Many whisk(e)y fans are creatures of habit. You know, the sorts of drinkers who exclusively stick to rye, Tennessee whiskey, scotch, or bourbon, depending on their personal preferences. We get it, of course — tried and true is tried and true for a reason. But the world (especially the whiskey world) is far too full of vibrant flavors and experiences to pigeonhole yourself. Today, we’re reaching out to bourbon fans and urging you all to stretch a little. We get that you love your corn-based whiskey, aged in American oak, with its sweet vanilla and caramel notes. It’s always there for you with its famed “Kentucky hug.” But we’re here to put you on to the joys of scotch whisky — which can present similar flavor profiles. If you know where to look, that is. “Keep your eye out for scotches produced in the Highland Region of Scotland,” says Zach Wilks, bartender at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, Indiana. “Highland scotches tend to be a little bit sweeter.” To drill down a little further and get some specific bottle recommendations, we asked a handful of bartenders for their favorite scotch whiskies for bourbon whiskey fans.