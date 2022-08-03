The Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is Wildly Unique And Perfect For August

The Wisconsin Old Fashioned — or brandy old fashioned if you don’t want to get all regional about it — is a stone-cold classic. The drink is a hyper-regional riff on the classic old fashioned, which dates back to the 1800s. This is more of an American suburbs take from the 1940s with a very Midwest vibe.

There are a few key differences at play with this cocktail vs. the typical iteration. One is obvious — the use of brandy instead of American whiskey. The next is the muddled fruit at the bottom of the drink. This is a descendant of the “Old Fashioned No. 2,” which also muddles its fruit but is rarely seen in today’s uber-hip cocktail scene. Lastly, this cocktail is treated a little bit like a highball — topped with fizzy soda. In most cases, that’s usually 7-Up, but I’ve seen it made with Squirt, club soda, and even, gasp, Sprite (I kid, I kid … but only barely, people get rigid about using 7-Up here).

Alas, this does sound a bit like Frankenstein’s Monster version of a simple old fashioned. Still, there is something nice under all of the tweaks that’s worth giving a shot, especially as the summer pushes into its hottest days. So, let’s get stirring!

