20. Widow Jane Aged 10 Years A Blend Of Straight Bourbons ABV: 45.5% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This is sourced from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee bourbons. The hand-selected barrels are sent to New York where they’re blended in small batches (no more than five barrels), proofed with New York limestone mine water, and bottled. What you’re paying for here is the exactness of a whiskey blender finding great barrels and knowing how to marry them to make something bigger and better. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raw pancake batter opens this one on the nose with sweet yet spicy mulled red wine next to orange rinds, soft vanilla pudding, and light mint waxiness — almost like a fresh candle.

Palate: The taste has a mix of marzipan next to dark chocolate and real maple syrup on the front before descending into soft notes of creamed vanilla honey, cherry compote, and orange-spiced tobacco layered into soft old oak. Finish: The finish adds some more sweet spicy stewed cherry to that dark chocolate with layers of woody birch water cut with soft winter spice barks and more of that oaky tobacco. Bottom Line: This is a great introduction to the wider world of Widow Jane’s amazing blends and single barrels. This is deep, delicious, and defining. This is a sipping whiskey that’ll reward you will new notes on every revisit. It also makes a hell of an old fashioned with all that cherry, chocolate, and orange.

19. Filibuster Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 5 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This Virginia whiskey is a grain-to-glass experience. The juice is made from locally grown grains — 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley — and local spring water in the Shenandoah Valley. After five years of mellowing in Appalachia, a small bundle of barrels is batched and proofed to 100 proof before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a waft of old porch wicker next to floral honey, burnt orange, black tea leaves, and a classic sense of woody cherry and vanilla.

Palate: The palate creams the honey while adding in soft oak and cherry pie filling with a hint of vanilla malt next to mulled wine spices — heavy with star anise, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon with a pinch of mace or cardamom. Finish: The end has a dark chocolate-covered espresso bean vibe that leads to a mild dried cranberry note next to a strawberry-rhubarb-walnut crumble with a scoop of vanilla malted ice cream that finished back at the old porch wicker braided with dark cherry tobacco and dry cedar bark. Bottom Line: This is one of those bourbons that sneaks up on you. It’s classic for a moment, offering deep hints of nostalgia, then it goes deep into woody spice, old coffee houses, and malted sweet treats that take this beyond your average whiskey. This is a stellar pour that deserves a little time and effort to enjoy fully as a slow sipper.

18. Bib & Tucker Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 10 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Bib & Tucker is a classic example of what great blending can do with sourced whiskey. The Tennessee whiskey is a marriage of 10-year-old whiskeys aged in the lowest char barrels available, allowing more direct contact with dried wood sugars rather than black charcoal filtration. Those barrels are blended and then proofed down with soft Tennessee water. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a sense of vanilla bean (pod, seeds, essence) up top with hints of spicy chewy tobacco, dry oak (almost pine), and a distant note of fresh corn husks.

Palate: The palate really holds onto that velvety vanilla as the corn husks dry out and notes of orange-infused dark chocolate mingle with that spicy tobacco, which starts buzzing on your tongue. Finish: The end is longish, has touches of that dry pine, and holds onto both the vanilla and dried corn husks. Bottom Line: This is the sweet spot for Bib & Tucker. This is lush whiskey that sips so nicely while delivering a fruity vanilla-forward profile. That means that you can sip this neat or fold it into your favorite whiskey-forward cocktail with ease. However, I would focus on the former as Bib & Tucker’s 6-year products are more attuned to cocktail mixing.

17. Almost Old Bones Bourbon 9 Years Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 55% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: Old Bones is known for their 10-year-old bourbon releases but changed it up a bit for this late 2023 drop. The whiskey is a sourced Kentucky bourbon from Bardstown with a 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% malted barley mash bill. The whiskey barrels were left alone for nine years before batching and bottling with a light kiss of water. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is pure classic Kentucky bourbon with a deep vanilla presence layered with soft orchard fruits, stewed and spiced cherry, and old barrelhouse earthiness.

