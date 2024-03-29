Tres Agaves — Organic Añejo ABV: 40%

Price: $37.99 The Tequila: Tres Agaves offers great value for the money. What you’re getting here is an organic, additive-free añejo that punches way above its weight, and has some of those deep dessert-like flavors characteristic of aged tequila. This bottle is produced at NOM 1614, Tequilera Tap, using agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave and roller mill extracted before being rested for 18 months in repurposed Kentucky Bourbon and Tennesse whiskey barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave and sweet delicate floral honey offset by some spicy cinnamon sticks. Palate: A gentle black pepper flavor balanced with juicy tangerines. There is a nice sense of balance here. Finish: More citrus on the finish, but the zest rather than the juice with a strong wet oak flavor. The Bottom Line: You get the sense of depth characteristic of añejo without digging yourself into a financial hole.

Chamucos — Añejo ABV: 40%

Average Price: $52.99 The Tequila: Chamucos is a very reliable brand when it comes to aged expressions, as the brand’s flagship bottle was its reposado. The añejo takes the mellow character of the repo and deepens the flavors. Chamucos is an additive-free tequila that undergoes a more traditional process, which is a steal at this price point. Produced at NOM 1586, Destileria Casa De Piedra, the agave here is cooked slowly in stone brick ovens before being roller mill extracted. To reach the añejo state, Chamucos is aged for one to three years in French Oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Surprisingly fruit-forward with notes of caramel and chocolate. This comes across as very dessert-like and inviting. Truly a joy to inhale.

Palate: Gentle spice and tropical fruits. I’m getting mango and pineapple kissed with cinnamon, some slight vanilla, and roasted agave. Finish: Oak with earthy cracked peppercorns. Really nice and pleasing. The Bottom Line: A great additive-free aged tequila. Not quite as complex as more expensive bottles, but for its price, it’s a straight-up steal.

Tequila Ocho — Añejo ABV: 40%

Average Price: $65.99 The Tequila: Full-bodied and rich, at a price point that won’t make you sweat! This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1474, Cía. Tequila Los Alambiques, using agave harvested from a single estate in Jalisco, cooked in stone brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and open-air fermented in wood tanks. The tequila is aged in American White oak ex-whiskey barrels for a full year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm roasted agave and wet tobacco leaves dominate with a hint of orange rind. Palate: Deep vanilla and chocolate kissed with cracked black pepper, a touch of cinnamon, caramel and stone fruit. Finish: Prominent oak with some rich coffee bitterness and a supple butter finish. The Bottom Line: An intensely flavorful and rich añejo with a glittering light amber hue that is as appetizing as it looks.

El Tesoro — Añejo ABV:

Average Price: $60.99 The Tequila: El Tesoro is a true God-send in the tequila world. What you have here are high quality traditionally made additive-free expressions under $100. That alone makes this brand a staple on any list. This multi-award winning añejo, is produced at La Alteña Distillery from agave cooked in stone brick ovens, tahona extracted, and fermented in open-air wood fermentation tanks before being two times copper pot distilled. The tequila is aged in American oak ex-bourbon barrels for up to three years, resulting in a golden hue and more prominent oak notes. Tasting Notes: Nose: A surprisingly delicate jasmine aroma with some floral vanilla and charred oak. Palate: Pepper but floral with some maple syrup sweetness and earthy toasted caramel. Finish: Despite all the deep and rich flavors, this añejo is surprisingly grassy at the finish underneath the stronger roasted agave and wet oak notes. The Bottom Line: A great añejo tequila for lovers of whiskey, there are prominent barrel flavors (honey, caramel, vanilla) in this bottle that serve as a great transition point between the two spirits.

Tapatio Añejo ABV: 38%

Average Price: $59 The Tequila: Tapatio is another one of those brands that make consistently great expressions for a shockingly affordable price. The brand’s añejo is produced at NOM 1139, Tequila Tapatio, from agave that is slow roasted in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, proofed down with well water, fermented in open-air wooden tanks, twice distilled in copper pots, and aged from 18 months in ex-whiskey American oak barrels. This tequila is 100% additive free and with this production method and price point, scoring a bottle truly feels like a steal. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave with a hint of dark cocoa and vanilla. Palate: Zesty citrus mixed with black pepper, caramel, floral honey and black cherry. Finish: Smooth yet spicy on the backend. The oak notes really shine on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Spicy, floral, and rich, with a finish that burns on the palate in the best way.

Siete Leguas — Añejo ABV: 38%

Average Price: $62.99 The Tequila: This year I’ve already shouted out Siete Leguas blanco and reposado expressions, and now it’s finally time to talk about my favorite expression of the brand — Siete Leguas añejo. This additive-free aged tequila is produced at NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas, where it is not only the namesake of the distillery, but the only brand in production there. The agave is cooked in stone ovens, Tahona extracted, proofed down with natural spring water, and open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled in a copper pot. The tequila is then aged in American white oak barrels for 24 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: A really delicate, gently spicey nose. I’m getting a gentle waft of cinnamon, caramel, and oak, all hovering over a roasted agave base.

Palate: Surprisingly fruity, I’m tasting some rich plum notes, some juicy ripened citrus, a bit of coffee bitterness and a bright white peach vibe. Finish: The barrel comes out on the finish, I’m tasting oak, more of that cinnamon from the nose, and the slightest hint of grassiness. The Bottom Line: A fruity and gently spicy añejo made low and slow with a rich depth of flavors.

Fortaleza — Añejo ABV: 40%

Average Price: $87.99 The Tequila: A holy grail of tequila snobs, you can’t miss with Fortaleza’s Añejo. Yes, it’s one of the pricier bottles, but you get a lot of nuance and depth here that could easily garner a more expensive price point. Produced at NOM 1493, Tequila Los Abuelos, this tequila is crafted the old fashioned way using agave harvested at peak maturity that is cooked in stone brick ovens, tahona extracted, and fermented in open-air wood fermentation tanks. The tequila is rested in American white oak ex bourbon barrels for 2 years which brings an astounding amount of complexity to this delicious añejo. Tasting Notes: Nose: A quick whiff will present some butterscotch and orange but the primary note is a medley of agave, charred oak and vanilla.

Palate: Oak and agave begin your journey before juicy apricot notes dusted with cinnamon take over. There is also some prominent baked citrus and black pepper flavors that poke out. Finish: Warm charred oak with some browned butter and a kiss of smoke. The Bottom Line: One of the best añejos you’ll ever drink at any price point!