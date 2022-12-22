Tequini Have you tried a classic Martini with blanco tequila instead of gin or vodka yet? No?! It’s time to make this drink immediately. One tip, choose a very good blanco tequila. I like to use Don Julio Blanco. I also tend to lean toward Noilly Prat dry vermouth as it’s a little subtler and adds a nice smoothness to the tequila. Lastly, make sure to always express those lemon oils over the cocktail before you serve or sip. It’ll add that extra depth and brightness that takes a cocktail from an at-home effort to feeling like a pro made it. Ingredients: 3 oz. blanco tequila

0.75 oz. dry vermouth

Lemon peel

Ice What You’ll Need: Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass

Mixing glass

Cocktail strainer

barspoon

Jigger

Peeler Method: Add the tequila, dry vermouth, bitters, and a large handful of ice to a mixing glass. Stir until the mixing glass is ice-cold to touch.

Strain the cocktail into a pre-chilled cocktail glass.

Express the lemon oils over the cocktail and run the peel around the rim and stem. Serve. Bottom Line: This is delicious. The tequila truly shines through with a sense of white pepper and caramelized agave with a hint of vanilla and summer florals. The lemon makes it all pop with a super light and refreshing vibe. You’ll be making a few of these over the next week or so.

Añejo Old Fashioned The tequila old fashioned is an old-school classic. An oaky and spicy añejo tequila is the perfect replacement for rye or bourbon whiskey. Beyond that, if you can make an old fashioned with whiskey, you can make this right now. And if you’ve never made an old fashioned before, follow these handy directions below. Ingredients: 3 oz. añejo tequila

1 barspoon white sugar

1 barspoon bubbly water

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Dark cherry

Orange peel

Ice What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Barspoon

Peeler

Jigger Method: In the rocks glass, add the sugar, bitters, and bubbly water and stir until a bitters base forms and the sugar just starts to dissolve.

Add the tequila and stir until most of the sugar/bitters base dissolves.

Add a handful of ice and stir until the rocks glass is ice-cold to touch.

Top the glass with fresh ice.

Add a cherry and express orange oils over the glass, running the peel around the rim and body of the glass. Drop in the peel and serve. Bottom Line: This is strong AF but delightfully balanced. The orange really helps the spices pop on the palate with a mild roasted agave feel and caramelized sweetness.