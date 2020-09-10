We’ve written about bourbon a lot this month. A lot. This is partly because the gap between summer and fall is perfectly suited for the corn-based spirit. Also, September is Bourbon Heritage Month — making it the perfect time to get acquainted with America’s “Native Spirit.” As far as hobbies go, bottle collecting can get pricey. But starting your bourbon collection doesn’t require you to spend a month’s rent. There are excellent value bourbons on the market just waiting to be discovered. (Seriously, we profile a ton of them!) When Megan Martinez, bartender at Condado Tacos in Indianapolis, thinks value bourbon, her mind immediately goes to one of the most iconic brands on the market. “When it comes to a reasonably priced bourbon for a daily drinker I always turn to Jim Beam,” she says. “I don’t mean their white label, pick up Jim Beam Double Oak or a bottle of Jim Beam Black — both capture the rich woody notes of fall.” The world of reasonably-priced bourbons goes well beyond Jim Beam, of course. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best value bourbons (and one corn whiskey) to drink this month.

Bulleit View this post on Instagram Whisky and French fries @slcyorkshire #bulleitbourbon #conversationswithfriends 🥃🍿💗 A post shared by Natalie Harris (@hattynatty) on Sep 8, 2020 at 8:20am PDT Aaron Miyakawa, director of restaurants and special at Prince Waikiki in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii Bulleit. It has a longtime family tradition as a Kentucky bourbon maker but is unique with its wonderful nuance and balance of rye flavors. It has true hints of your typical bourbons such as vanilla and caramel with oaky tones but what gives it character is the spicy smooth finish that sets it apart. It is great for making traditional cocktails such as Manhattans or old fashioneds — which seem to be making a strong comeback with an emphasis on good quality and mixing techniques. Noble Oak Double Oak https://www.instagram.com/p/B7EWaMBHBvq/ Zachary Shore, bartender at The Nest in Seattle If you haven’t tried Noble Oak’s Double Oak Bourbon yet, get out there and give it a try while the price remains reasonable. Being such a new brand and watching it gain popularity, I wouldn’t be surprised if they blow up and have to start raising prices to keep up with demand. At $40.00 (roughly) a bottle, this is one of the most versatile bourbons I have had the pleasure to work with and talk about with my guests. With flavors of honey, vanilla, and dried fruits like cherries and apricots, it is perfect neat, on the rocks, or in an Old Fashioned.