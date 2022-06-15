The Hemingway Daiquiri has a larger-than-life reputation, much like Papa himself. The drink was created at the iconic The Floridita bar in Havana, Cuba, to accommodate Hemingway’s abhorrence of sugar. These days, the Papa Doble (Papa’s Double) is the stuff of legend and some of those legends mistake truth and fiction (again, consistent with Hemingway’s real life).

Before we dive in, most modern interpretations you’ll see of the Hemingway Daiquiri or Papa Doble will not be what Hemingway actually drank in Havana. Hemingway’s Daiquiri was a classic two-ingredient cocktail without the simple syrup and with double the rum. That’s it. Today, bartenders have added grapefruit juice and cherry liqueur to the drink, both of which add a ton of sugar. To me, that’s a perversion of the fact that Hemingway specifically didn’t want sugar in his drink.

To that end, I’m making the actual Papa Doble or Hemingway Daiquiri you’d have actually seen the man drinking in Havana back in the day. I’m even serving it exactly as the barmen at The Floridita did with a paper towel wrapped around the glass with a rubber band so that Papa didn’t drop his glass (he reportedly could drink ten or more of these in a sitting). Let’s get shaking!

