We Tasted & Ranked The 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

6. Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Review ABV: 45%

Average Price: $149.99 The Whiskey: Sazerac 18-Year Rye Whiskey was named after the historic Sazerac House in New Orleans, the birthplace of the iconic Sazerac cocktail. This year’s expression was aged for 18 years and 5 months before being bottled at its typical 45% ABV or 90-proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma profile on this whiskey leads with over-steeped mint tea, Manuka honey, and sweet green apples. After that initial wave, some vanilla and soy candle notes begin to waft out of the glass. Faintly vegetal notes reminiscent of rhum agricole close things out. Palate: On the palate, the whiskey feels just a bit thin, but it has a minty base with that faint vegetal rhum agricole note cropping up again, but without much sweetness or depth to balance it out. It does, however, get progressively stronger as the tame front palate experience picks up at midpalate and as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is brief, but flavorful, and welcomes some barrel char, dark chocolate, and faint honey notes, which definitely elevate the overall experience. Bottom Line: It’s worth acknowledging this has never been my preferred flavor profile, but this one remains true to the profile that fans of Sazerac 18 have come to expect over the years. It’s a balanced whiskey with a few fun notes to pull from, but it’s just not really for me.

5. Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $149.99 The Whiskey: Bottled at 101-proof as a nod to the original bottling of Eagle Rare back in 1975, this year’s Eagle Rare 17 actually features bourbon that was matured for 18 years and 4 months, making it one of the oldest expressions in the brand’s history. It’s also the second-oldest whiskey in the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, trailing only behind Sazerac 18. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the first whiff, this whiskey is loaded with apple leather and dried black cherry notes with manuka honey, very faint oak, and some caramel. It’s a wonderful bouquet of aromas, albeit a bit restrained. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey is more demure, but still full of flavor. It doesn’t have any punch or brashness at the tip of the tongue, instead leading you to the midpalate before the flavors blossom with dried black cherries, peppercorns, sweet leather, and honeyed black tea notes. The mouthfeel is lovely, but overall it’s just a bit tame, texturally. Finish: The finish is a bit drying, but the sweet notes of black cherries and vanilla pod keep it interesting, with some freshly cracked black pepper notes closing things out. Bottom Line: This is an undeniably delicious whiskey, one that represents its age well and presents all of the flavors one expects from Eagle Rare 17. That said, it’s surprisingly sparse on the front end, and a bit disappointing on the finish, leaving only the stellar midpalate experience as its standout quality. I’d gladly drink this all day long, but in a newly crowded lineup, Eagle Rare 17 is slightly left behind this year.

4. George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 71.4%

Average Price: $149.99 The Whiskey: Named in honor of the man who acquired the historic O.F.C. Distillery from Colonel E.H. Taylor in 1878, George T. Stagg Bourbon is often regarded as the boldest bourbon on the market. First introduced in 2002, the opening salvo in the bourbon boom’s insatiable thirst for uncut, unfiltered bourbon, this year’s George T. Stagg was aged for at least 15 years and 4 months. Bottled at 142.8 proof, this year’s release is tied for the 4th strongest ever at 142.8 proof. For those curious, the highest ever George T. Stagg Bourbon was released in 2007 and clocked in at a whopping 144.8 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this year’s George T. Stagg Bourbon begins with some strong caramel apple notes, which open the door for hints of plum and clove, while the aroma of torched green peppers and eucalyptus flits in the background. This is fun stuff! Palate: Very bold at first, with torched red peppers leading the charge before caramel and tobacco leaf notes kick in with some dark chocolate tamping down the heat. At midpalate, those bold flavors really blossom before the heat creeps up the roof of your mouth and causes you to salivate in search of relief. Thankfully, some nutmeg, brown sugar, and barrel notes offer that respite. Finish: The finish is incredibly lengthy, and it has notes of hazelnut spread, Aleppo red pepper flakes, and sweet caramel. The heat continues to pulse throughout the finish, reminding you that this is a bourbon for the bold. Bottom Line: This is where the collection takes a turn from “really good” to great. Make no mistake, the Eagle Rare 17 Bourbon from this year is stellar, but cast against the rest of the lineup, it has some bold and balanced whiskeys to compete with. George T. Stagg is most definitely the latter, and while it’ll send proof hounds in a tizzy, it lacks the balance and approachability to send it to the top of this year’s collection.

3. E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $149.99 The Whiskey: In some ways, the star of the show, E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, is the first new addition to the BTAC lineup since Thomas H. Handy first joined the portfolio in 2006. This inaugural release of the expression was matured for 15 years and 4 months and adheres to all of the standards of the Bottled in Bond Act, which its namesake helped to establish back in 1897. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose initially smells like an Arnold Palmer with peach tea, accented by a touch of sage and menthol. It’s a fruity and effusive bouquet with an impressive touch of citrus and oak to round things out. Palate: In the mouth, it’s all peach tea up front with some honey and black pepper accents as it eases into the mid-palate. This whiskey has a nice, robust mouthfeel that’s medium-bodied but states its case well, holding place on your palate for the flavors of butterscotch and white flowers as it gently coats your tongue. Finish: The finish is medium-length with some good cling and plenty of that peach tea note with vanilla and some white pepper along for the ride. It does get a touch tannic at the end, but only in the faintest way. This is honestly a revelation. Bottom Line: This is an eye-opening whiskey. While many bourbon fans were initially disappointed to discover that this bourbon would only be 100-proof, those concerns have proven to be unwarranted. At 50% ABV, E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon is perfectly proofed, flavorful, and balanced in a way that’s evocative of vintage whiskey from the golden age. Buffalo Trace came out swinging with the first edition of this one, and it fits right in with the rest of the premium collection.

2. Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey ABV: 64.9%

Average Price: $149.99 The Whiskey: Thomas H. Handy takes its name from the New Orleans businessman and owner of the legendary Sazerac Coffee House, honoring the legacy of rye whiskey’s use in the classic Sazerac cocktail. Uncut and unfiltered, this whiskey was drawn from barrels aged for at least six years before being bottled at 129.8 proof, a slight uptick from last year’s 127.2 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma profile opens with notes of fried green apple pie and honeyed toast. A flash of pepper and mesquite BBQ with mint and caramel. There’s a sturdy oak backbone as well. Palate: On the palate, there are gobs of mint tea and caramel notes, while a wave of green apples, toasted coconuts, plum skin, and cherry tarts, which comes crashing in to join the party. Lots of honey can be found at midpalate, and that sweetness is very balanced with a sturdy oak backbone. Finally, some pineapple and clove cigarette flavors can be detected as it transitions to the finish. Finish: It has an impressively lengthy finish that’s full of dark chocolate, rye spice, green apples, and youthful oak. Bottom Line: Thomas H. Handy, often one of the more overlooked members of the collection, is having its moment in the sun this year. The 2025 edition is absolutely packed with flavor that both defies and leans into its status as the youngest member of the collection. There’s a brashness to the whiskey, accompanied by an underripe stone fruit note that’s well-balanced with gooey caramel and gentle rye spice, making for an outstanding expression overall. This was definitely the most surprising whiskey in the entire lineup.