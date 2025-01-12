There are a lot — and we can’t emphasize this enough — a lot of really affordable bottles of tequila out there that are absolute garbage. We’re talking about stuff we wouldn’t even buy for our worst enemies. The sort of tequila that’ll make you wince no matter how fast you shoot it, burning your throat and turning your stomach. But underneath the murky waters of bad mixto tequilas (meaning they’re not even 100% agave) and cheaply made bottles, there are a few gems that you can pick up on an absolute budget. So to kick off a new year or great drinks, we’ve rounded up the 10 best blanco tequilas under $25. Now let us be clear, this isn’t the sort of tequila you bring out to impress friends, or slow sip on a cold night. This is workhorse tequila. The sort of stuff reserved for shots that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. The sort of stuff that you can mix in a cocktail. So if you come here looking for rare additive-free bottles, well… we can’t promise you anything on the “rare” front, but you’ll be surprised to find that there are a few additive-free brands out there that punch way above their price point. Here are our 10 favorite blanco tequilas under $25, ranked for 2025. 10. Hornitos — Plata ABV: 40%

Price: $21.99 The Tequila: There is a list of bottom-of-the-barrel tequilas that I think should be avoided at all costs. Hornitos Plata misses that list by just a hair, so we’re ranking this one absolutely last. If none of the other bottles on this list are at your local store, or this one is just on an insane BOGO sale, that’s when you pick it up. Hornitos Plata is produced NOM 1102, Tequila Sauza, from agave cooked and extracted in a high-pressure autoclave and diffuser, before being fermented in stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled. Tasting Notes: Nose: A lot of ethanol on the nose, very chemical and harsh, with some bright lime notes lurking underneath all the muck. Palate: Agave is joined by harsh alcohol tones, black pepper, and tangerine. Finish: Vegetal, but equal parts medicinal. There is a chemical finish to this tequila. The Bottom Line: Reserve this bottle for big-batch margaritas. It doesn’t have any nuance or deep flavors. It’s a workhorse that is just a hair above low quality mixto bottles like Jose Cuervo. 9. Milagro Silver

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.99 The Tequila While Milagro Silver isn’t my go-to choice in the brand’s portfolio, it’s still a simple, bright, and zesty tequila that makes for an ideal candidate for both cocktails and shots. The tequila is produced at NOM 1559, Tequilera Milagro, where it is the only brand in production. That’s always a great sign, and if you’re fan of traditional tequila production methods, this brand has it. The agave is cooked in stone ovens, extracted via a roller mill, and fermented in stainless steel tanks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Once again, ethanol on the nose, joined with black pepper and celery. Palate: The alcohol flavor is much less pronounced than the nose would suggest, instead of getting crushed pepper corn, citrus rind, a bit of white pepper funk, some minerality, with a light vegetal kiss. Finish: It burns a bit, but underneath the harsher components I can taste the slightest hint of mint. The Bottom Line: Very citrus-forward and peppery. If you like your tequila zesty, with some grassy notes, Milagro is a great choice. 8. Gran Centenario Plata

ABV: 40%

Price: $23.99 The Tequila: For the price, it’s surprising just how agave forward Gran Centenario Plata is. The tequila serves as an ideal bottle for cocktails, bringing a lot of earthy and mellow flavors to your mixed drinks, without any of the burn associated with tequila in this price range. For those into the stats, the tequila is produced at NOM 1122, Casa Cuervo, from agave slow-cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and twice distilled through a column still. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mellow, with a heavy dose of roasted agave, wet soil, and cayenne pepper. Palate: Earthy peppercorn flavors on the palate, all spice, some grassy notes, and a gentle hint of vanilla. Finish: A citrus note reveals itself on the finish, with some light smoke, and a bit of alcohol burn. The Bottom Line: Mellow and earthy, Gran Centenario is very agave-forward and only harsh on the finish. 7. Teremana — Blanco

