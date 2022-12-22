Tequila is a great choice for the holidays. A tequila cocktail? That’s an even better choice. Sure, you can have all the margaritas you want this time of year… when you’re at your favorite Mexican joint (or better yet, in Mexico!). But that’s a summer drink. Palomas really pop a little brighter between May and September, too.
So today, let’s take a look at some different tequila cocktails that speak to the holidays and taking the edge off all the festivities. Below, I’m mixing up three tequila cocktails that you can easily make at home while Adam Sandler sings about Hanukkah or Christmas Vacation plays one more time on the TV.
The below mixes are very straightforward and classic cocktails that use tequila. They also happen to be very easy to make with little skills, gear, or effort.
Tequini
Have you tried a classic Martini with blanco tequila instead of gin or vodka yet? No?!
It’s time to make this drink immediately. One tip, choose a very good blanco tequila. I like to use Don Julio Blanco. I also tend to lean toward Noilly Prat dry vermouth as it’s a little subtler and adds a nice smoothness to the tequila. Lastly, make sure to always express those lemon oils over the cocktail before you serve or sip. It’ll add that extra depth and brightness that takes a cocktail from an at-home effort to feeling like a pro made it.
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. blanco tequila
- 0.75 oz. dry vermouth
- Lemon peel
- Ice
What You’ll Need:
- Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass
- Mixing glass
- Cocktail strainer
- barspoon
- Jigger
- Peeler
Method:
- Add the tequila, dry vermouth, bitters, and a large handful of ice to a mixing glass. Stir until the mixing glass is ice-cold to touch.
- Strain the cocktail into a pre-chilled cocktail glass.
- Express the lemon oils over the cocktail and run the peel around the rim and stem. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is delicious. The tequila truly shines through with a sense of white pepper and caramelized agave with a hint of vanilla and summer florals. The lemon makes it all pop with a super light and refreshing vibe. You’ll be making a few of these over the next week or so.
Añejo Old Fashioned
The tequila old fashioned is an old-school classic. An oaky and spicy añejo tequila is the perfect replacement for rye or bourbon whiskey. Beyond that, if you can make an old fashioned with whiskey, you can make this right now. And if you’ve never made an old fashioned before, follow these handy directions below.
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. añejo tequila
- 1 barspoon white sugar
- 1 barspoon bubbly water
- 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
- Dark cherry
- Orange peel
- Ice
What You’ll Need:
- Rocks glass
- Barspoon
- Peeler
- Jigger
Method:
- In the rocks glass, add the sugar, bitters, and bubbly water and stir until a bitters base forms and the sugar just starts to dissolve.
- Add the tequila and stir until most of the sugar/bitters base dissolves.
- Add a handful of ice and stir until the rocks glass is ice-cold to touch.
- Top the glass with fresh ice.
- Add a cherry and express orange oils over the glass, running the peel around the rim and body of the glass. Drop in the peel and serve.
Bottom Line:
This is strong AF but delightfully balanced. The orange really helps the spices pop on the palate with a mild roasted agave feel and caramelized sweetness.
Dirty Bird
The holidays always call for a creamy concoction with a good dose of booze. The dirty bird is a modern classic that keeps things light — compared to heavy nogs or Brandy Alexanders — while adding a good caffeine kick into the mix. This is also nearly a pour-in-the-glass and-stir drink, making it the easiest to make on this list. Yes, you have to give it one or two shakes, but that’s super easy.
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. blanco tequila
- 1 oz. coffee liqueur
- 2 oz. half and half
- Pinch of cinnamon
- Ice
What You’ll Need:
- Rocks glass
- Bottom of a Boston Shaker
Method:
- Fill the glass with ice. Add the tequila and coffee liqueur. Put the bottom of the Boston Shaker over the glass and give the drink two shakes (not too hard). Pour the cocktail back into the glass.
- Top with the half and half. Dust with cinnamon. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is shockingly refreshing and light. The coffee cuts through really well and balances out the tequila’s vegetal vibe while highlighting the pepperiness of the spirit. Yes, it’s creamy but not overly so. It feels more like a boozy espresso drink from Starbucks that’s not overly sweet and tastes, you know, really good.