Palate: The palate leans into the sweet/spicy vibes with dark cherries dipped in cinnamon syrup and served with vanilla sauce and shaved dark chocolate cut with a hint of oily tobacco and cedar bark. Finish: The end leans into the tobacco and cedar with a deep oakiness that highlights woody winter spices, stewed fruits, and soft vanilla. Bottom Line: This new(ish) drop came out of nowhere and delivered an essential bourbon-sipping experience. Everything that you’d ever want from a deep and delectable bourbon is present with that little extra oomph to take this beyond the ordinary. Sip it neat and enjoy the ride.

16. Blue Run Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Reflection I ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This whiskey was distilled at Castle & Key back in 2018. 200 of those barrels were hand-picked for this release to take a look back at the past two years of Blue Run and “reflect” upon the trials they brought and the successes they’ve had in making tasty whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with a distinct note of tart yet slightly sweet cherry on the nose with a supporting cast of butterscotch candies, mild firewood, and a hint of pancake batter.

Palate: That batter becomes a stack of pancakes with vanilla-laced butter, maple syrup, and a few nuts thrown in that lead to a herb garden full of rosemary bushes, fresh thyme, and a touch of sharp spearmint. Finish: That savory note mellows out through the mid-palate as a dusting of nutmeg rounds out the finish with hints of woody maple syrup and a final echo of that tart cherry. Bottom Line: This is another one that goes that extra step. The savory lush herbs and soft winter spices just work on the palate as the dessert vibes balance a hearty sweet breakfast with a digestif vibe. Pour this one after a big meal and let wash over you. It’ll work wonders.

15. Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon Casks ABV: 47.65% Average Price: $81 The Whiskey: This release from Sazerac’s other distillery, Barton 1792 Distillery, has become a yearly standard release. The whiskey in the bottle is generally kept under wraps. We do know that the bourbon is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon casks for a spell before blending, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stone fruit and vanilla lead on the nose with hints of brown-butter sugar cookies, bright peach fresh off the tree, and old yet soft oakiness that’s sweet and just kissed with the dirt from an old cellar floor.

Palate: The palate leans into cherry bark with juicy plums, sharply spiced mulled wine, creamy vanilla, and woody sassafras that gently lean toward grape must and a hint of fruity yeasts. Finish: The spice on the mid-palate leads to some old boot leather, more of that soft oak, and a hint of sweet potting soil with a plummy finish that’s lush and darkly sweet with a whisper of smudging sage lurking in the background. Bottom Line: This is another sleeper hit. You do see these on shelves, but they’re often dusty. This is an excellent food-pairing whiskey or whiskey for a wine lover. There’s a wonderful balance of red wine that accents the bourbon in all the right ways. Again, this is a slow sipper, so don’t rush and take your time finding all the hidden nuances in the profile. Once you’ve done that, you need to make a Manhattan with this one. It’ll be fantastic.

14. Penelope Straight Bourbon Whiskey Valencia ABV: 49% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This bourbon starts as Penelope’s beloved and much-lauded four-grain bourbon. That whiskey is then re-barreled into Spanish Vino de Naranja casks from Valencia before small batching, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of burnt orange and cinnamon toast on the nose that leads to a hint of cherry vanilla cream soda with chocolate chip cookies cut with orange zest.

Palate: That orange zest turns into chunky orange marmalade on the palate over buttery southern biscuits, woody mulled wine spices, wet brown sugar, and oily vanilla pods. Finish: The end has a nice bitterness to it tied to the orange rinds and seeds with a hint of orange blossom next to salted dark chocolate. Bottom Line: This is a specialty pour that works. The orange presents so clearly. It’s vibrant and playful with a nice balance of bourbon classic notes amped up with the burst of orange. That also makes this a great option for mixing up orange-forward old fashioneds or just sipping over some rocks.

13. Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Straight Bourbon Whiskey Infused with Honey ABV: 40% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: This is technically a “flavored” bourbon but it’s nothing like any other flavored bourbon you’ve ever had. This is Garrison’s Small Batch Bourbon that’s been infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey. That means that the bourbon was transferred to a steel tank for storage. In the meantime, those empty barrels were rebuilt into smaller wooden cubes and dipped into the honey until they were completely honey-laden. Those cubes were then put into the steel vats of bourbon to infuse the whiskey over seven long months. That makes the “flavoring” more akin to additional aging rather than adding a sugar syrup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with clear bourbon notes that worn leather, dry straw, and apple next to elderflower, ripe peaches and apricots, and a touch of raw honey.

Palate: That honey note creates a bridge to the palate which is full of wildflowers, orange oils, cinnamon buns with a little pecan, and a final honey drizzle that’s almost creamy. Finish: The finish is a balance between the rich honey vibes and the clear sense of bourbon with cinnamon spice, dry pecans, and orange oils all slowly soaking into a pot full of honey. Bottom Line: This is perfectly balanced honeyed bourbon. It’s floral and almost light with a deep sense of dark and stormy bourbon underneath. Everything is singing in harmony in this pour, making it a great and fun sipper when you’re looking for a truly unique pour.

12. Laws Whiskey House Cognac Foeder Finished Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $87 The Whiskey: This Colorado four-grain bourbon starts with standard aging for two years in new American oak. The barrels that hit just the right mark are then batched and re-filled into cognac casks for additional mellowing. Once those barrels hit the right flavor profile, the whiskey is vatted into a 50-year-old French oak foeder (huge barrel, basically) where it rests for a spell before bottling. That foeder is never fully emptied, creating heritage to all the bourbon that passes through it year after year. Tasting Notes: Nose: This season’s nose has a sense of Earl Grey tea leaves just touched with champagne next to stewed plums and apples with a sense of Saigon cinnamon, freshly ground nutmeg, and ground allspice.

Palate: The palate is rich and lush with an apple butter thickness and spice next to singed cedar bark and apple bark over rum-raisin, creamy eggnog, and a whisper of pear. Finish: The end has a creamy and lush vibe that leans into vanilla and nog with a whisper of holiday cake imbued tobacco rolled with cellar oak and rich caramel sauce. Bottom Line: This is another palate-expanding bourbon. There are lovely new and fresh notes going on with this pour that just work. This is one that you’ll want to take your time with though. Add water or ice, re-nose, and re-taste — this whiskey will always reward your patience and effort with greatness.

11. Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: Tale of Two Islands ABV: 59.11% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: This new release from Barrell Craft Spirits is a unique one. The whiskey in the bottle is batched from Indiana bourbon (five, six, and nine-year-old barrels) with Maryland bourbon (five and six-year-old barrels). Once batched, the whiskey is re-barreled into rum casks and Islay whisky casks. Then those barrels are batched and the whiskey is bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with big notes of bananas foster, peach cobbler, and blackberry crumble next to roasting herbs, smoldering smudging sage, old cedar kindling, and rich vanilla-chocolate malted tobacco with a dash of Cherry Coke and Almond Joy.

Palate: Lushness dominates the palate with dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, candied orange peels, candied almonds, black cherry soda, cream soda, plum pudding, and mincemeat pies dusted with powdered sugar before dark and lightly smoked oak arrives. Finish: That smoky oak leads to pepper brisket fat and salted butter cut with cedar tobacco before veering toward blackberry pie and red currants swimming in dark chocolate with a faint whisper of fresh vanilla pods. Bottom Line: Keeping on the “palate expanding” train, this one is a must-have. The subtle notes of smoke that sneak into this one are just brilliant. It helps that the base whiskey is pretty amazing already but that finishing touch takes this from a 10/10 to an 11/10 easily. Sip it slowly and enjoy the ride over to Scotland via Kentucky.

