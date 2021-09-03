Is The Viral Big Mac Hack An Improvement? Here’s Our Review

The Big Mac Hack So… this is a bit of a pain in the ass to build. You remove the top bun and then gingerly yet quickly flip over the top half of the Big Mac while trying not to fling iceberg lettuce everywhere. I’d recommend using a spatula but Uproxx Life rules say that if you need an extra kitchen implement, it’s no longer fast food (being that the convenience level has dropped considerably). The construction of the burger becomes the bottom bun with cheese, sauce, lettuce, and onion below the first patty and sauce, lettuce, pickle, and bun above the second patty. When it comes to the taste … yeah, it’s a Big Mac. It’s way lighter without that crown bun. The new “top” bun is a little soft and damp though, which makes holding of the burger feel sort of weird (not gross but definitely less clean). That being said, this wasn’t terrible. In fact, losing one bun was a nice way to lighten up the Big Mac. Moreover, the more concentrated sauce did make this juicier, more savory, and overall a better eating experience. The Original Big Mac Look, I haven’t had a Big Mac in … I really don’t know how long. If it’s not a double cheeseburger, Filet-O-Fish, or Big Tasty, I’m probably not ordering it from Micky-D’s. Like most folks, I often just drive through for the fries. So digging into two Big Macs in one sitting was a lot. That being said, this Big Mac wasn’t the worst thing ever. After one bite of each version, I might have given it to the un-hacked version of the Big Mac. After the second and third bites, it became clear why I never order this hamburger sandwich. It’s just too much freakin’ bread and gets really dry and cardboard-y really fast.

The Verdict After finishing (most of) both burgers, I’m calling it for the hack. It seems super wasteful to throw away that top bun, but it’s just too dry. On the flip side, I might just order a Big Tasty and have them hold the tomato and bacon, add pickle, and add a patty. It’d be pretty much the same thing but with a proper crown bun with those sesame seeds that add a little something to the experience. Oh, and it’ll have a heftier patty, which is a much bigger win than this Big Mac hack, in my opinion. In the end, does this work? Yes. Is it worth it if you’re a Big Mac fan? Sure. Does it make the Mac great? Nooooope. Sorry, pals — we’re still talking about the most overrated burger in the fast food universe.