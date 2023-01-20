The Revolver Is The Perfect Midwinter Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe

As the doldrums of winter truly set in, you need a cocktail that’ll give you a bit of a jolt — an eye-opener, if you will. The Revolver is just that. The modern classic — it was devised in the early aughts in the San Francisco bar scene — is a mix of bourbon and coffee liqueur. It’s sort of… the Manhattan’s answer to the espresso martini, but a little more down-and-dirty yet somehow also a tad more refined.

The whole vibe of the Revolver is to highlight some good bourbon with a thick layer of caffeine-heavy coffee liqueur that’s all countered by orange. I love the mix but, in the past, I’ve found the final product a little coarse. I like to add some chocolate bitters to the mix to balance out the bitterness of the coffee liqueur and bring more roasted depth to the orange aspects. That’s the recipe I’ll be using below (so this is technically an Uproxx riff on the classic version).

Okay, let’s get right to it and stir up a tasty, eye-opening cocktail to beat those winter blues.

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months