10. Remus Repeal Reserve VII Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: 2023’s Remus Repeal Reserve is here! The Seventh edition is made from a lot of Indiana bourbons from Ross & Squibb — 6% is a 2007 21% rye bourbon, 26% is a 2013 21% rye bourbon, another 26% is a 2013 36% rye bourbon, 21% is a 2014 21% rye bourbon, and the final 21% is a 2014 36% rye bourbon. Once batched, the whiskey was just kissed with water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Pecan waffles covered in salted butter and fresh maple syrup pop on the nose next to candied cherry, rum raisin, and cinnamon-heavy apple cider with a kick of fresh pipe tobacco and silky vanilla cream.

Palate: That silkiness creates a lush palate full of more rum raisin, brandy-soaked cherries, old cinnamon sticks soaked in mulled wine, walnut-laden Christmas cakes, and soft oakiness with a sweet tobacco edge. Finish: The cinnamon amps up on the warm finish with more of that creamy vanilla veering toward eggnog with a dusting of nutmeg and drizzled with salted caramel before a whisper of peppermint candy cane arrives with an underlying sense of old oak cellars. Bottom Line: This is an essential bottle of bourbon to have on hand. It’s so deep, interesting, and fanciful. This is truly everything (and more) that you could want from an American whiskey. Sip it slow or mix it into one of the best whiskey cocktails money can buy.

9. Redwood Empire Devils Tower High Rye Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 49.5% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: This new release from Redwood Empire out in California is a very small batch — only 25 barrels — of good straight bourbon. The mash is super unique with only 51% corn supported by 45% rye, 2% malted barley, and 2% wheat. Those barrels rested until just right for batching, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a delicate blend of stewed red fruits with a deep and woody spice mix completed by soft leather, cedar bark, and soft pipe tobacco with a hint of cherry syrup.

Palate: The taste leans into the cherry with a deep clove, allspice, and cinnamon vibe before hitting a touch of grassy rye and buttery grits all rolled into an old leather tobacco pouch and placed in an old humidor that’s scented with brandied cherries. Finish: The end has a subtle and well-rounded sense of classic bourbon with a warming touch of woody spice, dark and stewed red fruit, and deep vanilla creaminess with a hint of nutshell and tobacco. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire has always been on their game when it comes to releases. But last, say six months, they’ve started hitting dingers out of the ballpark nonstop. This is just great all-around bourbon that goes well beyond classic into something bigger and bolder while still feeling comforting. It’s kind of like coming home again to a house that’s been remodeled in all the right ways. Use this one as a slow sipper on a slow day and you’ll be all set.

8. Bainbridge Whiskey Forty Saloon Bourbon Whiskey Small Batch Organic Bottled In Bond ABV: 50% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: Bainbridge Organic has been making seriously great whiskey up in Washington for years now. This whiskey is their first foray into bourbon. The mash bill is a unique recipe of 60% heirloom corn, 25% old variety Triticale (a rye-wheat hybrid), and 15% soft white wheat mix. The whiskey is left alone for five years and six months before batching and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a sense of old corn husks that gives way to salted caramel candies dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with dried lavender and burnt orange on the nose.

Palate: The caramel and chocolate sweetness drive the palate toward vanilla-cherry ice cream with a super creamy feel next to mild hints of grassy spices and new oak barrels fresh off the assembly line (think sweet and freshly toasted wood). Finish: The grassy spice and toasted sweet oak dry the finish out as more cherry-vanilla creaminess balances out the finish with a hint of marmalade and cedar-infused scone on the very end. Bottom Line: This is a true hidden gem. You’ll probably have to be in the Pacific Northwest to source this. That said, it’s 100% worth seeking out as it’s perfectly balanced and delicious while offering a sense of place (that moment of cedar at the end will transport you). Just make sure to sip this one slowly and add water along the journey to let it bloom in the glass.

