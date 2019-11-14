Finding the best bottle of scotch is a fun endeavor. There’s just so much of the good stuff that even a mediocre bottle will still be drinkable — or, at the very least, passably drinkable. Still, like all whisk(e)y expressions, scotch isn’t a monolith. There’s a lot variance at play and that means there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. The two main avenues of scotch are “blended scotch” and “single malt.” There are a few other categories but they’re small. For quick clarification, “single malt” is a whisky that’s distilled from malted barley only (hence “single”) in a pot still and aged for at least three years in oak at one distillery. It can still be blended with other whiskies fulfilling those requirements from the same distillery to be considered a single malt. (There are other very specific requirements for barrel size and ABV at certain stages but we don’t need to get into that minutiae right now.) Blended scotch, on the other hand, is a mix of whisky from different distilleries and with different grain distillates involved which are all blended into a single expression. Today, we’re going to be talking about the best single malts that dropped over the past year. These are the whiskies that have been waiting, aging, and perfecting in rickhouses across Scotland until each barrel and cask was just right and ready to make a beautiful bottle of single malt whisky. The ten expressions below are some of our favorite bottles of scotch that hit shelves this year. These bottles are a chance to be ahead of a curve and drink something truly special right now. Just a word of warning though, some of these bottles are going to be hard(ish) to find in the U.S. and, honestly, some are going to be expensive with a capital “E.” But, hey, we can all dream about drinking that special bottle of scotch that few others will ever get to enjoy, right? Related: Understanding The Difference Between Bourbon And Scotch