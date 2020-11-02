Bartenders Share Their Favorite Wheat Whiskeys And Wheated Bourbons

By now, you’re likely well-acquainted with corn-based whiskey. September was National Bourbon Heritage Month, and we committed to it pretty. damn. hard. So you might already know that one of the parameters for a whiskey being referred to as bourbon is that its mash bill must be comprised of at least 51% corn. The rules for “wheat whiskey” (or “high wheat whiskey”) are similar — except that the juice must be made primarily from wheat (51%). The closely related “wheated bourbon” is still bourbon, meaning it’s still majority corn, it just leans heavily on wheat in the remainder of the mash bill. To explore these expressions further, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their favorite wheat whiskey or wheated bourbon. The bottles they shouted out below are sure to make great company as November begins and the weather really starts turning.