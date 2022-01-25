Similar to bourbon in the U.S., single malt Scotch whisky has a few rules and regulations. To be defined as “single malt” Scotch whisky, it must be distilled in Scotland (obviously), come from only one distillery, be made from 100 percent malted barley, have a minimum alcohol content of 40 percent, and must spend at least three years aging in oak barrels.

While many distilleries opt for American oak, Spanish oak, or ex-bourbon barrels, some distilleries add unique flavors by gaining or finishing in barrels the formerly held cognac, port, sherry, beer, various wines, and much more. The use of these other vessels imparts different flavors and aromas to the whiskies while also adding some serious depth.

To find the best single malts aged in these “special” barrels (the parameters are wide for this!) we reached out to a few of our favorite bartenders. Check their picks below.

The Balvenie 12 Doublewood

Joseph Samuel, bartender at Billy Can Can in Dallas

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $65

Why This Whisky?

The Balvenie 12 Double Wood is aged in two different casks (hence the name). This 12-year-old single malt whisky first ages in ex-bourbon barrels before spending nine months in Oloroso sherry casks. It’s an easy sell from the popular brand and the Sherry makes for an easy finish.