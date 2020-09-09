Christopher Osburn has spent the last fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries. Simply saying the world “scotch” to a true aficionado conjures up complex imagery. Peat smoke. Copper pot stills. The fog and brine of the rugged coast of Scotland. Fancy gentlemen (usually wearing full beards or well-maintained mustaches) holding up Glencairn glasses as they marvel at the elegant color of their favorite single malts. (This latter image is finally receding into the rearview as the industry strives to diversify.) But just because 30-year-old bottles of The Balvenie or GlenDronach easily run $1000, doesn’t mean there aren’t great bargains to be had for less than the price of dinner for two at Chipotle. In the past, we’ve talked about bottles of Scotch in the $50 to $200 range. Today, we’re going to lower our price point (as well as our standards) and head on down the lowest shelf at the liquor store. Here are my personal picks — snatched from deep in my tasting notebook — for the best bottom shelf Scotch whiskies on the market.