Roazelieures Rare Collection (France) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rozelieures Whisky (@whiskyrozelieures) Patricia Verdesoto, head bartender at Jams in New York City While traveling through Europe two summers ago, I stumbled upon Roazelieures Rare Collection single malt. After having my fill of Aperol spritzes, something with a little more oomph was a necessity. This being my only time trying French whisky, I didn’t know what to expect. Immediately I noticed a light honey aroma followed by dark fruit notes and major malt flavor. The smoke isn’t too heavy, which makes this a much softer experience altogether. I don’t know if it was the ABV content or the fact that I was very far away from home, but this French whisky straddled the line between the familiar and the unknown — in a very welcoming way. Amrut Fusion (India) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craft Whiskey Boys (@craft.whiskey.boys) Andy Printy, Beverage Director at Chao Baan in St. Louis Amrut Fusion from India is a lesser-known whisky but is still so unique, it continues to stand out. It’s made from both malted barley from Scotland as well as barley grown at the foot of the Himalayan mountains and aged in barrels in Bangalore, which sits at 3000 feet. The unique profile is a combination of smoke, apricot, and honey. If you’re into Islay type single malts, this is a nice lateral move into something new and intriguing.

Three Ships 10 (South Africa) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl (@carl_t84) Brennen Brainard, bartender at Gigglewaters Social Club in Clearwater, Florida I got to try a Three Ships 10-Year Single Malt once, awhile back. Distilled in Wellington, South Africa, and aged in new American oak casks this whisky has a bit of honey on the nose, some baking spice and vanilla got flavor, finished with a long oak flavor. This is a great whiskey with a unique talking point. Writer’s Pick: