“Value” — especially when it comes to alcohol — is a very interesting idea. While your definition might be different, ours is pretty straightforward. When we think of value, in the case of gin specifically, we use the term to describe the amount of enjoyment and quality we get out of said gin against every dollar we spend on it. That means the best value gin could be $100 (but taste like $200) or it could be $20 (but taste like $70).

Putting value on gin is complicated because depending on the botanicals and herbs used, two gins can taste very different (save for the underlying juniper berry flavor in all gins). Luckily, it’s exciting to look for value in the gin world because there are so many unique gins available. Just ask Bradley Stephens, USBG bartender at Cereus PDX in Portland, Oregon.

“Gin is a fun one, isn’t it?” he says. “All you need is a base spirit and some juniper to start, the rest is your botanical wonderland. Walking a gin aisle at the liquor store is like walking through a booze garden.”

We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us their picks for the best value-per-dollar gins. Keep scrolling to see if they picked your favorite gin.

Koval Gin

Jennifer Donegan, bar manager at Bar Pendry in Washington DC

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $39

The Gin:

Koval Gin out of Chicago is the most well-balanced gin I’ve come across in a long time. This is a delicate gin that can be enjoyed as a martini that’s perfectly accented with a bit of Lillet Rose. Try it and thank me later.

Tasting Notes:

It has the classic juniper, but it’s so well balanced with light floral and botanical notes that you don’t need to mask it with tonic.

Beefeater London Dry Gin

Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $22

The Gin:

Beefeater London Dry Gin is a classic for a reason, and it is also many people’s go-to gin for a negroni— myself included. It’s what I drink most of the time, so Beefeater is an invaluable addition to any back bar. Plus, you can get the giant 1.75-liter bottles for an even better discount.

Tasting Notes:

Beefeater is a classic London dry gin. It’s centered on piney juniper berries, citrus peels, and spices. It’s a perfect choice for a gin & tonic.