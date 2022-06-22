The Tequila Sunrise is one of those classics that feels a bit lost to time. It’s a sugar bomb that’s also very delicious when you drink only one or two. The blanco tequila, grenadine, and concentrated orange juice create a kind of alchemy that’s hard to explain on paper but becomes crystal clear the second your lips hit the rim of the glass.

Before we dive in, let’s get a little context, because this drink has a wild history. Back in 1971, two bartenders in Sausalito, California “invented” this drink at the Trident Bar (though earlier iterations were around in Arizona back in the 1930s). Somehow, Mick Jagger — you know, of the Rolling Stones — fell in love with the drink, introduced it to the band, and they all started ordering it on their ’72 tour. So much so that it came to be nicknamed the “Tequila Sunrise and Cocaine Tour.”

By ’73, Cuervo was putting the recipe on its bottles. The same year, The Eagles had a song called “Tequila Sunrise” on their wildly popular album, Desperado. That, folks, is a meteoritic rise to fame for a cocktail. Hell, by the mid-80s, sexy-crime movies were even being called Tequila Sunrise.

While I won’t be serving this with the tradition pile of 1970s blow (this party is strictly BYOC), I’m otherwise keeping this recipe exactly like the Sausalito original, with only four humble ingredients and a shockingly simple preparation. Let’s get pouring!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months