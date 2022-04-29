4 Margarita Flight Margarita 1 — Strawberry Basil Ingredients: 2 fresh strawberries, quartered

2 fresh basil leaves

1.5 oz. reposado tequila (plus a splash from the bottle)

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. orange liqueur

0.5 oz. cherry liqueur

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Ice

Basil (for garnish) The ingredients on this one are pretty easy to source. I recommend a classic Genovese basil as it’ll have the broadest leaves for the muddle. Smaller form basil — like Thai or Greek — will get really bitter if you over-muddle them since they’re more concentrated. Before we move on, for all of these recipes, I’m using Don Julio Reposado. I love this stuff for everything from a Ranch Water to shots to Palomas to classic margaritas. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Cocktail Shaker

Cocktail strainer

Juicer

Fine strainer

Pairing knife

Jigger

Muddler Method: Fill the rocks glass with ice.

Add the strawberries, basil, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker, and use the muddler to mash the basil and strawberry to create a juicy base.

Add the tequila, orange liqueur, and cherry liqueur to the shaker with a handful of ice. Affix the lid and shake vigorously until the shaker is ice cold and frosted over.

Strain with a fine-mesh strainer into the waiting glass, making sure to remove all the basil and strawberry flesh.

Garnish with fresh basil.

Margarita 2 — Mango Ghost Pepper Ingredients: 1.5 oz. reposado tequila (plus a splash from the bottle)

1 oz. mango puree

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. orange liqueur

4 dashes of ghost pepper chili sauce

Mango slice (for garnish)

Ice Mango puree might be a little harder to find. This is a bar juice of sorts that you should be able to get at any real liquor store. Though some of these will have sugar added, you really need the “puree” to add the correct, silky texture to these sorts of drinks. The best stuff — and what good bars use — usually come in bags like this. As for the ghost pepper chili sauce, I simply grabbed what was in my fridge (pictured below). I like these spicier, so I wasn’t short with my sauce in the cocktail. Dial in your own balance as you practice making these. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Cocktail Shaker

Cocktail strainer

Juicer

Sieve

Pairing knife

Jigger Method: Fill the glass with ice.

Add the tequila, mango puree, orange liqueur, chili sauce, and lime juice to a shaker.

Top up with ice, affix the lid, and shake until the shaker is frosted over.

Strain into a waiting rocks glass and garnish with a mango wedge. Margarita 3 — Passionfruit Ingredients: 1.5 oz. reposado tequila (plus a splash from the bottle)

1 oz. passionfruit puree

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. orange liqueur

Granadilla seeds from half of the fruit

Granadilla slice (for garnish)

Ice

The same goes for the passionfruit puree as the mango puree above. You can also find these on Amazon in a pinch. As for the granadilla, that’s a type of sweet passionfruit that works better as a garnish as it better matches the color of the cocktail. Also, the seeds add a nice visual touch to the whole thing. If you can’t find them, regular passionfruit works fine. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Cocktail Shaker

Cocktail strainer

Juicer

Sieve

Pairing knife

Jigger Method: Fill the glass with ice.

Add the tequila, passionfruit puree, orange liqueur, lime juice, and seeds from half of a granadilla to a shaker.

Top up with ice, affix the lid, and shake until the shaker is frosted over.

Strain into a waiting rocks glass with a wide mouth strainer (which will allow the seeds through) then garnish with a half slice of granadilla

Margarita 4 — The Classic Margarita Ingredients: 1.5 oz. reposado tequila (plus a splash from the bottle)

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. orange liqueur

Pinch of salt (about the size of a lentil between your fingers)

Lime wheel

Ice This is all standard stuff. You should be able to get this at any liquor or grocery store. As for the orange liqueur, I’d go with a Cointreau. It’s a little pricier but worth it for the best marg. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Cocktail Shaker

Cocktail strainer

Juicer

Sieve

Pairing knife

Jigger Method: Add ice to the rocks glass.

Add tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, salt, and ice to a shaker.

Affix the lid to the shaker and shake until the outside of the shaker is frosted over.

Strain the margarita into the waiting rocks glass and garnish with a lime wheel. Bottom Line: Okay, let’s talk about the margaritas first. These all were pretty damn good. One thing I did learn from this is that making a specialty marg isn’t that big of a deal, as long as you have all the ingredients you need for it in the fridge. Making the strawberry basil margarita only took 20 seconds longer than making the classic one, so there’s no real deterrent if that’s your flavor of choice.