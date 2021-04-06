When we think about spring, our attention turns to one spirit in particular: gin. Sure, this time of year — when the weather changes and rains roll through to wash our memories clean — is also great for mezcal, vodka, and tequila. And rum season is definitely coming sooner than later. Plus, we never exclude bourbon from any spirited spirits convo. But this is gin’s moment.

While the juniper berry is always the most prevalent flavor associated with gin, it’s an extremely adaptable spirit. Depending on the herbs and botanicals added to the base, gin’s overall flavor can change dramatically. It can veer so far in the herbal direction that it’s almost medicinal, or it can be a showcase for floral flavors.

Right now, we’re all looking for a respite from winter, so hints of rose, lilac, and lavender are more than welcome. With that in mind, we’re shouting out ten of our favorite floral-centric gins below.

Green Hat Gin

ABV: 41.9%

Average Price: $36

The Story:

During Prohibition, a mysterious bootlegger — referred to as “The Man in the Green Hat” — brought gin and other spirits to politicians in Washington, DC. To pay homage to this illicit figure, DC’s first distillery since prohibition named itself Green Hat.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find classic aromas of juniper and citrus zest with a nice floral background. On the palate, you’ll be greeted with hints of juniper berries, lemon peels, licorice, and an earthy, floral finish.

Bottom Line:

Sure, England is still the epicenter of gin, but this American expression is definitely not to be missed this spring.

The Revivalist Gin Equinox

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $30

The Story:

Just outside of Philadelphia, you’ll find Brandywine Branch Distillery, makers of The Revivalist gins. Its Equinox expression is made to pay tribute to the flavors of spring. It has a base similar to classic gins but also contains some citrus and meadowsweet and hyssop known for their floral flavors.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to breathe in the aromas and you’ll find scents of lemon zest and wildflowers. The palate is swimming with dried orange peel, coriander, juniper, and licorice. A subtle floral finish ties everything together nicely.

Bottom Line:

If you want to taste springtime in the form of gin, you’re going to want to buy a bottle of Revivalist Gin Equinox. A perfect mixer.

St. George Botanivore Gin

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $38

The Story:

Supposed to taste like a “meadow in bloom,” Botanivore is flavored with nineteen different herbs and botanicals including bay laurel, bergamot peel, black peppercorn, Citra hops, juniper berries, and orris root.

Tasting Notes:

When it comes to aromatic gins, it’s hard to top St. George Botanivore. The first aromas present are those of the forest itself. They meld together with pine, sage, and juniper. The first sip is filled with more resinous pine, subtle, floral hops, anise, and fresh, bright juniper.

Bottom Line:

If you enjoy the aroma of your drinks just as much as the flavor, this is the gin for you. It’s vibrant, fresh, and filled with floral notes.

Hendrick’s Gin

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $35

The Story:

This small-batch gin is one of the most popular in the world because its flavor profile of cucumber, juniper, and rose works so well on its own or in mixed drinks like the classic gin & tonic.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to give this gin a nice nosing and you’ll be met with subtle rose, juniper, and fresh citrus. On the palate, you’ll get a pleasant dose of floral sweetness, crisp cucumber, and dried lemon peel. The finish is crisp, light, and ends with a final flourish of rose petals.

Bottom Line:

Hendrick’s might not have the history of some of the larger gin brands, being founded in 1999. But there’s a reason it’s one of the best-selling gins in the world — it’s thanks to the flavor and aroma.

Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin

ABV: 41%

Average Price: $30

The Story:

While Scotland has made a name for itself in the gin game in recent years, there are also great expressions are coming out of Ireland. This includes Glendalough Wild. Made with herbs and botanicals foraged from the mountains and hills around the distillery, this gin tastes like wilderness in a bottle.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is subtly spice and filled with fir tree, grass, and floral hints. Take a sip and find notes of rose petals, fresh berries, dried fruits, juniper, and a nice kick of peppery spice at the finish.

Bottom Line:

Glendalough is well-known for its whiskey, but this fresh, floral gin deserves your attention as well.

Silent Pool Gin

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $45

The Story:

Take one look at the bottle and you know what you’re in for with this gin. The flower and herb-adorned bottle keys you into the fact that this gin is flavored with 24 herbs and botanicals, along with locally sourced honey.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll be greeted with aromas of bright juniper, anise, and lavender. Sipping on this gin will transport you to a world of sweet clover honey, citrus zest, and juniper. The light floral hints at the very end are a lovely finish to this complex expression.

Bottom Line:

While this gin has a sort of ominous name, the flavor is anything but. It’s bright, vibrant, and well-rounded. Perfectly suited for mixing into your favorite cocktail.

Bloom Gin

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $28

The Story:

With a name like “Bloom,” this had better be a floral gin. Luckily, the name isn’t deceiving. Bloom is made at G&J Distillery in England using a base of three key botanicals: honeysuckle, pomelo, and chamomile. This gives it a unique, herbal, and very floral flavor.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find hints of citrus zest, juniper berries, and tropical fruits. Take a sip and you’ll find flavors of chamomile, lime, and sweet honey. This finish is like flowers carried by the breeze… which is intensely pleasant.

Bottom Line:

Master Distiller Joanne Moore is a true pro and one of the foremost gin experts in the world. Trust her expertise and try this expression this spring.

The Botanist Gin

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $38

The Story:

When it comes to floral, wild gins, it’s hard to beat The Botanist. This unique gin is produced on the Scottish island of Islay. More well-known for Scotch production, the island is home to the 22 herbs and botanicals hand-foraged to flavor the gin itself.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is filled with the aromas of a field of wildflowers as well as juniper and citrus zest. On the palate, you’ll find subtle peppery spice, lavender, and chamomile. The finish is more herbal than floral, but the clover and chamomile of the palate still come to bear.

Bottom Line:

If you’re adding to your gin collection and you want a dynamic, highly mixable gin, The Botanist is a great choice.

Black Button Lilac Gin

ABV: 42%

Average Price: $32

The Story:

Rochester, New York, home of Black Button is known as the “Flower City” because of its abundance of flowers during the spring and summer. It even has a festival dedicated to the Lilac flower. This festival was the inspiration behind Black Button Lilac Gin.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of hibiscus, rose, lilac, and crisp juniper berries. Take a sip and you’ll find flavors of citrus zest, coriander, and various floral notes. The finish is mellow and filled with fresh lilac flavor.

Bottom Line:

This is definitely a gin for fans of flowers. The flavor is pretty bold and shines most in flavorful cocktails. Or use it in a G&T and let the florals shine without much fussing.

Citadelle Gin

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $21

The Story:

This French, “chateau-to-bottle” gin is juniper-forward, with the berries actually painstakingly grown on the estate itself. First released in 1996, it gets its name from the only Royal Distillery in the 1700s that was located in Dunkirk, France.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to savor this gin’s aromas and you’ll find notes of juniper berries, fresh-cut flowers, and sweet honey. The sip offers up spicy cinnamon, licorice, juniper, and lavender. The finish is medium in length and ends with a dry, mellow citrusy floral flourish.

Bottom Line:

France is well-known for high-quality vodka, wine, and Cognac. After drinking Citadelle, you’ll want to add gin to that list as well.