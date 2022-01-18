When it comes to cold weather beers, drinkers have a ton of options. Obviously, nobody is going to tell you to stop drinking your hoppy IPAs and crushable lagers and pilsners this season, but if you want to get the most out of the dreary, cold winter months you may want to turn your drinking attention to stouts, porters, strong ales, and maybe even a few Scotch ales.
Since we’ve already written about the other three wintry beer styles, today we’re going to turn our attention to the malty, toffee-like, sweet, warming, rich Scotch ale. Sometimes referred to as a “wee heavy,” these usually-higher-than-average-ABV beers have all the indulgent caramel, slightly fruity, butterscotch, and toasted malt flavors we need to keep us warm until spring.
To find the best options, we asked brewers, brewing professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us their picks for the best Scotch ales to drink this winter. Keep scrolling to see all of their choices.
Thornbridge Yule Scotch Ale
Garret Oliver, brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, New York
ABV: 9%
Average Price: Limited Availability
Why This Beer?
With Scotch Ale you can go really old-school or you can go with an “updated” version. My favorite is the “slightly updated” Yule Scotch Ale, lightly flavored with heather, by the Thornbridge Brewery of Derbyshire (UK).
Sun King Wee Mac
Indy Grap, brewer at Urban South Brewery in New Orleans
ABV: 5.3%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Wee Mac from Sun King Brewing is big in body, color, and flavor. There’s a lot of caramel and toffee flavors without it being too sweet. It gets better as it warms up, so there’s no need to rush.
Moylan’s Kilt Lifter
John Montes De Oca, co-head brewer at Barebottle Brewery in San Francisco
ABV: 8%
Average Price: $6 for a 22-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
Moylan’s Kilt Lifter is one of those beers that shouldn’t be as easy to drink as it is. The bready caramel notes suck you in but the hint of floral hops keeps it refreshing. The eight percent ABV is hidden here.
This is perfect for those rich winter meals where lighter beers just won’t cut it.
Alesmith Wee Heavy
Chris Hotz, research and development brewer at Ballast Point Brewing in San Diego
ABV: 10%
Average Price: $13 for a 750ml bottle
Why This Beer?
Alesmith Wee Heavy has won numerous awards at GABF (Great American Beer Festival) and other competitions, and as such, has become a standard for the style in America. Its nuanced flavors and maltiness with notes of walnut, almonds, oak wood, light smokiness, and toffee make it a great fireside beer.
Central Waters Brewer’s Reserve Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale
Austin LaBrune, packaging technician at WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colorado
ABV: 12%
Average Price: $16 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
The most exceptional wee heavy or Scotch ale I have ever had was Brewer’s Reserve Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale from Central Waters. If you’ve ever had a barrel-aged beer from Central Waters, you already know how phenomenal their barrel program is. This beer is a perfect example of how rich and malty a traditional wee heavy needs to be while adding on loads of bourbon barrel complexity.
At first sip, you’re immediately taken back by the Kentucky hug of the bourbon barrel and the smoked malt. Then it develops into loads of sweet caramel and chocolate all throughout the finish. To top it all off, it’s so incredibly soft and smooth you’ll be begging for more.
Oskar Blues Old Chub
Joe Connolly, director of Springdale Beer Co. in Framingham, Massachusetts
ABV: 8%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
I will always have a weakness for Oskar Blues Old Chub, if only for the novelty of it being the only such beer in cans for many years. Huge flavors of toffee, caramel, tobacco, and chewy malts make it a worthwhile cold-weather choice.
Dark Horse Scotty Karate
Kevin Smolar, lab manager at Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis
ABV: 9.75%
Average Price: $10 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
Scotty Karate by Dark Horse Brewing Company holds a special place in my heart as I remember drinking it almost fifteen years ago when I was first discovering craft beer. The typical malt flavors of caramel and brown sugar are balanced by a light smoke character that is reminiscent of a great scotch. It goes great with all kinds of cold-weather food, and I make a point to find some whenever I’m in Michigan.
Bell’s Old Fashioned Holiday Ale
Patrick Ware, co-founder and head of brewing operations at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix
ABV: 10.8%
Average Price: $30 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
Old Fashioned Holiday Ale is a version of Bell’s Christmas Ale aged in bourbon barrels with dried cherry and orange peel. This Scotch ale tastes like a boozy Christmas cocktail. But the real appeal here is that it’s almost eleven percent ABV, which is helpful in getting you through those long winter nights.
3 Floyds Robert The Bruce
Connor Klopcic, director of brewing operations at Perrin Brewing in Comstock Park, Michigan
ABV: 7.5%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
The best wee heavy or Scotch ale I like to drink in the winter is Robert The Bruce from 3 Floyds. I like the body and malt characters that come through. It has caramel notes, but it doesn’t take over the beer — which some Scotch ales can do.
Writer’s Pick: Founders Backwoods Bastard
ABV: 11%
Average Price: $16 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
This eleven percent ABV bourbon-barrel-aged Scotch ale is known for its mix of oaky wood, sweet toffee, bold roasted malts, raisins, dried cherries, and slight smoke. It’s a truly unique, warming beer well suited for winter drinking.
The best part? It’s now available year-round.