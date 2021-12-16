Named for the German word for warehouse and/or storage, lager is one of the oldest and most celebrated beer styles in the world. In a beer-verse filled with punch-packing double IPAs, rich, indulgent barrel-aged beers, and funky, fruited sours, lagers offer a crisp and refreshing respite, no matter the season. While many drinkers likely envision the classic pale lager, the style comes in all colors of the beer rainbow. Depending on if it’s a Pilsner, helles, Vienna lager, bock, dunkel, or even a smoky schwarzbier, this style can be amber, ruby, or even as dark as your favorite stout or porter. It’s also a fun style to get into during the winter months because of the nearly endless flavor profiles ripe for discovery (plus it’s often lighter in texture than our other winter favorites). Since picking out the right lager for your palate can be confusing (given all the options out there), we asked a handful of well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us the lagers they’ll be drinking this winter. Let’s dive in and see what they picked! Augustiner Maximator Garrett Oliver, brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, New York ABV: 7.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? My pick is Augustiner Maximator. This classic Munich doppelbock has a toffee-like depth of malt flavor that is very rarely equaled in the United States. It’s great with a wide variety of winter foods like roasted meats, game, root vegetables, and more. It’s a beer that I would be very proud of if I brewed it myself. Samichlaus Schwarzes Aaron Uhl, owner of Uhl’s Brewing in Boulder, Colorado ABV: 14% Average Price: $21 for a four-pack Why This Beer? What flavors make it great? Big, bold, hints of dried fruits and toffee that are usually only found in stouts and other complex strong ales are layered into this beer. Samichlaus Schwarzes is an amazing example of thinking outside the box to use what you have available to make one of the tastiest winter warmers around. Not to mention there are two other varietals to shift between throughout the cold months.

KCBC Morbid Hour Alex Wenner, owner and brewer at Lasting Joy Brewery in Hudson Valley, New York ABV: 4.6% Average Price: $13 for a 16-ounce can Why This Beer? KCBC’s Morbid Hour is the only answer to this question. Ever since they opened, KCBC has been making some insane and amazing giants in flavor in the realms of stouts, IPAs, and fruited sours. But Morbid Hour is, to me, one of their crowning achievements. Perfectly understated, a crushable, crisp, and clean lager with just the right notes from roasted malts that lend notes of dark chocolate, coffee, and bitterness that creates the perfect beer to drink all day around a fire pit surrounded by several feet of snow. New Glarus Two Women John Clampitt, lead brewer at Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis ABV: 5% Average Price: $9 for a six-pack Why This Beer? New Glarus’ Two Women is my favorite beer right now. It’s simplistic in its construction. Its floor-malted German barley and Hallertau hops are about all that’s in it, but it is greater than the sum of its parts. The floor-malted barley gives a different expression of that bready, German barley. The Hallertau hops provide just enough bitterness and noble hop aroma to round it out. I always ask for a few twelve-packs anytime someone I know is in Wisconsin. Wibby Double Dunkel Derek Gold, director of brewing operations at WeldWerks Brewery in Greeley, Colorado ABV: 7.5% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Wibby Brewing’s Double Dunkel is the lager equivalent of hot chocolate. Bittersweet chocolate, roasty coffee, and vanilla notes with a nutty maltiness round out the whole affair. You can enjoy it on the slopes, but I prefer it next to a fire with a book. Little Machine Sir Veza Kayleigh Schutte, assistant brewer at Our Mutual Friend Brewing in Denver ABV: 5.3% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? I’m a sucker, no matter what season it is, for Little Machine Beer’s Sir Veza. It’s a Mexican-style lager with the best sweet touch of corn. This beer is light but doesn’t get the super light feeling of other Mexican lagers. Be sure to get a lime, but don’t squeeze all of it in the beer.