The world of Campari drinks feels like it’s constantly expanding. Of course, classics like the Americano, Negroni, boulevardier, and spritz go back centuries. But there’s always someone out there willing to take the iconic Italian bitters and find new and refreshing ways to enjoy it.

Enter Jamaica’s favorite drink, the Campari Ting.

This is a simple drink that packs a huge punch of flavor with a super refreshing vibe. The two-ingredient highball was born in Jamaica and has taken the small island nation and now the world by storm. Punch did a great history of the Campari Ting, in case you’re into mixology histories. Long story short, Campari was looking to expand into new markets in the Caribbean like Jamaica (they’d already cornered the market on other islands) and bartenders came up with the Campari Ting. The drink was such a smash hit that Jamaica went through a two-year Campari shortage while trying to catch up with demand.

If that’s not an endorsement of how good this drink is, I don’t know what is!

Okay, enough preamble. Let’s make your new favorite drink!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months