ABV: $40%

Price: $23.99 The Tequila: Kudos to the Rock for offering a celebrity tequila with a price tag under $25. Celebrities get a lot of flack for overcharging for their tequila and basically white labeling their product, but Teremana isn’t that. The tequila is produced at NOM 1613, Destilería Teremana de Agave, where it is the only brand in production. The Rock’s tequila is the only brand that actually hails from its own distillery. The agave for this tequila is cooked in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and finished with deep well water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Surprisingly vegetal at the nose. There is a sharp brightness here. It’s warm and sings the nostrils in the best way. Palate: A mix of roasted agave and funky notes. There is a hint of citrus here, but sadly, the flavors don’t really bloom. Finish: The finish falls a bit flat. I’m getting a blunt and bitter flavor with some light vanilla. The Bottom Line: Delicate and natural, but not the best tequila in its price range. Still for a celebrity brand, this defies expectations. 6. Lunazul — Tequila Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $18.49 The Tequila: Lunazul is my go-to bottle when I’m looking for a tequila under $20. Produced at NOM 1513, Tierra De Agaves, this tequila is made from agave that has been hand-harvested, autoclave cooked, roller mill extracted, and mixed with deep well water. It is then fermented with proprietary yeast in stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. If you’re looking for a tequila for shots that is still a bit agave-forward, Lunazul is a great choice. Tasting Notes:

Nose: Soft vanilla tones and roasted agave hover over a heavy alcohol base. Palate: A nice balance of vegetal notes, green bell pepper, and sour apple skins, with vanilla, earth, and a bit of white pepper. Finish: Very dry and peppery with a minty finish. The Bottom Line: It’s a bit harsh initially, but the finish is dry and peppery, rather than harsh like most tequila in this price range. 5. Espolòn Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $22.99 The Tequila: Another year, another moment where we’ll be singing the praises of Espolòn. There is a reason this bottle is so popular, for a while it was easily the best-tasting tequila in its price range. Now in 2025 when there are more tequila brands than ever before, its dropped from being the best to being merely very, very good. But hey, when we’re talking about sub $25 prices, we’ll take very very good any day!

Produced at NOM 1440, Campari Mexico, home to just three brands, Espolòn relies on autoclave cooking and roller mill extraction. Tasting Notes: Nose: An equal mix of alcohol and juicy citrus. This tequila’s strength isn’t in the nose. Palate: Espolón really delivers the flavor, I’m tasting charred pineapple notes, some dry lemon grass, roasted agave, and green vegetal notes hovering in the backend. Finish: Oily and supple with a spicy, fruity finish. The Bottom Line: Versatile. Espolòn is the perfect workhorse tequila ideal for any situation. 4. Corazón — Single Estate Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $22.99 The Tequila: While not part of Corazón’s premium line, its Single Estate series offers bright and fruity flavors, that make this tequila one of the more complex in this price range.

Produced at NOM 1103, Tequila San Matias de Jalisco, the agave here is cooked low and slow in stone ovens that is roller mill extracted. Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a distinct fruity character here, I’m getting juicy pineapple and a mix of citrus. Palate: That tropical fruit quality translates nicely to the palate with a hint of fresh green pepper, chilies, and a light hint of jasmine. Finish: A mild spice that mingles nicely with roasted agave and orange zest. The Bottom Line: A great introduction to a premium brand, at an affordable price. Corazón’s Single Estate Blanco offers nuanced fruity flavors with a zesty agave-forward finish. 3. Olmeca Altos — Plata ABV: 40% Average Price: $25.49 The Tequila: Olmeca Altos covers a lot of the same ground as Espolòn and has a similar flavor profile, but its way less harsh, and much juicier.

Produced at NOM 1111, Pernod Richard Mexico, Olmeca Altos is slow-coked in brick ovens tahona crushed, finished with well water and distilled in copper pots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is almost entirely dominated by roasted agave. Palate: Heavy on the citrus zest, both orange and lime, mixed with fresh green peppers with a slight lactic quality. Finish: Initially herbal and smooth but after a while the heat starts to build. The Bottom Line: Olmeca Altos is wonderfully earthy, zesty, and agave-forward. 2. El Tequileño — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.99 The Tequila: El Tequileño is an interesting brand because while you’ll find a lot of its bottles in affordable price ranges, its higher-end expressions are some of the best in the market. Few brands have this sort of price diversity, so we appreciate El Tequileño for offering good tequila for drinkers of every budget.

The tequila is produced at NOM 1108, Jorge Salles Cuervo y Sucesores, where it is the only brand in production. The agave is cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and mixed with spring water. Surprisingly, this affordable bottle is additive-free, which is a rarity in this category. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm apple tones and citrus, over a heavy ethanol base. Palate: Brown sugar, vanilla, and cardamom, with some juicy orange flavors. Finish: A bright agave finish, with a smooth vanilla aftertaste, and just a hint of oak surprisingly. The Bottom Line: A bright natural-tasting agave forward tequila with a smooth dessert-like finish. 1. Arette — Tequila Blanco