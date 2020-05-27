Bartenders Tell Us The Best Rums For Mixing Your Own Tiki Drinks

It’s probably a safe bet to say that we’re all looking for something exciting, fun, and different to get our minds off of everything. That’s why there’s no better time in our history to embrace fruity, rum-powered, sometimes cloyingly sweet tiki cocktails. While tiki culture is built around very colonial-U.S.-military ideas of the South Pacific and Southeast Asia, the flavors and punch of these drinks still hold up to this day. Plus, that “punch” is almost always extra boozy. While there are other spirits in tiki cocktails, Caribbean rum is the undisputed throughline of most drinks. The key to most tiki cocktails — and what gives them that signature punch — is the use of multiple rums in one drink. Like a Mai Tia? That has white and dark rum. What about a Zombie? That’s a mix of golden rum from Puerto Rico, Jamaican rum, and Guyanan demerara 151 proof rum. How about a Cobra’s Kiss? Just lose the golden rum from Puerto Rico. There’s a lot of rum involved no matter which tiki cocktail you’re mixing up. Kyle Harlan, beverage director of Mission Taco Joint in Kansas City and St. Louis, knows mixing good rum is crucial to making any tiki cocktail and adds that picking the right country for rum is important as well. “I love Plantation, Appleton Estate, Cruzan, and Foursquare rums.” He adds, “But, it’s easier to tell you that I prefer Barbadian, Jamaican, or Trinidadian rums.” Harlan relays that Trinidadian rums are his favorite because of the sweet notes and funk which match his palate. The point being, you don’t use just one rum in a tiki cocktail. Since we’ve officially made it seem impossible to select the right bottle of rum for your new tiki-centric life, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders for help. They were nice enough to tell us their go-to rums to mix into classic tiki cocktails.