When it comes to cold weather beers, drinkers have a ton of options. Obviously, nobody is going to tell you to stop drinking your hoppy IPAs and crushable lagers and pilsners this season, but if you want to get the most out of the dreary, cold winter months you may want to turn your drinking attention to stouts, porters, strong ales, and maybe even a few Scotch ales.

Since we’ve already written about the other three wintry beer styles, today we’re going to turn our attention to the malty, toffee-like, sweet, warming, rich Scotch ale. Sometimes referred to as a “wee heavy,” these usually-higher-than-average-ABV beers have all the indulgent caramel, slightly fruity, butterscotch, and toasted malt flavors we need to keep us warm until spring.

To find the best options, we asked brewers, brewing professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us their picks for the best Scotch ales to drink this winter. Keep scrolling to see all of their choices.

Thornbridge Yule Scotch Ale

Garret Oliver, brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, New York

ABV: 9%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

With Scotch Ale you can go really old-school or you can go with an “updated” version. My favorite is the “slightly updated” Yule Scotch Ale, lightly flavored with heather, by the Thornbridge Brewery of Derbyshire (UK).

Sun King Wee Mac

Indy Grap, brewer at Urban South Brewery in New Orleans

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Wee Mac from Sun King Brewing is big in body, color, and flavor. There’s a lot of caramel and toffee flavors without it being too sweet. It gets better as it warms up, so there’s no need to rush.

Moylan’s Kilt Lifter

John Montes De Oca, co-head brewer at Barebottle Brewery in San Francisco

ABV: 8%

Average Price: $6 for a 22-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

Moylan’s Kilt Lifter is one of those beers that shouldn’t be as easy to drink as it is. The bready caramel notes suck you in but the hint of floral hops keeps it refreshing. The eight percent ABV is hidden here.

This is perfect for those rich winter meals where lighter beers just won’t cut it.