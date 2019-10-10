Bartenders Name The Best Cognacs And Brandies For Fall 2019

If you’re an aficionado, you likely feel like fall is the whiskey-drinking season. Though we tend to agree, this is no excuse to sleep on other aged spirits. Because autumn is also the best time of year to sip on cognac and brandy. These grape-based spirits (also known as eaux-de-vie) are perfectly suited for slow sipping on a cool evening around a fire or in a classic cocktail like the Sazerac or the French 75. They also work well mixed into hot cider (and other hot cocktails) instead of bourbon or Scotch.

“I love the apple and pear notes at play,” says Dave Whitton, co-owner of Prank in Los Angeles. “they make for a great hot drink.”

“They have a balanced body that isn’t overly sweet or viscous,” adds Jenghis Manning-Pettit, lead bartender at B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore, “making brandy and cognac the perfect wingmen for most traditional fall spices.”

With the weather taking a hard turn over the past two weeks, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to cognacs and brandies for fall sipping and mixing.