It’s early August and there’s a lot more summer left to enjoy. Nobody should tell you otherwise. Summer isn’t over until the end of September so don’t let anyone cram any pumpkin spiced nonsense or other fall flavors down your throat just yet. There are still almost two whole months to revel in the fresh flavors of summer. Specifically botanical, herbal, and flavorful gins.

While we eagerly await the arrival of darker spirits and Oktoberfest beer season in the end of August and early September, we’re in no hurry to get there just yet. We’re going to enjoy fresh, floral, citrus-filled gin & tonics, gin gimlets, negronis, and a slew of other exciting cocktails.

To find the best gins to sip and mix with, we turned to our friendly neighborhood bar pros for help. We asked some well-known bartenders, beverage directors, and bar experts to tell us the freshest gins to finish summer on a strong note and they didn’t disappoint with their answers. Keep reading to see all of their botanical, herbal, juniper, and citrus-centric selections.

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

Evan Curtis, bartender at Aba in Chicago

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $69

The Gin:

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin from Germany’s Black Forest is not to be missed. With 47 botanicals, it has a complex palate that has a bold juniper flavor that isn’t in your face.

Tasting Notes:

The citrus notes found in it make for a wonderfully crisp and refreshing summer cocktail.

Greenhook GinSmiths American Dry Gin

Dana Lachenmayer, head Bartender at The Wesley in New York City

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $30

The Gin:

Greenhook GinSmiths American Dry Gin, which is made locally in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, is my go-to gin for the summer. It’s fresh, floral, and loaded with ripe citrus flavors.

Tasting Notes:

It is citrus and chamomile driven, so I love it in an uplifting martini variation or a spritz. It definitely adds a freshness to any summery cocktail.

St. George Terroir Gin

Alex Dominguez, head bartender at Bar Calico in New York City

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $32

The Gin:

St. George Terroir Gin is a foresty, cool, herb forward that makes you think you’re out on a hike in the mountains. A simple southside cocktail or mixed with soda/ tonic is enough to cool you down on any hot day.

Tasting Notes:

Juniper, sage, coriander, and other aromas and flavors of the forest make for a great, summery gin to mix with.

Nikka Coffey Gin

Mario Flores, beverage director at Maple & Ash in Chicago

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $49

The Gin:

Nikka Coffey Gin is my go-to gin for the summer months. It’s packed with wonderful citrus notes, especially yuzu which is the main citrus they use in the distilling process.

Tasting Notes:

I think the combination of citrus and herbal notes makes it perfect to use in the summer months.

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin

Shiva Thapa, head bartender at Miller & Lux in San Francisco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35

The Gin:

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash is my go-to flavored gin. A fruit-forward spirit, it is pot-stilled, vapor-infused, and uses a handful of other tasty botanicals.

Tasting Notes:

Expect juicy flavors of strawberry, citrus, juniper, and mint leading to a smooth, long-lasting finish. It is a great gin for summer cocktails.

Spring 44 Gin

Phillip Miley, beverage curator and general manager at 1308 in Chicago

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $29

The Gin:

We use Spring 44 gin at 1308. It is a very clean gin, which makes it great for cocktails. We use it in two of our cocktails, Obannion’s Flower Shop (our twist on a French 75) and the Strawberry Basil Negroni (our twist on a White Negroni).

Tasting Notes:

It’s an aromatic, flavorful gin with gentle juniper, coriander, candied orange peel, ginger, and other herbs and botanicals to round it out.

St. Augustine New World Gin

Mitchell Patmagrian, lobby lounge bartender at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $30

The Gin:

New World Gin from St. Augustine Distillery would be our number-one choice for the summer. It’s refreshing, and flavorful, and goes extremely well when mixed in a cocktail.

Tasting Notes:

Its bright citrus notes are the perfect representation of Florida’s spirit. The gin is bottled at 94 proof, which allows better preservation of the botanical oils.