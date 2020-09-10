September is National Bourbon Heritage Month. This means that there’s no better time to finally purchase that bottle of bourbon whiskey you’ve been wanting to try and get to know the corn-based American-born spirit. But before you go out and grab a bottle of the first bourbon you see, you should learn a little about the spirit. Like just about anything that causes you to have fuzzy memory, the origins of bourbon are hotly debated. Most stories of its genesis begin with Elijah Crag back in 1789. The Baptist minister opened a distillery in Georgetown, Kentucky. While he might not have technically invented bourbon, he’s the first on record to age corn whiskey. Besides the origins of bourbon, you should also know the technical guidelines. To be called a bourbon, the spirit must be made up of at least 51 percent corn, it must be distilled to no more 160 proof, it must be aged in new, charred American oak casks for a minimum of two years, and it can’t be added to the barrel at higher than 125 proof. Whew. Now it’s time to have a drink (or two). Since you’re new to the bourbon game, I decided to list my personal favorite gateway bourbons. Get acquainted with these classic bottles and you’ll be well on your way to embracing this truly American spirit.

Buffalo Trace https://www.instagram.com/p/CAopC4lHC6K/ ABV: 45% Distillery: Buffalo Trace Price: $28.49 The Story: The flagship bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery, this iconic bourbon has been made the same way for more than 200 years. While there’s no age statement, it’s believed that this juice is at least eight years old. It’s low in rye grains, made up of no more than 40 barrels at a time, and aged in the middle of rickhouses in order to benefit from the most moderate temperatures. These reasons and its low-price tag should guarantee that this bourbon permanently finds a spot in your liquor cabinet. Tasting Notes: This whiskey deserves a nosing before you taste it. You’ll be met with toasted oak, dried leather, and sweet vanilla. The first sip brings forth hints of butterscotch, more vanilla, sweet corn, caramel, and just a hint of cinnamon. The finish is mellow, long, and dry, with flavors of oak and dried fruits. Bottom Line: Great for sipping or mixing into your favorite cocktails, you’ll go back to this well-rounded bottle year after year. Evan Williams Single Barrel View this post on Instagram Heavy pours tonight. But no worries, it’s almost the weekend. What’s going in your glass this weekend? 🥃 @evanwilliamsbourbon @heavenhilldistillery #evanwilliams #evanwilliamsbourbon #evanwilliamssinglebarrel #singlebarrel #bourbon #bourbonlens #thebourbonleague #heavenhill #heavenhilldistillery #heavenhillbourbon #thirstythursday A post shared by Bourbon Lens (@bourbonlens) on Aug 22, 2019 at 6:51pm PDT ABV: 43.3% Distillery: Heaven Hill Price: $26.99 The Story: Often times, Evan Williams doesn’t get the respect it deserves and that’s likely because it’s so cheap. Even if we don’t try to, we sometimes equate quality with price. True bourbon fans know that even though this is a bargain bottle, it’s a perfect gateway bourbon. Named for Evan Williams — the man who opened the first-ever distillery in Kentucky — the brand’s single barrel offering has won numerous awards and is made from casks hand-selected by the master distiller. Tasting Notes: From the first nose, you’ll be met with toasted oak, sweet vanilla, and subtle baking spices. The first sip brings you hints of sweet corn, rich caramel, sticky toffee, candied orange peels, and cinnamon apples. The finish is long, smooth, and ends with just a wisp of peppery spice. Bottom Line: Sure, you could grab a bottle of Evan Williams Black Label for under $20, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better single barrel offering with this level of quality at this price point.