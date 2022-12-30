While nothing seems to beat the appeal of a piney, dank, slightly bitter IPA when it comes to craft beer drinkers, in recent years you’ve probably seen a lot more lagers at your favorite craft breweries. Even though drinkers still enjoy hazy, Juicy New England-style IPAs and even barrel-aged stouts, there seems to be an increase in the popularity of classic pilsners, Czech-style lagers, and other easy-drinking, refreshing beers.

Of course, this isn’t exactly new. It’s a boom, for sure, but beer fans have always enjoyed the clean, crisp taste of a well-made lager. Don’t believe us? Just as the brewers themselves. They can get in on the hype wagon when it comes to new beer styles just like anyone. But many always go back to lagers.

That’s why we decided to reach out to them and get the real scoop on lagers. We asked a handful of well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us the one lagers they’ll always crack open, any time of the year. Keep scrolling to see their crispy, refreshing picks.

Oskar Blues Mama’s Little Yella Pils

Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Oskar Blues Mama’s Yella Pils is essentially a de facto regular beer in my friend group. Whether it’s an opening beer at dinner or beers between volleyball games, a beer post-ride at the trailhead, Mama’s is a common sight. The 15-packs are about as affordable as many macros, and it tastes a hell of a lot better.

Tasting Notes:

The nose starts with gentle Noble hop aroma. This leads to a crisp, refreshing palate of biscuit-like malts, cereal grains, and floral, herbal hops at the finish.

Mumford Bier Beer

Dave Ziolkowski, head brewer at Arts District Brewing Company in Los Angeles

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Bier Beer. Peter Mumford’s house beer from Mumford Brewing. With a name like that, you should have a pretty good idea about what you’re going to get. It’s just a classic, easy-drinking lager.

Tasting Notes:

Light, clean, doughy but crisp, modern hopping but appropriate on the IBU. Refreshing from every angle.