The Best Scotches To Mix With, According To Bartenders

Whiskey is a versatile drink. There’s no single way to enjoy the spirit. Some of it is made to be sipped slowly — maybe with a rock or two of ice or a drop or two of water to open it up. Others are made to be cut with sugars, bitters, sodas, and water in highballs and cocktails. The whiskey we tend to love is the ones that bridge those worlds or the whiskey that works both as a sipper and a great cocktail base. A great example of a whisk(e)y that can work as a great mixer and sipper is Scotch whisky. Will Benedetto, director of bars for IGC Hospitality in New York City, prefers his mixing and drinking Scotch whiskies to have at least a hint of smoke to give the drink an added dimension. “There are loads of cocktails — both classic and modern — that call for a peated scotch,” he imparts before getting into the nitty-gritty. “Often produced in Island regions of Scotland, peated scotches are made from barley that is malted over fires fueled by a slow-burning dense turf called peat.” That peat adds some intensely smoky notes that can range from grassy to sweet to chewing on a band-aid, according to Benedetto. He’s not the only bartender with specific ideas about the scotch he prefers to mix with. Not all scotch is smoky after all. In fact, most aren’t. That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to scotches for mixing (that you can also sip on comfortably).