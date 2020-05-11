We Asked Bartenders To Name Whiskeys That Don’t Get Enough Respect

The whiskey market is a confusing place. It’s hard to get that elusive r-e-s-p-e-c-t. Sometimes critics like a brand more than the public does. Other times, the situation is reversed. Some brands end up selling like gangbusters but everyone claims to hate them. Others are ignored from the conversation altogether. Today, we’re looking at chronically misjudged whiskeys. Maybe it’s because they’re cheap, ubiquitous, over-hyped, have an unusual flavor profile, favored by college kids, or they’re the brand our grandpas all drank. None of those factors necessarily means that a whiskey isn’t good. We all can think of a bottle that seems like it gets slighted all too often in the drinks convo. We asked a few bartenders to name brands that they think deserve more respect. They were all too willing to shout out their unjustly-wronged favs.