7. Peerless Double Oak Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 53.55% Average Price: $88 The Whiskey: This whiskey from Kentucky Peerless is around five to six years old and comes from one barrel that lets the grains shine through before it goes into another barrel that lets the oak shine through. That final barrel is bottled at cask strength, as-is, allowing all that beautiful bourbon and oak aging to shine brightly. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with a nose full of salted butter next to hints of very soft leather, light notes of vanilla bean, a touch of toffee sweetness, and freshly cracked walnuts with a dry edge.

Palate: The taste leans into that oak barrel with dashes of woody spices (think allspice berries, star anise, and cinnamon sticks), dry cherry tobacco leaves, salted caramel, and more of that super soft leather. Finish: That leads towards a mid-palate of dark red fruits stewed in mulled wine spices and cut with a dollop of fresh honey before the (long) finish dries out towards an old wicker chair, a very distinct hint of a cellar funk, and a touch of dried mint. Bottom Line: This is Peerless’ highwater mark from their line. It’s a delectable bourbon that takes the idea of “double oak” to another level without washing the whiskey out with just “wood”. It’s a warmer pour, so make sure to use water and ice to open this one up when sipping. As a side note, this whiskey will make a mean whiskey-forward cocktail too, especially a Sazerac.

6. Wilderness Trail High Rye Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 56% Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is the whiskey nerd’s whiskey. Their High Rye Bourbon is a mash of 64% corn, 24% rye, and 12% barley grains fermented with a proprietary Wildness Trail yeast using the sweet mash process. The whiskey then spends four years and nine months aging before it’s bottled without any filtration and barely proofed. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a mild holiday cake vibe with brown spice, fatty nuts, and dried fruit mingling with touches of sweet oak, chocolate-covered berries, and buttermilk biscuits on the nose.

Palate: The taste has a buttered-biscuit-smothered-with-berry-jam vibe that’s touched with winter spice, a note of sweetened vanilla, and soft chewing tobacco just kissed with winter mint while a whisper of smudging sage lurks in the background. Finish: The end is long and warm while leaning back into the dark jammy fruits as the vanilla and spice create a silken mouthfeel. Bottom Line: This is a berry-forward whiskey that works wonders as a palate enticer. You’ll want to go back for more of this one. Sipping it slowly and adding water will reveal more buttery creaminess, salted caramel, and a cafe mocha vibe that sings with dark jammy berries.

5. Rabbit Hole Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in PX Sherry Cask ABV: 46.5% Average Price: $81 The Whiskey: This contract-distilled wheated bourbon — 68% corn, 18% wheat, and 14% malted barley — is very reminiscent of wheated bourbons from the iconic Heaven Hill. The whiskey spends an undisclosed amount of years aging before it goes into only 15 Casknolia Pedro Ximenez sherry casks per batch (a truly small batch of bourbon). Those barrels are then blended and touched with that soft Kentucky limestone water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fruit shines through on the nose with fresh raspberries mingling with strawberry jam, Bing cherries, and dried plums and apricots with a hint of leather and winter spice baking that fruit up.

Palate: The palate really embraces those fruits with a tart and sour vibe to the cherries and red berries while the leather leans raw and the spices lean toward cinnamon and tobacco with a caramel mid-palate. Finish: The sweetness fades quickly as the finish continues with berries and spice while the cherry attaches to the tobacco and soft cedar on the end. Bottom Line: The fruitness of this whiskey is so succinct and inviting that it makes this a great all-around sipper. The depth just keeps going and will reward revisits and judicious mixing into whiskey-forward cocktails.

4. Starlight Distillery Carl T. Huber’s Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Pineau des Charentes Barrels ABV: 52.05% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This whiskey from craft-distilling darling Starlight in Indiana is a masterpiece of distilling and aging. The juice is made from a high-corn mash with a touch of rye and malted barley in the mix alongside local water. The hot spirit goes into new white oak Canton barrels for about four years before it is refilled into hand-picked Pineau des Charentes casks from France (that’s a light grape-forward fortified wine) for a final maturation. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a soft sense of sultanas soaked in brandy with an echo of an old cheese cellar oak beams, vanilla wafers with floral honey pressed between them, almond crescent cookies, cinnamon powder, nutmeg, and orange and clove marmalade with a hint of savory scone.

Palate: The palate builds on the nose with layers of dark berry fruit leather, spiced holiday cakes with dates, allspice, and plenty of almond (and maybe some walnut) next to chestnut chutney cut with orange, pear, sultana, and a good dollop of winter spices with a hint of caramelized dark ale lurking underneath it all. Finish: The end is a supple landing in softly spiced and dark fruity bourbon notes by way of a luxurious holiday cake soaked in brandy. Bottom Line: This is sold out for the moment. Hopefully, we’ll see another batch soon. If you can find a pour (likely at a great whiskey bar), get a double. This is so freaking tasty and delightful as a sipper that it could easily be ranked number one (that basically means that I’m really splitting hairs from this point on in the ranking).

3. Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 51% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: This whiskey — a revival of a centuries-old dead brand — is from the new company founded by Heaven Hill’s Andrew Shapira with partners Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky, based around the Rare Character Whiskey shingle. The whiskey in the bottle is rendered from six barrels of six-year-old whiskey that’s expertly batched and bottled with just a touch of local Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a beautiful sense of fresh orange blossom and nasturtiums on the nose with a lush honeycomb vibe next to stewed plums with hints of clove and allspice.

Palate: The palate is luxurious with a sense of salted caramel, cherry Dr. Pepper, and sticky toffee pudding with plenty of winter spice, salted toffee, orange zest, brandy butter, and black-tea-soaked dates. Finish: The end has a sense of plum pudding with burnt sugars and orange tobacco kissed with anise and clove and rolled up with wild sage and cedar bark and wrapped in old leather pouches. Bottom Line: I’m going to have to use the “q” word, folks. This is quintessential Kentucky bourbon from top to bottom. If you’re looking for the perfect pour/sipper of KY whiskey, this is the bottle you stock at home. It makes a perfect slow sipper and cocktail base. You can’t lose with this bottle.

2. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 55% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This is a high water mark of what standard Wild Turkey can achieve. The Russells select the “honey barrels” (those special barrels that are as much magic as craft) from their rickhouses for single barrel bottling. The resulting whiskey is non-chill filtered but is cut down slightly to proof with that soft Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla cream spiked with orange oils and sprinkled with toasted coconut mingle with spicy oak and buttery cake on the nose with an underpinning of winter spices by way of a sour mulled wine.

Palate: The palate opens with easy notes of marzipan, subtle dried roses, vanilla pods, more winter spices, and singed cherry bark. Finish: The end arrives with a sense of Almond Joy next to cherry tobacco dipped in chili-infused dark chocolate with a flake of salt and a pinch of cedar dust and old leather saddles. Bottom Line: This is another one that’s just everything you want from a Kentucky bourbon. It’s so approachable without sacrificing depth or nuance. This over a single big rock is an amazing slow-sipping whiskey.

1. Jack Daniel’s 12 Years Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2 ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s 12-year Batch 2 is here! The mash at the base of this whiskey is a mix of 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye. Those grains are milled in-house and mixed with cave water pulled from an on-site spring and Jack Daniel’s own yeast and lactobacillus that they also make/cultivate on-site. Once fermented, the mash is distilled twice in huge column stills. The hot spirit is then filtered through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal that’s also made at the distillery. Finally, the filtered whiskey is loaded into charred new American oak barrels and left alone in the warehouse. After 12 years, a handful of barrels were ready; so they were batched, barely proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose bursts forth with soft and bright fruits — kind of like a package of Starbursts — before leaning into a luscious sense of stewed prunes and figs next to mulled wine spices and brandy-soaked vanilla cookies dipped in salted caramel chewing tobacco.