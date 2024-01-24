Jack Daniel’s has completely reinvented itself (yet again) over the past decade or so. The brand has gone from being a low-shelf rail whiskey to one of the most exciting brands in the entire whiskey sphere. That growth and repositioning is thanks to Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and Assistant Distiller Lexie Phillips — both multi-generation Jack Daniel’s whiskey makers — taking the reigns in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and shifting the focus of the company to amazing releases that reinvent the brand.
Spoiler alert: They’re killing it. And fans and reviewers (like myself!) are definitely taking note.
There are a lot of new Jack Daniel’s expressions hitting shelves as of late. Last year we saw several amazing Tennessee rye whiskeys, 10- and 12-year-old batches of classic Jack Daniel’s, special barrel finishes, multiple Distillery Series drops, and a stand-alone American single malt whiskey for the international market. Jack spread its wings across every sector of American whiskey.
The best part? There wasn’t a miss in the whole release schedule. Will 2024 be the same? Or more? Less?
Well, we really don’t know a whole lot. This is what we do know about the Jack Daniel’s release plan for this year:
Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, Bonded Triple Mash, and Bonded Tennessee Rye
Jack Daniel’s will continue these three sibling bonded releases as mainstream products in the $30 range in 2024.
Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 4 & Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Batch 2
The 2024 batches of these super popular releases will drop in March.
New Distillery Series Releases
There will be releases approximately every quarter, but Brown-Forman is mum on the details. Expect wildly unique stuff in this bracket though.
New Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskeys
The three new whiskeys are sub labeled: Flavorful & Balanced, Full-Bodied & Robust, and Sweet Forward. Clearly they are each targeting specific palates. There is no exact release date yet.
McLxJD 2024 Edition
The 2024 Jack Daniel’s McLaren F1 Whiskey release — which is classic Jack Old No. 7 in a rebranded bottle — is likely an early spring drop.
And that’s about it. For now anyway.
We know that seems thin. But the team at Jack Daniel’s — and their bosses in Louisville at Brown-Forman — are very good at surprising us. Given the success of last year’s Tennessee rye releases, be on the lookout for special finished rye whiskeys, single barrels, and one-of-a-kind releases in that arena. We’d also keep an eye out for more American single malt whiskey.
Beyond that, we’re going to have to wait and see.