Bartenders Shout Out The Best Bourbons For Rum Fans

If you’re a fan of good bourbon, there’s a pretty fair chance you also enjoy quality aged rums as well. Though they’re made from different ingredients (rum is sugarcane, sugar beet, or molasses-based and bourbon is corn-based), they both have relatively similar flavor profiles. Both often feature vanilla notes, toasted caramel, and an underlying sweetness. In fact, many rums are actually aged in second-use bourbon barrels — furthering the crossover appeal. If you’re specifically seeking out a bourbon that reminds you of a well-aged rum, you’re going to want something on the sweeter side. Something with tropical fruit, vanilla, and baking spice flavors is sure to conjure that dark rum feel, too. “The bourbon I recommend for rum fans is, without a doubt, Angel’s Envy Bourbon — finished in port barrels,” says Zack Musick, beverage director at Merriman’s in Hawaii. “This bourbon is of great quality and has a certain fruit quality that resembles something you might find in an aged rum. They also have a rye whiskey that’s actually finished in rum barrels.” This week, we’re all about bourbons for rum fans. To help us pick the best bottles, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to chime in.

Weller Antique 107 Melissa Reigle, beverage manager and head bartender at Byblos in Miami The best bourbon for rum lovers is Weller Antique 107. The raisin, vanilla, and spice will be familiar to rum lovers, while the honey notes and charred oak round this out and take you down the bourbon path. An excellent bourbon for anyone, rum-lovers will certainly appreciate heat and the extra-long finish on this fine Kentucky Bourbon. Angel’s Envy View this post on Instagram Angels Envy bourbon now back in stock! Shop here🛒⬇️ https://uptownliquor.com.au/products/angels-envy-bourbon-700ml A post shared by Uptown Liquor (@uptownliquoraustralia) on Jul 2, 2020 at 1:48am PDT Evan Hosaka, lead bartender at Electra Cocktail Club inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas Angel’s Envy because it has great tropical and banana notes that are also present in aged rums. I think rum fans would also find Angel’s Envy works well in many cocktail variations, such as our “Capricorn Cocktail” from our specialty zodiac menu. It has bourbon, Genepy liqueur, Benedictine, a float of Islay Scotch, and a couple of dashes of Angostura bitters.