The world of Campari drinks feels like it’s constantly expanding. Of course, classics like the Americano, Negroni, boulevardier, and spritz go back centuries. But there’s always someone out there willing to take the iconic Italian bitters and find new and refreshing ways to enjoy it.
Enter Jamaica’s favorite drink, the Campari Ting.
This is a simple drink that packs a huge punch of flavor with a super refreshing vibe. The two-ingredient highball was born in Jamaica and has taken the small island nation and now the world by storm. Punch did a great history of the Campari Ting, in case you’re into mixology histories. Long story short, Campari was looking to expand into new markets in the Caribbean like Jamaica (they’d already cornered the market on other islands) and bartenders came up with the Campari Ting. The drink was such a smash hit that Jamaica went through a two-year Campari shortage while trying to catch up with demand.
If that’s not an endorsement of how good this drink is, I don’t know what is!
Okay, enough preamble. Let’s make your new favorite drink!
- It’s A Great Weekend For A Bourbon Old Fashioned — Here’s Our Recipe
- The Fall Old Fashioned Is The Perfect Weekend Sipper — Here’s Our Recipe
- This Smoky Negroni Variation Is The Perfect Backyard BBQ Sipper — Here’s Our Recipe
- The Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is Wildly Unique And Perfect For August
- The Revolver Is The Perfect Midwinter Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe
Campari Ting
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Campari
- 4 oz. Ting Sparkling Grapefruit
- Ice
You really only need two things here. It’s self-explanatory. I ordered Ting off of Amazon but you might be able to find it if you’re in a part of the country with Caribbean supermarkets. Otherwise, you can totally use any grapefruit soda really. I would lean more toward Jarritos as a replacement than, say, Squirt but both work fine.
What You’ll Need:
- Tom Collins Glass
- Straw
Method:
- Fill the glass with ice.
- Add the Campari and then top with Ting soda.
- Gently stir once as you drop in the straw. Serve.
Bottom Line:
Yeah, this is what I’ll be drinking until September. It’s bright, tart, and fresh AF. The bitterness of the Campari is perfectly accented by the sweet and fizzy grapefruit bite of the Ting, creating this effervescent flavor bomb.
Overall, this is almost too good — especially if you’re already into Campari. My only quibble is that it is on the sweeter side, which means I’ll be drinking a lot of sugar over the warm months this year. But f*ck it, this is too good (and easy) not to keep pouring.