High alcohol beers like old ales, strong ales, and rich, robust, warming beers are currently having their day in the sun. In part because it’s been cold lately. And in part because… well, just about everything has left us in need of a few extra ABVs.

What is an old ale, you ask? Technically, an old ale is one of the offshoots of the strong ale family. These beers are rich, malty, and usually pretty dark in appearance. They’re typically on the very high end of the ABV range (for beer) and vatted to really let the flavors sharpen.

“It’s a traditional English old ale style with some sweetness, malt, dark fruits, and little bitterness to balance it out,” explains Isaac Rice, lead bartender at Urban Farmer in Philadelphia. “This rich style beer is great for cold weather, but still has some welcome fruit characteristics like figs and raisins.”

To find the best old ales, strong ales, and other warming beers to drink as winter closes out, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders for their picks. Check them below and stay toasty until the eventual winter thaw.

Founders Curmudgeon

Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis

Founders Curmudgeon is one of the few I’m familiar with in this category. It’s brewed with molasses and then aged in oak barrels. It’s malty and has a lot of rustic dark fruit and sweet lumber. With the near 10% ABV, it almost drinks as a barley wine, so pace yourself.

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack