Lobby Bar.”

Berry obviously learned a lot in NoLA, her recent creations are absolutely on point.

Ready to check out Ashtin’s curated cocktail map of New Orleans? Let’s go drink this city!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Erin Rose

Oh, that’s, easy Erin Rose has the best frozen Irish coffee and it’s the perfect cool pick me up after a long night of drinking. See it’s not overly sweet so you can taste the coffee and is just thick enough it will stay super cold even in the Nola humidity.

MARGARITA

Juan’s Flying Burrito

Sorry got to do it…. Juan’s frozen margarita is ALL I can think about when it gets hot. Sure a fresh margarita is great, but when it’s 90 degrees outside and you are dripping sweat nothing tastes as good as one of their frozen margaritas.

Pro-tip: ask for a shot of mezcal on top; you will not regret it.