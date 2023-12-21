“Value” — especially when it comes to alcohol — is a very interesting idea. While your definition might be different, ours is pretty straightforward. When we think of value, in the case of gin specifically, we use the term to describe the amount of enjoyment and quality we get out of said gin against every dollar we spend on it. That means the best value gin could be $100 (but taste like $200) or it could be $20 (but taste like $70).
Putting value on gin is complicated because depending on the botanicals and herbs used, two gins can taste very different (save for the underlying juniper berry flavor in all gins). Luckily, it’s exciting to look for value in the gin world because there are so many unique gins available. Just ask Bradley Stephens, USBG bartender at Cereus PDX in Portland, Oregon.
“Gin is a fun one, isn’t it?” he says. “All you need is a base spirit and some juniper to start, the rest is your botanical wonderland. Walking a gin aisle at the liquor store is like walking through a booze garden.”
We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us their picks for the best value-per-dollar gins. Keep scrolling to see if they picked your favorite gin.
Koval Gin
Jennifer Donegan, bar manager at Bar Pendry in Washington DC
ABV: 47%
Average Price: $39
The Gin:
Koval Gin out of Chicago is the most well-balanced gin I’ve come across in a long time. This is a delicate gin that can be enjoyed as a martini that’s perfectly accented with a bit of Lillet Rose. Try it and thank me later.
Tasting Notes:
It has the classic juniper, but it’s so well balanced with light floral and botanical notes that you don’t need to mask it with tonic.
Beefeater London Dry Gin
Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago
ABV: 44%
Average Price: $22
The Gin:
Beefeater London Dry Gin is a classic for a reason, and it is also many people’s go-to gin for a negroni— myself included. It’s what I drink most of the time, so Beefeater is an invaluable addition to any back bar. Plus, you can get the giant 1.75-liter bottles for an even better discount.
Tasting Notes:
Beefeater is a classic London dry gin. It’s centered on piney juniper berries, citrus peels, and spices. It’s a perfect choice for a gin & tonic.
Bombay Dry Gin
Federico Doldi, food & beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $21
The Gin:
The best value-per-dollar gin is Bombay Dry Gin. This complex dry gin is flavored with eight herbs and botanicals using a vapor infusion. It’s a must-have for any at-home bartender.
Tasting Notes:
The nose of Bombay Dry is soft, pleasant, round, and accessible aroma, with a touch of angelica. Mild juniper with a pine and herbaceous facet, notes of citrus, and a hint of gently piquant cinnamon provide a lift to the spirit. The palate is quite creamy with an almost vanilla-like sweetness reminiscent of gins that begin from a base of wheat— especially red winter wheat.
Conniption American Dry Gin
Tsuru Goto, food & beverage manager at Society Cafe in New York City
ABV: 44%
Average Price: $28
The Gin:
We love to recommend Conniption Gin. They use a dual distillation process using both traditional vapor infusion as well as modern cold vacuum distillation. This helps create depth and complexity in the gin without using any artificial extracts.
Tasting Notes:
The result is a super versatile, tasty spirit that works beautifully in both classic gin cocktails as well as fun new stuff. The nose is juniper pine, citrus peels, coriander, and cucumber. The palate is juniper, pine, lemon peels, and angelica.
Wonderbird Gin No. 61
José Medina Camacho, co-owner and mixologist of Adiõs in Birmingham, Alabama
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $48
The Gin:
Wonderbird Gin No. 61 out of Mississippi uses ingredients that are local to the delta. It’s applicable in many ways in the sense that it brings something to the market that others don’t. It’s also incredibly versatile—i.e. great to drink neat or in a martini.
Tasting Notes:
This rice-based gin is known for its complex flavor profile featuring hints of lemongrass, pine, pepper, citrus peels, and spices.
Tanqueray Rangpur Gin
Tracy Javier, lead mixologist at VUE Rooftop at Hotel Washington in Washington DC
ABV: 41.3%
Average Price: $27
The Gin:
Tanqueray Rangpur though is a delicious, unique gin distilled from Rangpur Limes, which is like a cross between a lemon and a mandarin orange. This is one for the citrus fans. It’s a great gin for a gimlet or gin & tonic.
Tasting Notes:
It’s juicy and citrus-forward. For the price, it’s one I restock on my shelf constantly.
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
Chris Cutjapan, general manager of Carbon Beach Club Restaurant in Malibu, California
ABV: 41.6%
Average Price: $36
The Gin:
Sipsmith is my favorite gin for the money. It’s a beautiful spirit and not overly floral like other London dry gins. Made in the eighteenth-century style on copper pot stills, it’s a true throwback when it comes to the gin world.
Tasting Notes:
It has a lemon peel and some juniper spice. Excellent on its own or when making cocktails. It’s as good if not better than the more expensive Monkey 47 gin.
Fords Gin
Bijan Ghiai, beverage manager-sommelier at Urban Hill in Salt Lake City
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $25
The Gin:
One standout in this category is Fords Gin. I can’t say it has ever disappointed, with the bottle costing around $20. It shows as a versatile spirit component that any cocktail bar that holds its weight in salt needs to consider.
Tasting Notes:
This English dry gin really delivers with a blast of coriander and fresh pine. It plays well in many different categories of cocktails, standing up in sours, livening up martinis, and structuring out fizzes effortlessly.
Citadelle Gin
Nick Jackon, head bartender at The Rum House in New York City
ABV: 44%
Average Price: $22
The Gin:
Citadelle Original is a great value for quality gin that has won several awards but is not too expensive. The versatility adds to its value in that it makes amazing gin and tonics, is great in traditional dry martinis, and can still add something to other classic cocktails.
Tasting Notes:
It’s a bright gin that balances fresh citrus notes with contemporary juniper and a touch of spicy and floral notes, with a finish that opens up with touches of pepper, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
Bristow Gin
Anne Saunders, head bartender at The Kimpton Shane in Atlanta
ABV: 47%
Average Price: $43
The Gin:
I recently tried Bristow Gin out of Mississippi and really enjoyed it. Made by Cathead Distillery, Bristow Gin is made with eleven herbs and botanicals. It’s aged for three weeks in stainless steel vessels to add to its complexity.
Tasting Notes:
A lot is going on with this gin’s flavor profile. Silky citrus and peppercorn notes balance out juniper for subtler gin & tonics and gin cocktails.