We Had Bartenders Name The Best Scotch Whiskies For Beginners

Recently, we wrote about the different scotch regions, the flavors associated with each, and the various whiskies that can be found there. Even with a primer like that, the thought of buying your first bottle of scotch whisky might seem like a daunting task. To be honest, there are just too many brands out there. A majority are great, but you might not have the palate yet to totally appreciate the various nuances in some of the bottles.

That’s why, as with any spirit, it’s important to start at the beginning. You need an easy entry point in order to not get turned off altogether. To aid this cause, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to share their go-to Scotch whiskies for beginners. From The Macallan, Ardbeg, to Famous Grouse, these whiskies run the Scottish flavor gamut.

Check them out below and find your own gateway whisky. It just might make you a Scotch lover once and for all.

Lagavulin 16

Victoria Levin, director of project management at Blau + Associates in Las Vegas

I say throw them in the deep end and see how they swim – Lagavulin 16. It is certainly not an entry scotch with its intense peaty, smoky goodness and rich, brooding warmth. Perfectly indicative of southern Islay, it was the first single malt I ever tried and it is still my favorite because I knew instantly that I loved scotch.

Lagavulin is a full-bodied experience and it either scares you away or hooks you for life.