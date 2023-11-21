If you haven’t started doing it yet, now is the time to begin stocking up on bottles of booze for the holiday season. And while we suggest having various types of liquor on hand at all times for mixing and sipping, you can’t go wrong with a well-made flavored gin. Whether you use it as the base for a holiday punch or mix it into a refreshing gimlet or gin & tonic, the holidays are the perfect time for piney, herbal, botanical, and flavored gins.

And while you might shrug at the thought of flavored alcohol, gin is a spirit that can benefit from an added flavor or two (and basically all gin is infused/ flavored on some level). Moreover, the aroma and flavor of juniper and the various herbs and botanicals can be heightened (in a good way) by the addition of floral, citrus, and other complementary flavors.

Obviously, as with any spirit (and flavored spirits in general), not all flavored gins are worth your time. Some are overpowered by the additional flavor (or flavors), making them an unappealing mess. Luckily, the professionals that bide their time behind bars from Santa Monica to St. Petersburg have agreed to help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders and mixologists to tell us the best flavored gins to mix with this holiday season — keep scrolling to see all of their seasonal selections.

Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin

Nick Jackson, head bartender at The Rum House in New York City

ABV: 41.5%

Average Price: $28

The Gin:

Citadelle Jardin d’Été is a new flavored gin that captures the fresh, brightness of a French summer garden. This gin is amazing for a martini with a twist or served simply with a tonic. It’s a great choice for the holiday season.

Tasting Notes:

It is infused with twenty-two fruits and aromatics, led by upfront flavors of fresh lemon, yuzu zest, and melon, followed by a hint of baking spices to round out the light citrus and pine aromas.

Malfy Con Arancia Gin

Alex Fitzgerald, beverage director at Paseo in Louisville

ABV: 41%

Average Price: $30

The Gin:

My favorite flavored gin is the Italian blood orange expression from Malfy spirits, the Arancia Gin. I love to use this gin in a bitter context or as a sweet complement to a blanc martini.

Tasting Notes:

It offers a lovely sweetness and a full body. Unlike other citrus gins, the Malfy Arancia has a richness and depth that creates a lot of complexity in a cocktail.

Tattersall Rosso Gin

Kevin Tester, beverage manager at Momento in St. Paul, Minnesota

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $27

The Gin:

Tattersall Rosso Gin is a great pick for the holidays. Typical Gin botanicals distilled with rose petals, then rested on strawberries and raspberries make for an exceptional mixing and sipping gin.

Tasting Notes:

Bright juniper and citrus with hints of summer fruit and a touch of honey are delicious on the rocks. In a cocktail, it just adds another layer to any great gin cocktail you might want to enjoy.