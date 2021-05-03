Four Roses Single Barrel Piero Procida, food and beverage director at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles ABV: 50%

Average Price: $45 Why This Bottle? I prefer to stay with something that’s flavors are not going to be drowned out by the soda water. I typically look for a full-bodied, aged (seven to nine years) and higher proofed bourbon — like Four Roses Single Barrel select. It’s decently priced and is a high-quality 100 proof Bourbon. It has hints of spice, chocolate, vanilla, and a unique maple character on the nose with an amazing plum and cherries on the palate. The soda opens up these flavor profiles even more, and it’s incredibly smooth yet remains a beautiful full-bodied bourbon that qualities remain ever-present despite dilution. Wild Turkey 101 Young Kim, director of spirits education and bar manager at Fine & Rare in New York City ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $25 Why This Bottle? I would use a higher-proof bourbon with less rye content in a mash bill like Wild Turkey 101. When mixing with soda, pronounced vanilla, caramel, and wood tones don’t disappear with 50.5 % alcohol. If you want to level up, add a premium brand of club soda and orange peel. Woodford Reserve Andy Shannon, bartender and co-founder of Candra Drinks in London ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $35 Why This Bottle? Woodford Reserve has strong dry fruits on the nose with spice, toffee, and cinnamon on the palate. My garnish preference for a Woodford highball is a couple of sprigs of mint, but it also carries well simply garnished with a lemon wheel for extra citrus and freshness.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Jeff Rogers, bar director of Jester Concepts in Minneapolis ABV: 50%

Average Price: $25 Why This Bottle? Old Grand-Dad Bonded is great for highballs. Spicy and full-flavored, it holds up to that amount of dilution. The flavors are enhanced, and the underlying flavors of baking spices and vanilla come out. For a bold and delicate cocktail. Russell’s Reserve 10 Mark Phelan, beverage director of 16” on Center in Chicago ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 Why This Bottle? Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon. This is one of my favorites from the Wild Turkey lineup for its versatility, depth of flavor, and availability in stores. The barrel notes really shine through here: rich vanilla, caramelized oak, whispers of stone fruit. Sipping it neat or in a stirred cocktail is great, but it really shines in a highball with an orange peel expression. The carbonation lengthens and balances those deeper flavors for a perfectly balanced drink that pairs well with any meal.

Maker’s Mark 101 Aaron Lambert, bartender at Whiskey Kitchen in Durham, North Carolina ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $40 Why This Bottle? Depending on the drinker, I have a lot of go-to’s. The wheat heavy bourbons tend to dilute easily and — whether disappearing into a cocktail or relaxing into some rocks and water — sort of just become delightful, refreshing, and mellow, even though they technically broke down in total flavor. In the summer heat, that might be what someone is looking for. Not everyone wants their drink to be an argument with all of their senses. The Maker’s line is perfect for this type of drinker. They have over-proofed labels now, like the Makers 101 and the Makers Cask strength that still remind you you’re drinking bourbon but have all the wheated softness. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Ethan Skaggs, bar manager at Gris-Gris in New Orleans ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $50 Why This Bottle? My favorite bourbon to mix into a highball is Wild Turkey Rare Breed. At 112.8 proof, adding soda water and lemon extends the bolder spice and oak notes that you get when tasting the product neat. Adding Japanese shiso (or a small amount of mint) adds to the subtle complexity of the bourbon, pairing nicely with the sweeter caramel and vanilla wood notes that you receive on the finish.