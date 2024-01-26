Booker’s Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey is one of the most beloved Beam releases, year after year. In fact, it’s four of the most beloved releases — as there are usually four distinct barrel-strength expressions delivered every year. And while it’d be easy for the team at the James B. Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, to just release four drops of the same small batch mix of their bourbon at cask strength, they go way beyond that.
Each batch of Booker’s Small Batch released throughout the year is a 100% unique blend of Beam bourbons. That means that each whiskey has its own vibe, tasting notes, and proof.
Thanks to every distiller and blender having to get their labels approved well in advance by the TTB (the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, DC), we already know which bottles are dropping this year. They’re the following:
Booker’s Small Batch Kentucky Straight Borubon 2024-01 “Springfield Batch”
The year’s first release is coming out in March (with a few probably trickling out in late February).
Springfield, Kentucky is associated with the Jim Beam BBQ Classic. So, “Springfield Batch” may be another “BBQ” or “food” themed version of Booker’s Small Batch when it comes to the flavor profile.
The “proof” and “age” on the TTB-approved label are just placeholders.
The price will be between $89 and $99 suggested retail price. But expect $99-$129 at retail.
Booker’s Small Batch Kentucky Straight Borubon 2024-02 “The Beam House Batch”
The second Booker’s release will be hitting shelves in May as an official “spring” release.
“The Beam House Batch” likely refers to the old family home that’s perched above the main tourist welcome center on the Clermont, Kentucky campus.
The “proof” and “age” on the TTB-approved label are just placeholders.
The price will be between $89 and $99 suggested retail price. But expect $99-$129 at retail.
Booker’s Small Batch Kentucky Straight Borubon 2024-03 “Jerry’s Batch”
The third Booker’s release will drop in September, making it a late summer/early fall drop.
“Jerry’s Batch” likely pays homage to Beam Master Distillery Dr. Jerry Dalton who ran the whole show for 22 years and was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame last year.
The “proof” and “age” on the TTB-approved label are just placeholders.
The price will be between $89 and $99 suggested retail price. But expect $99-$129 at retail.
Booker’s Small Batch Kentucky Straight Borubon 2024-04 “Master Distillers Batch”
2024’s last Booker’s expression will drop in December.
The moniker “Master Distillers” likely means that Fred and Freddie Noe (the father/son team who share Master Distilling duties at Beam) collaborated on this one.
The “proof” and “age” on the TTB-approved label are just placeholders.
The price will be between $89 and $99 suggested retail price. But expect $99-$129 at retail.