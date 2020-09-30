There’s a certain subset of whisk(e)y fans who put a lot of emphasis on how long a spirit has aged. That’s obvious, based on the prices of long-matured bourbons, Scotches, and Japanese whiskies. But just because a 12, 15, or 18-year-old whiskey is (often but not always) worth the price, doesn’t mean you should completely discount younger expressions. Especially in this current wave of the whiskey boom.

A little context: When we call a bottle a “young whiskey,” we mean a whiskey aged for less than 4-5 years. For a fair number of distillers, this number represents the least amount of time they’ll rest their expressions — unless they’re making white lightning. But there’s an increasing number of outfits creating really well-rounded whiskeys these days without a ton of time spent in the barrel.

Zach Wilks, bartender at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, Indiana, makes a good case for young whiskeys. “I think the ‘young whiskey’ trend really makes a distiller look at their mash bill, opt for higher quality grains, and also it makes a producer think more about getting the most out of the time that whiskey sits in a barrel,” he says. “It’s also given small local distilleries their time to shine.”

To find the best young whiskeys, we decided to ask the professionals. So we reached out to a few of our favorite bartenders and asked them to pick the young whiskeys that more drinkers should know about.