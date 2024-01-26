Booker’s Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey is one of the most beloved Beam releases, year after year. In fact, it’s four of the most beloved releases — as there are usually four distinct barrel-strength expressions delivered every year. And while it’d be easy for the team at the James B. Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, to just release four drops of the same small batch mix of their bourbon at cask strength, they go way beyond that.

Each batch of Booker’s Small Batch released throughout the year is a 100% unique blend of Beam bourbons. That means that each whiskey has its own vibe, tasting notes, and proof.

Thanks to every distiller and blender having to get their labels approved well in advance by the TTB (the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, DC), we already know which bottles are dropping this year. They’re the following: