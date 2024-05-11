We Ranked Citrus-Flavored Gins To Mix With This Spring

Gin is already one of the most flavorful spirits. While its base is a neutral spirit made from wheat, barley, corn, or another grain, it’s infused with juniper berries, orris roots, coriander, licorice, and various other herbs and botanicals. And though gins vary based on style and the flavors distillers choose to add to them, you can guarantee when you open a bottle of gin, you’ll be greeted with a spirit loaded with pine and other floral and herbal aromas and flavors.

But even though most (if not all) gins are already exceptionally aromatic and flavorful on their own, some distilleries choose to add other flavors as well. We’re talking about ingredients like berries, elderflowers, jalapeno peppers, cherries, and of course citrus fruits. While we love all the other flavored gins, it’s the latter we’re most interested in today.

There are a bunch of noteworthy citrus-flavored gins on the market. Many are perfect for mixing into a gin & tonic, gimlet, or even a negroni. We found eight of the best, balanced, citrus gins and ranked them on overall flavor and mixability. Keep scrolling to see them all.

8.) Seersucker Southern Style Grapefruit Gin

ABV: 35%

Average Price: $20

The Gin:

When it comes to Southern style, there are few things as timeless as a seersucker suit. This gin gets its name from that iconic material. And while it makes a variety of gins, one of our favorites is its Southern Style Grapefruit Gin. This gin is flavored with juniper, cardamom, coriander, and rosemary, and gets its citrus element from zesty, tart grapefruit juice.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is a mix of classic piney juniper, coriander, aromatic rosemary, citrus peels, and other gentle, wintry spices. The palate begins with a nice kick of pine-forward juniper berries before making way for rosemary, cinnamon, cardamom, and a nice grapefruit flavor throughout. It has a nice mix of spice and tart, refreshing grapefruit.

Bottom Line:

This is not your average gin. It relies on a few flavors to get its point across but does it surprisingly well. If you enjoy gentle spices and a lot of grapefruit flavor, this is your gin.

7.) Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $36

The Gin:

Distilled in medieval copper pot stills, this gin is a blend of 8 pot still and 4 vapor-infused botanicals. It’s flavored with some classic gin ingredients as well as Oriental lemon, Oriental lime, fresh grapefruit, and Gunpowder tea. But this particular gin gets its unique, citrus profile from the use of California oranges.

Tasting Notes:

Before your first sip, you’ll be met with scents of herbal tea, pine, bright orange zest, and other citrus aromas. Drinking it reveals notes of juniper berries, spicy tea, candied orange peel, lemongrass, and gentle spices. It’s sweet, citrusy, and lightly spicy in the best way possible.

Bottom Line:

If your idea of a great start to a day is a tall glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice, this is the gin for you. It’s herbal, spicy, and perfectly flavored with California oranges.

6.) Malfy Gin Con Limone

ABV: 41%

Average Price: $30

The Gin:

On top of the expected juniper-forward herbs and botanicals, Malfy Con Limone is flavored with Italian “sun-ripened” lemons and Amalfi lemon peel. The result is a lemon-centered gin perfect for mixing into your favorite cocktails.

Tasting Notes:

While there are noticeable aromas of piney juniper, this gin is definitely lemon and orange. The nose is loaded with citrus in the most welcoming way. There’s more of the same on the palate with a juniper backbone, anise, coriander, and a ton of lemon flavor.

Bottom Line:

This is one for the true lemon fans. While it’s balanced with juniper and other botanicals, the real star is the fragrant and flavorful lemon.

5.) Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin

ABV: 41.8%

Average Price: $38

The Gin:

If you didn’t know it already, yuzu is a citrus fruit grown in various parts of the world, but with its origin in Asia. Instead of the usual grapefruit, lemon, or lime, the distillers at Four Pillars decided to flavor this gin with the aromatic, flavorful yuzu.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of piney juniper, light herbal spices, grass, and lemon peel. The palate is loaded with a mix of grapefruit, Mandarin orange, juniper berries, and a nice kick of lemon zest. The finish is sweet, warm, and filled with lemon goodness.

Bottom Line:

This is the gin was fans of Lemon Head candy. It’s sweet, lemony, and well-suited for mixing into Spanish gin tonics and other gin-based drinks.

4.) Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin

ABV: 40.4%

Average Price: $32

The Gin:

In recent years, Sipsmith has become one of the more popular gin brands in the world. While it makes a handful of flavored gins, we believe the best is Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle. This citrus explosion is made with sundried lemon peels, lemon verbena, and vapor-infused fresh lemons.

Tasting Notes:

Complex aromas of pine needles, coriander, orange peels, and lemon zest start this gin off on a perfect foot. The palate has hints of juniper, pine, vanilla beans, tangerine, lemon peels, and gentle spices. The finish is a nice mix of warming spice and sweet and tart lemon.

Bottom Line:

This subtle lemon-centered gin deserves a permanent spot on your home bar. It’s the kind of bottle you’ll always want on hand for mixing.

3.) Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin

ABV: 41.3%

Average Price: $22

The Gin:

You probably already have a bottle of Tanqueray London Dry Gin in your bar cart. But if you don’t have a bottle of Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, you’re missing out. The key is in its simplicity. It’s flavored with juniper, coriander, angelica, licorice, Sevilla oranges, and orange blossoms.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find pine, orange blossoms, cracked black pepper, licorice, and orange zest. Sipping it reveals notes of juniper, pepper, licorice, and juicy tangerine. Spicy, citrus-filled, and highly memorable.

Bottom Line:

This is a simple, delicious, surprisingly complex gin that’s well-suited for mixing into a gimlet or another gin cocktail.

2.) Bayab Burnt Orange and Marula Gin

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $33

The Gin:

This African gin is flavored with some of the most unique ingredients you’re likely to find in the gin world. It gets its unique flavor from the addition of the Marula fruit, baobab fruit, burnt orange peel, cinnamon, coriander, and sea salt (on top of classic juniper and other herbs and botanicals).

Tasting Notes:

Breathing in the nose, you’ll find hints of pine needles, coriander, cinnamon, and bright orange zest. Sipping it brings forth notes of juniper, cinnamon, coriander, ripe orange, and a nice kick of saline at the finish. Sweet, salty, and very mixable.

Bottom Line:

If you’re looking for a unique gin to mix into a gin & tonic, try this spiced, citrus-filled, and lightly salty gin.

1.) Las Californias Citrico

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $28

The Gin:

Las Californias makes its gins with herbs and botanicals sourced from both the US and Mexico. Its Citrico gin is flavored with California juniper berries, citrus leaves and peels, lemongrass, almond, grapevine leaves, fig, and even apricot.

Tasting Notes:

A lot is going on with this gin’s nose. There are hints of herbal tea, licorice, grapefruit, orange peels, and light floral aromas. The palate is a mix of juniper berries, fennel, mint, cracked black pepper, grapefruit, and a bold hint of orange zest.

Bottom Line:

If you only buy one gin on this list, make it this one. It’s a complex, aromatic, flavorful gin that might be centered on citrus but has a ton of other memorable flavors.