Jack Daniel’s has completely reinvented itself (yet again) over the past decade or so. The brand has gone from being a low-shelf rail whiskey to one of the most exciting brands in the entire whiskey sphere. That growth and repositioning is thanks to Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and Assistant Distiller Lexie Phillips — both multi-generation Jack Daniel’s whiskey makers — taking the reigns in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and shifting the focus of the company to amazing releases that reinvent the brand.

Spoiler alert: They’re killing it. And fans and reviewers (like myself!) are definitely taking note.

There are a lot of new Jack Daniel’s expressions hitting shelves as of late. Last year we saw several amazing Tennessee rye whiskeys, 10- and 12-year-old batches of classic Jack Daniel’s, special barrel finishes, multiple Distillery Series drops, and a stand-alone American single malt whiskey for the international market. Jack spread its wings across every sector of American whiskey.

The best part? There wasn’t a miss in the whole release schedule. Will 2024 be the same? Or more? Less?

Well, we really don’t know a whole lot. This is what we do know about the Jack Daniel’s release plan for this year: