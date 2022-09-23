Yesterday was the autumnal equinox or the first actual day of fall if you’re not fancy. While the leaves aren’t falling yet and there are still plenty of corners of the country where it’s blazing hot, the fall vibes are in full swing. Just go to your local grocery store and look at all the Halloween candy everywhere.

With fall really here, it’s time to break out some fall-inspired cocktail recipes, and we’re starting with a fall take on an old fashioned. For this recipe, I’m combing maple, cranberry, and cinnamon with a sharp rye whiskey. This is “fall in a glass” with a nice and spicy edge — thanks to the bitters, cinnamon, and rye — next to a soft sweetness with a tart bright fruitiness — via the maple and cranberry.

You know what? Let’s just get right into it and make a damn good sipping cocktail before the weekend actually hits!

